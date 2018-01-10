All the new phones at CES 2018

The past is back with a smartphone fitted with a built-in pico projector. Anyone who remembers the Samsung Galaxy Beam with fondness should check out this major specs update out of San Diego. Moviphone is like a OnePlus 5-plus-projector.
Moto announced two Mods that snap on to its Moto Z and Z2 phones. This keyboard attachment slides out behind the phone to make typing out text messages much easier and comfortable. It costs $99 (£75 and $AU130, converted) and will be begin selling later this winter.
The Vital Moto Mod measures your heart rate, respiratory rate and body temperature. It also tracks how much oxygen is in your blood and your blood pressure. It will be available in the US in April and cost $395 (or £300 and AU$520, converted).
The Q collection of wireless chargers was inspired by danish furniture design to match your home and office decor. They'll support phones and newer MacBooks with USB-C ports. They range in price from $40 and $160, and will be available in the coming months.