All the new phones at CES 2018

The Latest New Products

First in-screen fingerprint scanner

Vivo phone

A phone in a laptop with Razer Project Linda

Razer Project Linda

Razer Project Linda

Moviphone

BlackBerry Motion coming to the US

Bronze BlackBerry KeyOne

Cat S41 rugged phone

Cat S41 rugged phone

Raspberry Rose​ LG V30

Huawei Mate 10 Pro Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 10 Pro comes to the US

Huawei Honor View 10 coming to the US

Red Huawei Honor 7X

Samsung Galaxy A and A Plus

Samsung Galaxy A and A Plus

Alcatel's new plan for 2018

Alcatel 5 series for 2018

Alcatel 3 series

Alcatel 1 series

Asus ZenFone Max Plus

Sony Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra

Livermorium Slider Keyboard Mod

Vital Moto Mod

Tech21 Evo Max case

Tech21 Evo Max case

Tech21 Chinese New Year Edition case

Moshi wireless chargers

Goodbye, home button. This pre-production model of a Vivo phone is the first of its kind to show off an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read More

This is the same tech that was rumored to come to 2017's Samsung Galaxy phones and the iPhone X. Premium phones will surely start to pick up the technology in 2018.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read More

Gamer lifestyle company Razer built a laptop that uses the company's first-ever phone as its computing guts.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read First Take

A handful of phonemakers have attempted something similar over the years, starting with Motorola dock back in 2011. Asus made a bunch, too. They never caught on.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read First Take

The Razer Phone stands out for its screen's 120GHz refresh rate, a benefit for hardcore gamers. Otherwise, it's a pretty standard Android phone.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read First Take

The past is back with a smartphone fitted with a built-in pico projector. Anyone who remembers the Samsung Galaxy Beam with fondness should check out this major specs update out of San Diego. Moviphone is like a OnePlus 5-plus-projector

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

Originally launched in Canada, the all-screen, no-keyboard BlackBerry Motion will now be sold in the US -- details here.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

A new, bronze version of the KeyOne is exactly the same as the black and silver colors, but indicates the brand's investment in the keyboard phone.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
$523.39
Read First Take

The Cat S41 is built like a tank, takes photos underwater and its 5,000mAh battery can charge other phones. It's not meant for mere mortals, but it's a fun phone to see.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

You can set a limit so the phone you're charging doesn't suck your battery dry.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
Read More

Our first look at the LG V30 in Raspberry Rose didn't disappoint. The neon, flamingo-pink shade will come first to Korea, then on to other countries in Asia and Europe.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read More

Don't have a spare $1,250 to spend on a phone? Then don't buy the Porsche Design version of the Mate 10 Pro, even if it does come with 256GB of internal storage. 

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

Instead, stick with the regular Mate 10 Pro, right, an excellent phone that's coming to the US for $800. Details here.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read full review

A cheaper variant of the Mate 10 Pro is also winging its way stateside, for $500. Check out the Honor View 10.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
Read More

A budget beauty, the Honor 7X costs $200 for the US, and also comes in bright red for a limited time.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

The Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus are dual-camera budget phones announced prior to CES. This is the first time we're getting a look.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Check out photos and details here.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Alcatel used CES to preview its budget strategy for the upcoming year, with three lines of phones coming in at $300 or less.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

The 5 series will have the highest-end specs and most polished look.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

The 3 series will come in at $200 and under. Specs will vary for phones in all the series, depending on which options the retailers want for their portfolios.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

The 1 series will cost less than $100, with modest hardware to match.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
Read More

The ZenFone Max Plus has a mega-big battery and a supercheap price.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
Read More

All three new Sony Xperia midrange phones take 120-degree selfie pics -- that means there's more of you, your friend and your background in each pic. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Moto announced two Mods that snap on to its Moto Z and Z2 phones. This keyboard attachment slides out behind the phone to make typing out text messages much easier and comfortable. It costs $99 (£75 and $AU130, converted) and will be begin selling later this winter. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

The Vital Moto Mod measures your heart rate, respiratory rate and body temperature. It also tracks how much oxygen is in your blood and your blood pressure. It will be available in the US in April and cost $395 (or £300 and AU$520, converted).

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
Read More

Most tough Tech21 cases only protect for drops up to 10 feet. The Evo Max ups the claim with 14 -foot drop protection. Made of PVC, it'll debut in April for $49.95.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

The all-leather Evo Max protects for up to 12 feet. Prices start at $44.95.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

Designed by Hong Kong-based paper cut artist Bovey Lee, the Chinese New Year edition case is available in all Apple stores worldwide for $44.95.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET

The Q collection of wireless chargers was inspired by danish furniture design to match your home and office decor. They'll support phones and newer MacBooks with USB-C ports. They range in price from $40 and $160, and will be available in the coming months.

Caption by / Photo by Josh Miller/CNET
1 of 29
|

All the new phones at CES 2018

Published:
