BlackBerry phones are at it again. This time, the BlackBerry Motion ditches the brand's trademark keyboard.
Unlike the KeyOne, left, this phone goes all-screen, all the time.
The result: 5.5 inches of screen space versus the 4.5 inches of display on the BlackBerry KeyOne.
There's a 12-megapixel rear camera.
And a ridged backing with the usual BlackBerry insignia.
On the front is an 8-megapixel camera lens.
You'll be able to program the convenience key to launch your favorite app.
It connects to the charger through an included USB-C cable.
And here's the phone's back.
A 4,000mAh battery inside keeps the Motion in motion.
Inside is a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.
The phone runs on Android 7.1.
