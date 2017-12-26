Esto también se puede leer en español.

BlackBerry phones are at it again. This time, the BlackBerry Motion ditches the brand's trademark keyboard.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET


Unlike the KeyOne, left, this phone goes all-screen, all the time.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET


The result: 5.5 inches of screen space versus the 4.5 inches of display on the BlackBerry KeyOne.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET


There's a 12-megapixel rear camera.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET


And a ridged backing with the usual BlackBerry insignia.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET


On the front is an 8-megapixel camera lens.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET


You'll be able to program the convenience key to launch your favorite app.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET


It connects to the charger through an included USB-C cable.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET


And here's the phone's back.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET


A 4,000mAh battery inside keeps the Motion in motion.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET


Inside is a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET


The phone runs on Android 7.1.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET


Learn more about the BlackBerry Motion here.

Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

See BlackBerry's latest all-screen phone

Published:
