5 new iPhone 11 features Apple didn't reveal at WWDC, but could still be coming

Apple's announcement of iOS 13 is a window into some of the new features and tools that will come to the rumored iPhone 11, or whatever its marquee phone for 2019 winds up being called. Dark mode, a keyboard you can swipe to type on, new maps and photo features and customizable Memoji avatars are just some of the changes Apple revealed. But this is likely just the beginning.

Apple -- and Google, too -- often holds back some announcements that could give away too many secrets about the next phone, a device that's likely still a full three months away. Developers often find intriguing nuggets hidden away in the iOS developer beta that could hint at future iPhone features.

Even without poring over the developer code, there's plenty of potential software in store that could support an overhauled iPhone 11 design.

Read: Everything Apple announced at WWDC 2019

New camera features could step into the light

There's a rising smartphone trend for cameras with impressive zoom photography. Huawei, Oppo and even Apple arch-rival Samsung are on the forefront, each with at least three rear lenses that help make zoom shots happen.

Apple doesn't care about showing up late to the party, but it does care about throwing a better party than everyone else. Rumors point to a three-camera array on the back of the next major iPone, one of them a zoom lens. If that happens, Apple would flip the switch on new iOS 13 software to support it.

At the very least I'd expect see on-screen controls pop between the various zoom levels, and there could potentially be new camera filters to enhance the effect.

Read: All the iiPhone 11 rumors we know about so far

Now playing: Watch this: iOS 13 is packed with new features

Power sharing coming to Control Center

Samsung's Galaxy S10 phones can top up other phones -- even an iPhone -- with a new feature called Wireless Power Share. You turn it on, place a device that's compatible with wireless charging on the back, and watch it slowly top up until you're ready to go or until you hit 30% remaining battery. It's a perfect tool to charge up small accessories without bringing a cable, and it's one that Apple would be smart to add, especially since it killed its AirPower charging dock. Apple could use this win.

We'd see a power sharing tool come to the iPhone's Control Center at the very least, likely with its own separate app to manage power and detailed opt-in settings like "charge only when plugged in".

Apple could push the software update before selling the iPhone, or it's possible that if this particular rumor pans out, the code is already in there. (Full disclaimer: I don't have the developer code, and I couldn't read it if I did.)

Angela Lang/CNET

Face ID features could go beyond speed

Apple announced that Face ID, the iPhone X family's secure face unlock software, will work 30% faster than it does now. That might not be all Apple has in store for Face Unlock. An update to Face ID could be even more secure and include new AR capabilities.

If that happens, Apple could open up software tool kits for the front-facing camera to third-party apps. You might not see much new software in the settings or additional toggle controls, but those APIs would still ultimately be part of the iOS 13 package for developers.

More info on dark mode and night time routines

Dark mode is a new tool that makes white screens black and black text white to reduce eye strain. Apple walked us through how the system-wide feature will work with all of Apple's core apps, but there's a decent chance we haven't heard the last of it.

Apple's emphasis on wellness and digital detox could mean that there are more details to come about maintaining boundaries with phone use and protecting your eyes from too much strain. A new app or setting for the iPhone 11 that wasn't ready yet in June could always arrive retroactively to every other iPhone as soon as it's ready in September.

Now playing: Watch this: Dark Mode comes to Apple iOS

Are we done with Siri yet? I hope not

Siri, Apple's digital assistant, has a new voice! It's a little less robotic and meant to use AI to sound smoother and less clipped. Although Siri does pick up one or two skills to connect to devices in Apple's ecosystem, like the HomePod, AirPods and Carplay, Apple didn't mention many changes to Siri on the iPhone.

Meanwhile, Google has been eating Siri's breakfast, lunch and dinner for years. Google Assistant has many new voices -- including singer John Legend's -- and can make reservations on your behalf. Siri is sadly choking on the dust.

I'd love to see more competition here, and a new iPhone is the time to do it, when attention is focused on splashy new hardware. WWDC gave developers a lot to chew on, but there's still plenty more to go around.

James Martin/CNET

Touchless gesture support -- but not until iOS 14

This rumor feels a bit more like a long shot, especially considering how it failed to catch on with the LG G8 and old Galaxy S phones, but the future iPhone has been rumored to have support for gestures that you make without touching the device -- that is, hovering in the air. That's our best guess, anyway. But the most credible rumor pins this touchless gesture support to 2020, so that means it's out for iOS 13.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

Mentioned Above Apple iPhone XS (64GB, space gray) $999 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.