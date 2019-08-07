CNET también está disponible en español.

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event livestream

The Note 10 unveiling takes place at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET Wednesday. Here's everything you need to know.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event happens today in  in Brooklyn, New York at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center. This is just weeks after the company announced that the Galaxy Fold will relaunch sometime in September after fixing problems with the screen. Samsung will livestream the event on its website. Recent rumors about Galaxy Note 10 point to four rear cameras and the S Pen having its own camera. Other rumors suggest the Note 10 will have physical buttons for power and volume, a 4,300-mAh battery, a bigger aspect ratio and a 6.66-inch display -- compared with the Galaxy Note 9's 6.4-inch screen.

Samsung will launch the Note 10 during its Unpacked event on Aug. 7 in New York. Pictured above is the Note 9. 

Watch CNET's live coverage of the Samsung Unpacked event. We'll get started at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET -- half an hour before the event kicks off.

Join CNET before, during and after the event with a livestream hosted by senior editors Vanessa Hand-Orellana and Lexy Savvides along with senior associate editor Patrick Holland.

In the buildup to the Unpacked event, Samsung posted a teaser video with various shots of two devices, a tablet and a watch.

This is how the original Galaxy Note changed phones for good

