Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus look incredible

This year, Samsung gives us not just one Galaxy Note, but two -- the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
1
of 62

The Note 10 Plus is the larger of the two, with a 6.8-inch display, compared to the Note 10's 6.3-inch screen.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
2
of 62

The Note 10 Plus has some important differences, like a larger battery and a fourth camera on the back.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
3
of 62

Both Note 10 phones make use of the S Pen stylus, which itself gets some new tricks.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
4
of 62

Samsung has totally stripped out the headphone jack on both phones. You'll need to use the USB-C port if you want to use wired headphones.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
5
of 62

The S Pen also gets gesture capability, so you can move through camera modes remotely, advance a musical track, or control a Power Point presentation.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
6
of 62

Aura Glow is one of the new colors that catches the light just so.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
7
of 62

In the US, the Note 10 comes in Aura White, Aura Black and Aura Glow.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
8
of 62

The Note 10 Plus adds another color for US buyers -- Aura Blue, which will be sold exclusively by Best Buy and Samsung.com.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
9
of 62

Aura Pink is available in some countries, like the UK.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 62

Aura Glow really changes depending on the lighting.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
11
of 62

It's not a gradient, but the colors seem to follow a rainbow pattern.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
12
of 62

I can't stop looking.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
13
of 62

See what I mean?

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
14
of 62

samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-14

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
15
of 62

Aura Glow gets a brilliant blue S Pen.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
16
of 62

AR Doodle is a new feature for the Note 10 Plus that lets you draw on top of a person or thing.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
17
of 62

Link to Windows will sync the contents of your Note 10 phone with a Windows 10 computer.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 62

You can turn it on from the quick access menu or in Settings.

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 62

Enjoy a lot more photos of the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. You can learn about all the new features and specs in our Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
20
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
21
of 62
Read the article
Photo:Jessica Dolcourt/CNET
22
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
23
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
24
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
28
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
29
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
30
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
31
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
32
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
33
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
34
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
35
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
36
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
37
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
38
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
39
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
40
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
41
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
42
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
43
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
44
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
45
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
46
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
47
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
48
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
49
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Angela Lang/CNET
50
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
51
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
52
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
53
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Andrew Hoyle/CNET
54
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
55
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
56
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
57
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
58
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
59
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
60
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
61
of 62

Read the article
Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
62
of 62
Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus look incredible

Close up with the Galaxy Fold screen, notch and hinge

