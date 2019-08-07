CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is ditching the microSD card. Here's why

A once-standard feature can now only be found on the premium version of the Note.

note-9

The microSD slot, shown here on the Galaxy Note 9, will be present on Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Plus but not on the regular Note 10. 

 Angela Lang/CNET

The headphone jack isn't the only thing going away on the new Galaxy Note 10. The smaller of Samsung's two newest Note phones is also losing another once-proud feature, the microSD card slot. 

Samsung isn't getting rid of the microSD card slot entirely, mind you. The pricier, larger 6.8-inch Note 10 Plus will still have support for expandable storage. But on the 6.3-inch, more compact Note 10 version of the phone you'll have to be content with 256GB of built-in storage. 

Suzanne De Silva, head of mobile for Samsung Electronics America, told CNET that the decision stemmed from the trade-off of making the phone thinner but packing in a bigger battery. 

Compared with last year's 6.4-inch Note 9, the new Note 10 is indeed thinner and lighter, and its 4,300mAh battery is also 7.5% larger than the Note 9's 4,000mAh power source. 

The removal of the microSD slot is still a bit of a disappointment on a line of devices that have long been praised for not compromising. It wouldn't, however, be the first time Samsung has removed the feature from a top-of-the-line phone. The Galaxy Fold, which is now due to arrive in September, similarly lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

