Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is ditching the microSD card. Here's why

The headphone jack isn't the only thing going away on the new Galaxy Note 10. The smaller of Samsung's two newest Note phones is also losing another once-proud feature, the microSD card slot.

Samsung isn't getting rid of the microSD card slot entirely, mind you. The pricier, larger 6.8-inch Note 10 Plus will still have support for expandable storage. But on the 6.3-inch, more compact Note 10 version of the phone you'll have to be content with 256GB of built-in storage.

Suzanne De Silva, head of mobile for Samsung Electronics America, told CNET that the decision stemmed from the trade-off of making the phone thinner but packing in a bigger battery.

Compared with last year's 6.4-inch Note 9, the new Note 10 is indeed thinner and lighter, and its 4,300mAh battery is also 7.5% larger than the Note 9's 4,000mAh power source.

The removal of the microSD slot is still a bit of a disappointment on a line of devices that have long been praised for not compromising. It wouldn't, however, be the first time Samsung has removed the feature from a top-of-the-line phone. The Galaxy Fold, which is now due to arrive in September, similarly lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot.