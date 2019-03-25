Apple News Plus: How to get Apple's new magazine subscription service

Apple/Screenshot by Clifford Colby/CNET

Along with the new video-streaming and credit-card services Apple announced Monday, the company is rolling out a premium newspaper and magazine subscription service called Apple News Plus.

The newspaper and magazine subscription service -- available today with an update to iOS and MacOS Mojave -- is a premium addition to the Apple News app. For $9.99 a month, you get unlimited access to over 300 magazines and newspapers -- including Time, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Sports Illustrated, National Geographic, Wired, Skimm, Vuture, The Los Angeles Times and The Wall Street Journal -- all inside the News app.

The $9.99 price is both the individual and family-sharing price, giving one person or each family member full access to the subscription. The first month is free.

In addition to the US, News Plus is available in Canada, offering more than 30 Canadian English- and French-language magazines and The Toronto Star newspaper. The premium service will roll out to Australia, the UK and Europe later this year, Apple said. ($9.99 converts to about £7.50 or AU$14.)

How to get going with Apple News Plus



A News Plus subscription gets you unlimited access to all the magazines and newspapers in the plan. You can browse the catalog to view the entire collection and tap a magazine cover to view its table of contents. Publishers can create animated magazine covers, giving them an appealing Live Photos-like look.

Apple's news editors will curate article and topic collections, so you can check out hand-picked feature stories or interesting travel articles, for example. Apple made a point of assuring its users that neither it nor advertisers will be able to track what you are reading.

A thrifty price for all-you-can-read access

The $9.99 all-you-can-read monthly price is certainly appealing if you subscribe to more than one publication. Monthly subscriptions can add up quickly. Monthly access to The Washington Post is $3.99 with an Amazon Prime account, for example. A basic digital subscription to The New York Times runs $15 a month, and access to the digital edition of The New Yorker is $8.33 a month.

The publication subscriptions plan is part of Apple's push to expand its service's business. The just-announced video-steaming, gaming and magazine services join the $9.99 premium Apple Music service.

What's it like to use?

Apple News Plus is available today. Once we get our hands on it, we'll walk you through how to set up and use it.