It's showtime for Apple's streaming service

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Apple today unveiled a huge slate of new and updated services at an event in Cupertino, including TV, arcade games, a credit card and Steven Spielberg streaming to you from Cupertino, California.
Follow along on the CNET Live Blog here.
Significant Apple TV updates may be coming
CNET in place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif.
"Kumail Nanjiani is here, he and his wife are making Little America", says CNET's Joan Solsman.
It's Oprah!
