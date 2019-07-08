Amazon Prime Day 2019: All the best deals on headphones and speakers

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Brace yourself for the longest Prime Day sale ever — it's almost here. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 15 just after midnight Pacific Time and runs for 48 hours, up from last year's 36-hour sale event. Last year, we saw deals on Bose audio products, the Sonos One speaker, Amazon Echo devices and a smattering of other headphone deals. We expect more of the same this year.

Read: Amazon Prime Day sale bonanza kicks off July 15

We don't know exactly which headphones and speakers Amazon plans to feature during this year's Prime Day sale, but when we find out, they'll go right here. In the meantime, you can take a look at some of the best audio deals from Prime Day 2018 and, below, check out some of the best Amazon audio deals that are available right now.

Things to keep in mind:

We'll collect all of the Prime Day headphone and speaker deals here.

We'll keep an eye on pricing and availability, and note when certain items sell out.

In the meantime, we'll post the best pre-Prime Day headphone and other audio deals right here -- regardless of retailer.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

V-Moda Crossfade Wireless for $130 (save $28) Amazon V-Moda makes solid headphones -- both in terms of build and sound quality -- and Amazon is running a sale on its first-gen Crossfade Wireless over-ear Bluetooth headphone. It lists for $200, but you can pick it up for $130 on Amazon. (It was $155.74 on Amazon before the sale). See at Amazon Read the V-Moda Crossfade Wireless review

Sony WH-H900N h.Ear On 2 for $200 (or $170 renewed) Amazon Sony's highly rated WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling headphone gets all the attention, but it's expensive at $350 (it sometimes gets discounted to $300). If you can't afford that model, the underrated WH-H900N h.Ear On 2 is a good alternative. The noise-canceling isn't quite up to the level of the WH-1000XM3's. Nor is quite as comfortable. But it sounds excellent and has touch controls on the ear cups. Amazon has it on sale for $200 with the price for a "renewed" version dropping to $170. See at Amazon

JBL Clip 3 for $40 (save $20) Sarah Tew/CNET One of our favorite micro Bluetooth speakers, the full waterproof JBL Clip 3 started out at $60 but is now down to $40. See at Amazon Read JBL Clip 3 review

Senior Editor Justin Jaffe contributed to this story.

This story was originally published earlier, and has been updated to confirm that the products included are still on sale for the price indicated.