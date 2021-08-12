Fiber on the rise: What FCC's new data tells us about broadband in the US

Ry Crist/CNET

Every six months, the Federal Communications Commission releases updated data on the respective coverage of every internet provider in the US. That includes coverage maps as well as metrics on the types of technologies being used, the number of customers that fall into each provider's footprint, and the specific upload and download speeds available to those customers, should they choose to sign up. The latest update went live just last week, and brings the database up to date as of June 2020.

In spite of some notorious shortcomings, that FCC data is of particular interest to us on the CNET Home team as we continue evaluating and reviewing every major internet provider in the US. That's because those FCC disclosures force each provider to show their cards and offer us a glimpse at how the scope of their coverage is changing -- or not. As many of us continue to push our networks to the max working from home amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the surging delta variant, tracking the progress of the tech titans providing our internet connections feels more relevant than ever.

To that end, here's a quick rundown of the major takeaways from the FCC's latest update, and what they tell us about the current state of broadband in America.

More of the same from the usual suspects

The list of the largest internet providers in the US hasn't changed much over the past few years. As of June of last year, satellite providers Hughesnet and Viasat were the only ISPs that can claim to offer service to 100% of the country. Meanwhile, AT&T, Comcast Xfinity and Charter Spectrum were the only other providers that offered service to more than 30% of the US; Verizon, CenturyLink and Frontier were the only others with footprints covering more than 10% of the US. All of that was true five years ago, too.

Still, all of the aforementioned providers saw the percentage of US customers within their coverage maps tick up by at least 1% during that span. Other providers, including Cox Communications, Windstream, WideOpenWest (aka WOW) and Mediacom have all seen incremental gains since 2016, as well. Among smaller providers, Sparklight (formerly Cable One) saw its pool of potential customers increase by about 50%, from 1.01% of the country to 1.51%.

By percentage, the largest gain among the providers we're tracking actually goes to Google Fiber. Though it's never been available to more than 1% of the US, Alphabet's internet service saw its customer base grow by more than 100% between 2016 and 2020, from 0.46% to 0.98%.

"We're building on our mission to connect more people to fast, reliable internet in Google Fiber cities across the country," a spokesperson for Google Fiber said earlier this year. "Google Fiber construction teams are actively working to build out our networks in each one of our existing Fiber cities, and we're expanding to new neighboring communities in some of those cities."

No sign of Starlink -- yet

The FCC's database doesn't include any data from SpaceX or from Starlink, the company's bid at building out a network of orbital satellites capable of providing an internet connection just about anywhere on Earth. That's because the FCC releases its data on a one-year delay, so the latest figures are only up to date as of June of last year. Starlink didn't start offering service through its beta launch until the end of 2020.

Still, SpaceX has had a busy year. In February, the still-in-beta internet service hit 10,000 users, and after a series of successful launches, the number of satellites in Starlink's constellation is nearing 2,000. During a talk at Mobile World Congress in June, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that Starlink would be available worldwide except at the North and South Poles starting in August. That echoed SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell who, weeks earlier, told an audience at the Macquarie Technology Summit that Starlink would reach global serviceability sometime this fall.

"We've successfully deployed 1,800 or so satellites, and once all those satellites reach their operational orbit we will have continuous global coverage so that should be like [the] September time frame," Shotwell said.

All of that means that we should expect to see Starlink in that FCC database within another update or two. Those disclosures about Starlink's speeds and the true scope of its coverage should be interesting, so we'll certainly keep an eye out for them. In the meantime, you can read more about our early, hands-on impressions of Starlink's satellite internet service here.

Fiber is on the rise...

With gigabit speeds that far surpass most other internet technologies, as well as upload speeds that are just as fast as they are for downloads, fiber-optic internet (fiber, for short) is widely considered to be the ideal mode of connecting to the web. The problem is that it isn't available everywhere -- for the most part, providers have focused on building out fiber networks in population-dense regions around America's major cities, leaving rural internet customers out of the mix.

That said, the category has seen some definite growth in recent years, particularly in 2020. At the start of the year, only four major providers -- Google Fiber, Verizon Fios, WOW and Frontier -- offered fiber service to at least 30% of serviceable addresses within their respective coverage maps. By June, the number had jumped to seven, with CenturyLink, AT&T and newcomer Ziply Fiber joining the mix. Elsewhere, Windstream went from offering fiber to a scant 1.7% of customers in 2016 to offering it to 26.26% of them in 2020. Some even smaller providers, including Metronet, Sonic and Consolidated Communications, boast sizable fiber shares, as well.

Perhaps fittingly enough, the most eye-popping, eyebrow-raising gains go to WOW, which saw its percentage of customers with access to fiber plans jump from about 30% in December of 2019 to more than 96% in June of 2020. However, take that figure with a grain of salt -- the company cautioned that the number may not be accurate when we asked about it.

"We believe the FCC's data needs to be verified for accuracy and are working to do that now," a spokesperson for WOW said. "We will provide that information to you as soon as we have it."

CenturyLink is another provider that has notched some nice gains in the number of customers serviceable for fiber. In June of 2016, the company was able to offer its Quantum Fiber plans to 7.47% of customers -- by June of 2020, after the company had announced fiber expansion efforts using existing multiconduit infrastructure, that figure had shot up to 38.34%, which is a five-fold increase with room to spare. The figure is even larger here in 2021, the company says, and it's continuing to grow, with 2.6 million homes wired for fiber service as of the second quarter of the year, as per the company's most recent earnings call (PDF).

"Quantum Fiber is currently available in about 50% of our footprint, including Denver, Portland, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Springfield, Missouri, with additional cities planned throughout 2021," a spokesperson for CenturyLink parent company Lumen said.

...but upload speeds are still much too slow

All of that said, upload speeds from most providers remain much slower than most customers would probably like. That's largely because fiber is really the only mode of home internet capable of hitting triple-digit upload speeds, and as mentioned earlier, fiber is far from universally available.

According to the FCC, across all providers that offered home internet service to at least 10% of the population in 2020, only one -- Verizon -- offered upload speeds faster than 25Mbps to at least half of its customer base. Though the FCC only requires upload speeds of 3Mbps to qualify for its underwhelming definition of broadband, you'll want a connection that's a lot faster than that if you're a regular in video conferences, an active gamer or if you ever need to upload large files to the web. That's especially true if you're connecting over Wi-Fi, since your upload speeds will dip noticeably if you're working wirelessly a few rooms away from your router.

Expect upload speeds to serve as a growing point of focus in the coming years, particularly as bandwidth-heavy technologies like augmented reality continue to emerge. It's a real question as to whether or not ISPs will keep up as demand for durable uploads rises. In March, a spokesperson for cable internet giant Comcast, which offers upload speeds no faster than 35Mbps, said that the company would continue to evaluate internet usage patterns, but had nothing to share regarding potential boosts to upstream traffic. In an especially frustrating turn, Altice announced that it would cut the upload speeds of its two cable internet brands, Optimum and Suddenlink, in order to align with slower competitors.

For too long the FCC has not had truly accurate broadband maps. But we're changing that. Starting right here and now. This is the first-of-its-kind wireless coverage map the agency has produced. And we're just getting started. More to come.https://t.co/FhgddIgRfh — Jessica Rosenworcel (@JRosenworcel) August 6, 2021

Meanwhile, a new map for mobile

One last thing worth keeping an eye on in the FCC's newly updated broadband database is the debut of new coverage maps for mobile carriers. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel called the tool a "first-of-its-kind wireless coverage map" for the agency, and while the data is currently limited to 4G LTE voice and data service from just four carriers, Rosenworcel promised that more is to come.

That data could become increasingly relevant for home internet service as 5G continues to spread across the country. A number of carriers, including T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T already offer both 5G and 4G LTE home internet service in select cities, and with some plans, the upload speeds can be faster than what you'd get with cable.

Along with our broader focus on broadband, expect us to keep an eye on those new cellular home internet options as they continue to roll out (and expect us to test them out as soon as we're able, as we've already done with T-Mobile). With plans like those already up and running in select regions, it's a safe bet that we'll learn more about them in future FCC database releases, as well.