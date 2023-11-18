Best Internet Providers in New Mexico

What is the best internet provider in New Mexico?

Xfinity is the best internet service provider overall for most New Mexico households because of its fast speeds and wide coverage. That being said, Xfinity service isn’t available everywhere in New Mexico, so CenturyLink, T-Mobile Home Internet or Verizon 5G Home Internet are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

If you’re hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds, we’ve also got those top options. The cheapest internet in New Mexico is Xfinity’s 75 megabits per second connection for $20 a month. The fastest internet speed in New Mexico is Xfinity’s 1,200Mbps plan in places like Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Los Alamos. There are more ISPs in New Mexico than we’ve covered here. If you’re in a rural area with few options, look for a local ISP that may service your home.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in New Mexico across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in New Mexico. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in New Mexico

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in New Mexico Our take - Choosing the best internet provider in New Mexico is a tall order due to the patchwork availability of ISPs, a lack of fiber options and the state's large stretches of rural areas. Xfinity offers superior speeds compared to competitor CenturyLink, but it doesn't have as wide a reach across the state. With a variety of plan options starting at $20 per month, it's worthy of consideration if it reaches your address. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability While CenturyLink covers more nooks and crannies of New Mexico, Xfinity comes in second place as far as coverage. The cable provider reaches 55% of homes, according to Federal Communications Commission data. That includes Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Los Alamos and Las Cruces. Plans and pricing Plans start at $20 a month for 75Mbps service with a one-year contract, but you’ll need to provide your own equipment or rent for $15 a month. You’ll find 1,200Mbps service for $80 a month on the higher speed end. Fees and service details Xfinity’s plans require some scrutiny. Some include equipment. Some don’t. Some have contracts, some don’t. Depending on your chosen plan, prices will increase after a year or two. Be prepared for a 1.2TB data cap. Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Show more details Show more details

Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 140 Mbps Price range $55 per month CenturyLink Broadest coverage in New Mexico Our take - CenturyLink has the widest availability of any wired ISP in the Land of Enchantment. That's the good news. The bad news is that CenturyLink's broad coverage comes from the ISP's outdated and slow DSL network. There are some small pockets of CenturyLink's sibling service, Quantum Fiber, but it's hard to find. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Availability CenturyLink reaches over 62% of New Mexico homes, according to FCC broadband provider data. There’s a teensy bit of Quantum Fiber service in some newer subdivisions of Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Las Cruces, but otherwise, you’ll be dealing with the ISP’s DSL service. You’ll find it primarily in and around the state’s more populated areas. It may also be the only wired option for some more rural locations. Plans and pricing CenturyLink DSL offers speeds up to 140Mbps in some parts of its service area, but you may only qualify for much slower speeds depending on your location. Typically, CenturyLink DSL tops out at 100Mbps. There’s only one plan at $55 a month. Fees and service details A modem lease costs $15 a month, or you can purchase the modem for $200 or provide your own equipment. There’s no data cap, and no contract is required. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in New Mexico Our take - Many residents are faced with few wired internet options. If you're unhappy with your local cable company and don't want to go with CenturyLink DSL, check into a 5G home internet provider. T-Mobile tends to have more open slots for new customers than Verizon, but both are worth looking into. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile’s map points to patchwork coverage of its 5G Ultra Capacity network across the state. That’s not surprising considering New Mexico’s large expanses of rural regions. However, you will find coverage in spots along the Rio Grande Valley and more populated areas, including Albuquerque, Sante Fe, Deming, Roswell and Carlsbad. Even if you’re in a 5G Ultra Capacity zone, T-Mobile may or may not have a slot open. Run your address to find out. Plans and pricing There’s only one plan to deal with. It’s $50 a month for typical download speeds of 72 to 245Mbps. Bundling with an eligible phone plan, you can drop that price down as low as $30 a month. Fees and service details There are no contracts or data caps. Equipment is included. You’ll likely run into a $35 activation fee, but look for a reward card deal to more than cover that. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Sparklight Best internet provider in Rio Rancho Our take - Rio Rancho is next to Albuquerque, but the city has a slightly different internet landscape. Xfinity plans to come to town, but the main competitors are CenturyLink and cable ISP Sparklight. Sparklight's speed options make it a top choice for Rio Rancho residents. Read full review . . . Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing with no contracts or cancellation fees

30-day money-back guarantee provides an opportunity to try the service

Brings faster speeds to many communities where DSL and satellite are the only other options Cons Data caps on most plans, but especially tight on the lower tiers

Monthly price increase on starter plans after 3 months Availability Sparklight has wide coverage across the Rio Rancho area and reaches most households. Plans and pricing Plans start at $39 a month (for the first three months) for 300Mbps. The fastest tier is 940Mbps for $85 a month. Fees and service details Sparklight says it has unlimited data but may throttle speeds after 5TB of data is used in a month. That should be plenty of data for most households. There are no contracts. You can rent equipment for $12.50 monthly or bring your own gear. Key Info Data caps on most plans

no contracts

30-day money-back guarantee Show more details Show more details

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Rural internet options in New Mexico

Black Mesa Wireless : Rural residents of the Espanola Valley in northern New Mexico can check in with fixed wireless ISP Black Mesa. Download speeds range from 5Mbps to 40Mbps, with prices from $55 a month to $150 monthly. There are no contracts.

Rural residents of the Espanola Valley in northern New Mexico can check in with fixed wireless ISP Black Mesa. Download speeds range from 5Mbps to 40Mbps, with prices from $55 a month to $150 monthly. There are no contracts. DesertGate Internet : DesertGate is a fixed wireless ISP covering the northern New Mexico counties of San Miguel and Mora. Plans start at $30 a month and require a one-year contract.

: DesertGate is a fixed wireless ISP covering the northern New Mexico counties of San Miguel and Mora. Plans start at $30 a month and require a one-year contract. JackRabbit Wireless : JackRabbit offers fixed wireless across the southeast corner of New Mexico. Plans start at $65 a month for 100Mbps and go up to $105 monthly for 500Mbps. There are no contracts or data caps, and equipment is included.

: JackRabbit offers fixed wireless across the southeast corner of New Mexico. Plans start at $65 a month for 100Mbps and go up to $105 monthly for 500Mbps. There are no contracts or data caps, and equipment is included. Leaco : Leaco services parts of Dexter, Hagerman, Hobbs, Lovington, Tatum and Eunice with fiber, fixed wireless and DSL. Customers in the fiber service areas of Hobbs and Lovington can access speeds up to a gig. There are no contracts with a fiber plan, but you’ll need to check in with Leaco about availability and pricing.

: Leaco services parts of Dexter, Hagerman, Hobbs, Lovington, Tatum and Eunice with fiber, fixed wireless and DSL. Customers in the fiber service areas of Hobbs and Lovington can access speeds up to a gig. There are no contracts with a fiber plan, but you’ll need to check in with Leaco about availability and pricing. NMSurf : Fixed wireless ISP NMSurf has a broad coverage area, including regions around Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Cedar Crest and Santa Fe. Plans start at $40 a month for 25Mbps and top out at $50 for 100Mbps with a two-year contract. There’s a one-year contract option, or you can go month to month. You can lease equipment or buy it outright.

: Fixed wireless ISP NMSurf has a broad coverage area, including regions around Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Cedar Crest and Santa Fe. Plans start at $40 a month for 25Mbps and top out at $50 for 100Mbps with a two-year contract. There’s a one-year contract option, or you can go month to month. You can lease equipment or buy it outright. Plateau : Originally the Eastern New Mexico Rural Telephone Cooperative, Plateau offers fiber ranging from $60 a month for a 100Mbps plan to $80 monthly for gig service. The ISP covers parts of Belen, Carlsbad, Clovis, Edgewood, Estancia, Las Vegas, Los Lunas, Moriarty, Mountainair, Roswell and Tucumcari. You can get the $99 installation fee waived if you agree to a one-year contract. Equipment fees vary. Plateau also has DSL and fixed wireless options if you’re not in a fiber service area.

: Originally the Eastern New Mexico Rural Telephone Cooperative, Plateau offers fiber ranging from $60 a month for a 100Mbps plan to $80 monthly for gig service. The ISP covers parts of Belen, Carlsbad, Clovis, Edgewood, Estancia, Las Vegas, Los Lunas, Moriarty, Mountainair, Roswell and Tucumcari. You can get the $99 installation fee waived if you agree to a one-year contract. Equipment fees vary. Plateau also has DSL and fixed wireless options if you’re not in a fiber service area. Sacred Wind Communications: Sacred Wind is focused on reaching rural tribal residents. The fixed wireless ISP covers large parts of the Navajo Nation and some areas of Gallup. It has also been expanding into fiber coverage. Fixed wireless speeds range from 15 to 100Mbps for $75 to $120 monthly.

Internet breakdown by city in New Mexico

It’s hard to cover the broadband options of a state like New Mexico and give individual cities the attention they deserve. That’s why we also compile lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in New Mexico. We tackle details such as internet connection types, max speeds, cheapest providers and more. Check back later if you don’t find the city you’re looking for below. We’re working to add more cities every week.

Cheap internet options in New Mexico

Most ISPs kick off their New Mexico plans at around $40 to $50. There aren’t a lot of bargain basement internet plans in the state but look to Xfinity’s 75Mbps plan for $20 per month as one of the cheapest options. It’s an even better deal if you have your own equipment and can skip the $15-a-month gear rental. Just be ready for the price to increase once your introductory period expires. Verizon and T-Mobile offer good discounts on home internet when you bundle with an eligible phone plan. Low-income households should check their eligibility for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program for free or cheap internet options.

What's the cheapest internet plan in New Mexico? Plan Starting monthly price Monthly equipment fee Max download speed (Mbps) Xfinity Connect $20 $15 (optional) 75Mbps Sparklight $39 $12.50 (optional) 300Mbps Kinetic by Windstream fiber $40 $10 (optional) 500Mbps TDS Telecom $40 $12 300Mbps Quantum Fiber $50 None 500Mbps T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) None 245Mbps Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) None 300Mbps CenturyLink DSL $55 $15 (optional) 140Mbps Show more (4 items)

How to find internet deals and promotions in New Mexico

The best internet deals and top promotions in New Mexico depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

New Mexico internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including CenturyLink, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is New Mexico broadband?

New Mexico didn’t fare well in a recent Ookla Speedtest.net ranking of state internet speeds. The Land of Enchantment landed in the 47th position with a median download speed of 116Mbps. Compare that to top-ranked Florida at 240Mbps. Albuquerque, the state’s most populous city, logged a median fixed internet download speed of 190Mbps. Xfinity is the city’s fastest ISP. Speed test results can swing quite a bit depending on technology, internet equipment and network congestion, so your results may vary.

Fastest internet plans in New Mexico Plan Starting price Max download speeds (Mbps) Max upload speeds (Mbps) Connection type Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps Cable Kinetic by Windstream $70 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Fiber TDS Telecom $75 1,000Mbps 20Mbps Cable Xfinity Gigabit $75 1,000Mbps 20Mbps Cable Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps Fiber Sparklight $85 940Mbps 50Mbps Cable Show more (2 items)

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in New Mexico

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in New Mexico?

New Mexico can be a tricky place for broadband. Fiber is desirable but hard to find. That leaves most of the state weighing cable, DSL or fixed wireless options. Many rural areas are underserved. Of the widest spread ISPs, Xfinity offers the top speed with its 1,200Mbps plan. If you’re lucky enough to live within Quantum Fiber’s small footprint, that’s a much better option than the slower, more ubiquitous DSL. The state’s broadband landscape could receive a shakeup soon as fiber provider Vexus expands into Albuquerque, but rollout may be slow. Overall, New Mexico has a lot of room to improve its internet offerings.

Internet providers in New Mexico FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in New Mexico? Xfinity’s introductory deal of $20 a month for 75Mbps service is the cheapest around. It’s not a forever deal, though. That price is good for a year, and you’ll need to either rent equipment for $15 a month or provide your own gear. Verizon or T-Mobile phone customers looking for a bargain can check into bundling plans for a substantial discount on home internet.

Which internet provider in New Mexico offers the fastest plan? With a lack of fiber internet options across most of the state, residents can look to cable providers for the fastest widely available plans. Of those ISPs, Xfinity has the broadest coverage and offers speeds up to 1,200Mbps.

Is fiber internet available in New Mexico? Fiber is scarce in New Mexico. Leaco offers some fiber service in parts of southeastern New Mexico. Plateau Fiber reaches some smaller towns, including Roswell, Carlsbad and Tucumcari. Kinetic by Windstream has a small fiber footprint, notably in some areas of Truth or Consequences. Some newer neighborhoods in Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe are in Quantum Fiber’s coverage zone. Fiber ISP Vexus announced plans to connect Albuquerque, but that network is still under construction.