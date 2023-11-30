Best Internet Providers in North Dakota

What is the best internet provider in North Dakota?

Midco is the best internet service provider overall for most households in North Dakota because of wide availability, fast speeds and a reputation for good customer service. Midco service isn’t available everywhere in North Dakota, so T-Mobile Home Internet or any of the state’s many local fiber ISPs are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds. The cheapest widely available internet plan in North Dakota is Midco's offering of 250 megabits per second starting at $39 a month (though you may be able to find an even cheaper introductory deal). Midco also offers some of the fastest internet around with its 5,000Mbps fiber plan, but availability is limited. Many rural homes and small towns can access gig fiber internet through a local provider, so check your address to see who services your location.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in North Dakota across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in North Dakota. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in North Dakota

Connection Cable Speed range 250 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $49 - $79 per month Midco Best internet provider in North Dakota Our take - Midco pretty much has the Dakotas sewn up regarding broadband coverage. Availability, good top speeds and solid customer service make Midco a top choice for internet in the Peace Garden State. . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 386-5019 Check with Midco Connection Cable Speed range 250 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $49 - $79 per month Connection Cable Speed range 250 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $49 - $79 per month Availability Midco reaches over 63% of homes in North Dakota, according to the Federal Communications Commission National Broadband Map. That’s the most of any ISP. You’ll find Midco from Williston over to Fargo. Its widest coverage is through its cable network, but fiber is available in some places, including Dickinson, Bismarck, Grand Forks and Fargo. Midco’s fixed wireless service is available primarily on the far eastern end of the state. Plans and pricing Starting prices will vary depending on your location and whether or not special deals are in play. Typically, fiber or cable plans kick off at $39 for 250Mbps. Fiber tops out at 5,000Mbps for $249 per month. Fixed wireless speeds go up to 100Mbps for $39 per month. Prices may rise for some plans after your introductory rate expires. Fees and service details Equipment costs vary depending on the plan and technology. For example, you can lease a cable modem for $9 monthly or a modem/router for $11. Fiber customers can choose to use their own router. Check the details of your plan for gear options. There are no data caps and no contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

30-day guarantee Show more details Show more details

Connection Fiber Speed range 350 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $90 per month SRT Communications Best rural internet in North Dakota Our take - SRT Communications gets a special nod here for its rural coverage and affordable fiber plans, but it’s also a stand-in for the state’s other local fiber ISPs. Many of these ISPs are cooperatives with long service histories in the state. They’ve connected large areas with fast broadband, making North Dakota a great place for people who enjoy rural living but still need a strong internet connection. . . . Or call to learn more: (undefined) undefined-undefined Check with SRT Connection Fiber Speed range 350 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $90 per month Connection Fiber Speed range 350 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $90 per month Availability You’ll find SRT delivering fiber (and some DSL) to the state's north-central region. SRT’s footprint reaches from the town of Antler down to Butte. That includes Sherwood, Burlington and Minot, among many other small towns. Plans and pricing DSL plans run $50 monthly, but fiber is preferable. Fiber plans start at $50 per month for 350Mbps and go up to a gig for $90 monthly. Fees and service details SRT includes a free router, making its plans a particularly good deal for fast, symmetrical fiber. There are no data caps or contracts required. Key Info No data caps

no contracts

no equipment fee Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best 5G home internet in North Dakota Our take - North Dakota can be tricky for 5G home internet, but it’s worth noting as an option. T-Mobile and Verizon have rapidly expanded their customer bases for this type of wireless internet. The latest and greatest 5G network coverage is pretty spotty across North Dakota. You can pull down decent speeds for a low price if you live in the right place. Compare with Verizon 5G Home Internet if it’s available to you. Verizon recently expanded its 5G Ultra Wideband network across North Dakota. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile’s coverage map highlights how much North Dakota isn’t serviced by its 5G Ultra Capacity network. You will find it in Minot, New Rockford and the Bismarck metro area. Plans and pricing T-Mobile has straightforward pricing. There’s one plan at $50 per month for typical download speeds of 72-245Mbps. Bundling with an eligible phone plan can knock that price down as low as $30 per month. Fees and service details There are no data caps or equipment costs. Expect to pay a $35 service fee when you get signed up, but T-Mobile often floats bonuses like a reward card or security camera to make the deal sweeter. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Connection Satellite Speed range 20 - 250 Mbps Price range $90 - $120 per month Starlink Best satellite internet in North Dakota Our take - North Dakota is a champ for rural fiber internet, but those networks don’t reach everywhere. Check into satellite internet as a last resort if wired broadband or fixed wireless options don’t work for your location. Starlink is a top contender thanks to its potential for higher speeds than the other satellite ISPs. It also won’t lock you into a contract. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (888) 479-9467 Check with Starlink Connection Satellite Speed range 20 - 250 Mbps Price range $90 - $120 per month Connection Satellite Speed range 20 - 250 Mbps Price range $90 - $120 per month Availability Starlink’s coverage map shows the current availability status for the service. Check your address or zoom into your neighborhood. A recent peek at the map shows North Dakota is open for new sign-ups, but that can change depending on network congestion. You’ll need a clear view of the sky. Plans and pricing Starlink says its typical speeds range from 25-220Mbps. The basic residential plan costs $120 per month, but you’ll need to swallow an initial $600 hit to buy the equipment to make it work. Fees and service details Starlink doesn’t require a contract, and data is unlimited. Take advantage of the 30-day trial period to determine if the service works adequately for your needs. Key Info 1TB data limit

no term contract

low latency Show more details Show more details

North Dakota internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Bluepeak Fiber $50-$100 1,000-5,000Mbps None None None N/A CenturyLink DSL DSL $55 3-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Dakota Central Fiber $50-$100 250-1,000Mbps $10 (optional) None None N/A DRN Fiber $82-$157 250-1,000Mbps Varies None Optional N/A Midco Cable/fiber/fixed wireless $39-$249 35-5,000Mbps Varies None None N/A Sparklight Cable $29-$59 300-1,000Mbps $12.50 (optional) 5TB soft cap None 6.9 SRT Communications Fiber/DSL $50-$90 25-1,000Mbps None None None N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-300Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (6 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Rural internet options in North Dakota

CenturyLink : CenturyLink's legacy DSL network stretches outward to cover some rural areas around Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, Valley City, Fargo and Grand Forks. It may be one of the few wired options for some locations, but it has some downsides. Speeds typically max out at 100Mbps but may be drastically slower depending on location. The monthly fee is $55, with an optional $15-per-month equipment lease. CenturyLink's vastly faster sibling service, Quantum Fiber, is available in a few scattered areas around the state, but it's hard to find.

CenturyLink's legacy DSL network stretches outward to cover some rural areas around Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, Valley City, Fargo and Grand Forks. It may be one of the few wired options for some locations, but it has some downsides. Speeds typically max out at 100Mbps but may be drastically slower depending on location. The monthly fee is $55, with an optional $15-per-month equipment lease. CenturyLink's vastly faster sibling service, Quantum Fiber, is available in a few scattered areas around the state, but it's hard to find. Dakota Central : There are many local fiber ISPs in North Dakota, and not all are included in this guide. Dakota Central brings gig-level fiber to a chunk of land around Carrington and Jamestown. Typical plans range from 250Mbps for $50 per month to 1,000Mbps for $100 per month. Speeds up to 10,000Mbps may be available. There's a one-time connection charge of $25. You can add a router for $10 monthly or bring your own. There are no data caps or contracts.

: There are many local fiber ISPs in North Dakota, and not all are included in this guide. Dakota Central brings gig-level fiber to a chunk of land around Carrington and Jamestown. Typical plans range from 250Mbps for $50 per month to 1,000Mbps for $100 per month. Speeds up to 10,000Mbps may be available. There's a one-time connection charge of $25. You can add a router for $10 monthly or bring your own. There are no data caps or contracts. DRN : DRN's fiber network stretches across part of the southeast and includes the communities of Ashley, Lisbon, Oakes and Verona, among others. Prices start at $82 per month for 250Mbps and top out at $157 monthly for a gig. All speeds are symmetrical. There's a $95 activation fee, but you can waive that if you agree to a one-year contract. A router is included, but you can upgrade to fancier gear for $7 monthly. There are no data caps.

: DRN's fiber network stretches across part of the southeast and includes the communities of Ashley, Lisbon, Oakes and Verona, among others. Prices start at $82 per month for 250Mbps and top out at $157 monthly for a gig. All speeds are symmetrical. There's a $95 activation fee, but you can waive that if you agree to a one-year contract. A router is included, but you can upgrade to fancier gear for $7 monthly. There are no data caps. Midco : Midco's fixed wireless networks stretch across the far eastern side of the state. There's one plan available starting at $39 per month for speeds of 35-100Mbps. Unlimited data is included. Wi-Fi equipment costs $11 per month. Fixed wireless is a fallback choice if wired options don't reach your address (or if DSL is too slow) and you don't want to resort to satellite internet. Here's how fixed wireless compares to other types of internet connections.

: Midco's fixed wireless networks stretch across the far eastern side of the state. There's one plan available starting at $39 per month for speeds of 35-100Mbps. Unlimited data is included. Wi-Fi equipment costs $11 per month. Fixed wireless is a fallback choice if wired options don't reach your address (or if DSL is too slow) and you don't want to resort to satellite internet. Here's how fixed wireless compares to other types of internet connections. Polar Communications : Polar's territory runs from the state's northeast corner to Walcott. Plans start at $58 per month for 100Mbps fiber and go up to $108 for a gig. Add about $10 to those numbers to include Wi-Fi equipment. There are no contracts or data caps.

: Polar's territory runs from the state's northeast corner to Walcott. Plans start at $58 per month for 100Mbps fiber and go up to $108 for a gig. Add about $10 to those numbers to include Wi-Fi equipment. There are no contracts or data caps. Red River Communications : Red River covers the southeast corner of North Dakota with fiber plans starting at $70 per month for 250Mbps. The gig plan costs $108 per month. Speeds are symmetrical and there are no data caps.

: Red River covers the southeast corner of North Dakota with fiber plans starting at $70 per month for 250Mbps. The gig plan costs $108 per month. Speeds are symmetrical and there are no data caps. RTC : RTC offers fiber internet to a broad area along the state's western side, including towns like Watford City and New Town. Plans start at $80 monthly for 100Mbps and top out at $125 monthly for a gig. Speeds are symmetrical, data is unlimited and Wi-Fi gear is included.

: RTC offers fiber internet to a broad area along the state's western side, including towns like Watford City and New Town. Plans start at $80 monthly for 100Mbps and top out at $125 monthly for a gig. Speeds are symmetrical, data is unlimited and Wi-Fi gear is included. Satellite Internet: Starlink, Viasat and HughesNet compete to provide internet connections to remote areas nationwide that aren't served by faster or more affordable options. North Dakota is fortunate to have a lot of rural fiber coverage, but it doesn't reach everywhere. That's where satellites can swoop in and save the day, but it can be costly, and speeds may be slow. Compare with any DSL or fixed wireless options you might have.

Mike Danneman/Getty Images

Internet breakdown by city in North Dakota

It’s hard to cover the broadband options of a state like North Dakota and give individual cities the attention they deserve. That’s why we also compile lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in North Dakota. We tackle details such as internet connection types, max speeds, cheapest providers and more. Check back later if you don’t find the city you’re looking for below. We’re working to add more cities every week.

Cheap internet options in North Dakota

In Fargo, Sparklight offers a $29-per-month introductory deal for 300Mbps service. That price is good for a year, then goes up to $55 monthly. For more widely available plans, look to Midco and its 250Mbps tier for fiber or cable. Starting prices will vary with where you live in North Dakota, but I found offers of $39 or $49 monthly. Midco sometimes runs even cheaper limited-time deals. I’ve seen the 250Mbps plan for as low as $23 per month for the first three months of service.

North Dakota residents can also check into the federal Affordable Connectivity Program for a steep discount on internet service. Most ISPs participate in the program, translating to free or cheap broadband for low-income households.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in North Dakota? Plan Starting monthly price Monthly equipment fee Max download speed Sparklight $29 $12.50 (optional) 300Mbps Midco $39 Varies 250Mbps Bluepeak 1 Gig Fiber $50 None 1,000Mbps T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) None 245Mbps Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) None 100Mbps Quantum Fiber $50 None 500Mbps Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in North Dakota

The best internet deals and top promotions in North Dakota depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

North Dakota internet providers, like Midco and Sparklight, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, including CenturyLink and T-Mobile Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is North Dakota broadband?

North Dakota fared better than South Dakota in a recent Ookla Speedtest.net ranking of median download speeds for US states. While South Dakota landed in 43rd place (average download speed of 151Mbps), North Dakota delivered a respectable showing of 27th place (average download speed of 191Mbps). Midco’s wide coverage, gig and multi-gig top speeds play a role in that. Another factor is fiber coverage in rural areas and smaller towns. You don’t have to live in one of the state’s biggest cities to get fast internet.

Fastest internet plans in North Dakota Plan Starting price Max download speeds Max upload speeds Connection type Bluepeak 5 Gig $100 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps Fiber Midco Fiber Internet 5 Gig $249 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps Fiber Bluepeak 2 Gig $65 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps Fiber Midco Fiber Internet 2 Gig $129 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps Fiber Bluepeak 1 Gig $50 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Fiber Dakota Central $100 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Fiber DRN $157 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Fiber SRT Communications $90 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Fiber Midco Fiber Internet Gig $49 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps Fiber Midco Gig Internet $49 1,000Mbps 50Mbps Cable Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps Fiber Sparklight $59 940Mbps 50Mbps Cable Show more (8 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines, and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in North Dakota

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn't end there; we go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in North Dakota?

Many households in North Dakota have Midco cable, fiber or fixed wireless internet as an option. The service is solid, and the speeds range from reasonable for cable or fixed wireless to crazy-fast regarding fiber. Other providers like Quantum Fiber and Bluepeak have a small presence in North Dakota, but you’re most likely to encounter Midco as a top option.

The story of broadband runs deep and wide across North Dakota. The state’s rural areas are well served by fiber internet. A patchwork of local ISPs covers small towns and remote homes alike. Here’s a partial list of these providers: BEK Communications, Dakota Central, DRN, SRT Communications, Polar Communications, Northwest Communications, MLGC and Consolidated Telcom. You’ll find symmetrical speeds of at least a gig (and sometimes more). That’s plenty fast enough to turn your rural hideaway into an internet fast lane.

Internet providers in North Dakota FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in North Dakota? Of widely available internet plans, look to Midco’s 250Mbps tier as an affordable option. Introductory pricing for either fiber or cable usually starts at $39 per month, but you may spot bigger discounts occasionally. Verizon and T-Mobile offer bundle discounts when you combine 5G home internet with an eligible phone plan.

Which internet provider in North Dakota offers the fastest plan? Midco's 5,000Mbps fiber plan is one of the fastest in North Dakota but has limited availability. Check on Bluepeak's 5,000Mbps fiber plan if you're in Grand Forks, as well. Many of the local ISPs that service the state's rural areas offer gig fiber speeds.

Is fiber internet available in North Dakota? Among bigger-name ISPs, Quantum Fiber and Midco have a limited fiber footprint in North Dakota. There are gems in rural areas thanks to the many local fiber ISPs that service small towns and remote locations throughout the state. Dakota Central, DRN and SRT Communications are examples.