Best Internet Providers in Rhode Island

What is the best internet provider in Rhode Island?

Verizon Fios is Rhode Island’s best home internet service provider. The 100% fiber-optic internet service features fast upload and download speeds, competitive pricing with lengthy guarantees and customer-friendly service terms. Additionally, J.D. Power recently rated Verizon Fios first in customer satisfaction in the East region for the 11th year in a row.

Cox is another solid choice for home internet in Rhode Island and is available just about everywhere in the state. Availability is the only major advantage Cox has over Verizon Fios, however, as the two ISPs are closely matched in pricing, download speeds and service terms.

Both providers have a starting price of $50 per month, but you’ll get a slightly faster connection with Verizon Fios. Local provider i3 Broadband has a lower starting price of $40 per month, but availability is highly limited. As for top speeds, Verizon Fios, Cox and i3 Broadband have maximum download speeds of around 1,000 megabits per second, although Verizon Fios has significantly faster upload speeds, up to 880Mbps.

Aside from Verizon Fios, Cox and possibly i3 Broadband, wireless internet from Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet are the only other practical internet options in Rhode Island. If you can qualify for the mobile bundle discount with either, it will be the best source of cheap internet in the state.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Rhode Island across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Rhode Island. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Rhode Island

Verizon Fios Best internet provider in Rhode Island Read full review Verizon Fios stands out for its fast upload and download speeds, straightforward pricing and perks, such as free equipment, unlimited data and special bonus offers. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (877) 545-6781 Check with Verizon Product details Price range $50 - $120 per month Speed range 300 - 2,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment with gig service Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Availability Verizon Fios is available throughout much of Rhode Island, including most of Providence and the surrounding areas of Warwick, Cranston and Pawtucket. Coverage largely stops at Narragansett Bay, however, as service is unavailable on Aquidneck Island and parts of Warren, Little Compton, Bristol and Jamestown. Plans and pricing 300, 500 and 940Mbps speeds are available starting at $50, $70 and $90 monthly, respectively. Fees and service details There are no equipment rental fees, data caps or contracts with Verizon Fios. Show more details

Cox Best cable internet in Rhode Island Read full review Cox is primarily a cable internet provider, although it does have a small fiber presence in Rhode Island. Cable internet doesn’t have the same speed potential and reliability as fiber internet, but Cox stays competitive with Verizon Fios in Rhode Island in nearly every other aspect. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (877) 541-1140 Check with Cox Product details Price range $40 - $100 per month Speed range 25 - 2,000Mbps Connection Cable, some fiber Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance, lots of plan options, unique gaming add-on Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Availability According to the FCC, Cox is available to 99% of Rhode Island households. Again, that’s mostly cable internet, but Cox also offers fiber service in parts of Providence, Cranston, Newport, Pawtucket and Charlestown. Plans and pricing Most Cox customers in Rhode Island will have four plans to choose from, with download speeds ranging from 100 to 1,000Mbps starting at $50 to $80 per month. Unless you’re on Cox’s fiber network, upload speeds will be much slower, up to 35Mbps. Fees and service details Cox equipment fees, data caps and contract requirements can vary by location and are typically dependent on the competition in the area. To stay competitive with Verizon Fios in Rhode Island, Cox may offer contract-free service that includes equipment rental and unlimited data for 24 months, after which a $15 equipment fee and 1.25TB monthly data cap will apply. Show more details

Verizon 5G Home Internet Fastest wireless internet in Rhode Island Read full review Available speeds can vary depending on your proximity to a wireless tower, but Verizon 5G Home Internet presents the fastest fixed wireless speed potential, up to 1,000Mbps. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More Check with Verizon Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Availability Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network is available throughout much of Rhode Island, but serviceability is greatest in the state’s larger cities such as Providence, Warwick and Bristol. Plans and pricing Service costs $50 per month for the fastest speeds available between 50 to 300Mbps or $70 for speeds between 85 to 1,000Mbps. Qualifying Verizon mobile customers can get an additional discount of $15 or $25 off the cost of home internet. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with Verizon 5G Home Internet. Show more details

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless coverage in Rhode Island Read full review T-Mobile Home Internet can’t quite match the speed potential of Verizon 5G Home Internet. Still, it does have the advantage of greater availability throughout the state and potentially lower pricing. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Around two-thirds of Rhode Island households are serviceable for T-Mobile Home Internet, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Check the T-Mobile Home Internet eligibility page to see if service is available at your address. Plans and pricing T-Mobile Home Internet has a single plan for $50 per month for the fastest available speeds between 72 and 245Mbps. Qualifying T-Mobile Magenta Max customers can get $20 off the cost of home internet. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts with T-Mobile Home Internet. Show more details

Rhode Island internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Cox Cable $50-$80 100-1,000Mbps $15 (optional, included for 24 mos.) 1.25TB, unlimited for 24 mos. None 6.2 I3 Broadband Cable $40-$60 250-1,000Mbps $7 (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Verizon Fios Fiber $50-$90 300-940Mbps None None None 7.6 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What other internet options are there in Rhode Island?

Verizon (Fios and 5G Home Internet), Cox and T-Mobile Home Internet are the main broadband options available in Rhode Island. Local provider i3 Broadband offers cable internet service to Warren, Bristol and the surrounding areas, but total coverage only reaches around 5% of Rhode Island households, per the FCC.

Satellite internet from HughesNet, Viasat and possibly Starlink is available throughout the state, but with cable, fiber and fixed wireless connections covering more than 99% of Rhode Island residences, there’s no need to resort to the slow speeds and limited data that come with satellite internet.

Getty Images

Cheap internet options in Rhode Island

Unless you qualify for a mobile bundle discount with Verizon or T-Mobile, i3 Broadband has the cheapest internet plan in Rhode Island, starting at $40 per month for speeds up to 250Mbps. Service from Verizon Fios and Cox starts at $50, as does Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet without the bundle discount.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Rhode Island? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee I3 Broadband Lightning 250 $40 250Mbps $7 (optional) Verizon Fios 300Mbps $50 300Mbps None Cox Go Faster $50 250Mbps $15 (optional, included for 24 mos.) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 50-300Mbps None Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Rhode Island

The best internet deals and top promotions in Rhode Island depend on what discounts are available during a given period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Rhode Island internet providers, such as Cox, may offer lower introductory pricing or special for a limited time. Many, including Verizon Fios and i3 Broadband, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Rhode Island broadband?

Despite the limited ISP choices in Rhode Island, recent Ookla speed test data shows that median download speeds in the state are faster than most at 230Mbps. That’s higher than the national average of 213Mbps and second only to Florida (240Mbps) among all US states and Washington, DC.

Verizon Fios, Cox and i3 Broadband offer gigabit service in Rhode Island with speeds up to 940Mbps or higher. Speeds up to 1,000Mbps may also be available from Verizon 5G Home Internet.

Fastest internet plans in Rhode Island Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type I3 Broadband Gig Internet $60 1,000Mbps 40Mbps None Cable Cox Go Super Fast $80 1,000Mbps 35Mbps 1.25TB, unlimited for 24 mos. Cable Verizon 1 Gig $90 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps 50-75Mbps None Fixed wireless Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines; internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Rhode Island

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. Our approach is to start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

In addition, we review the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Rhode Island?

Your internet options in Rhode Island will likely come down to Verizon Fios or Cox, although a small portion of the state may also choose cable internet from i3 Broadband.

Verizon Fios is easier to recommend thanks to the 100% fiber connection, faster upload speeds and better perks, including free equipment rental, unlimited data, no contract requirements and signup bonus offers. Not all Rhode Island residents are serviceable for Verizon Fios, however. Cox has the availability advantage, extending coverage to nearly every address in the state.

Those looking for an alternative to Verizon Fios or Cox may want to consider fixed wireless internet from Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet. Verizon has potentially faster speeds, up to 1,000Mbps, available in select areas, but T-Mobile has better coverage in Rhode Island.

Internet providers in Rhode Island FAQs

What's the best internet service provider in Rhode Island? Verizon Fios presents the best overall value of any internet provider in Rhode Island. As the largest fiber internet provider in the state, Verizon Fios offers significantly faster upload speeds and better reliability than cable internet service from Cox or i3 Broadband. Verizon Fios also offers free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contract requirements -- perks that are not fully available from Cox or i3 Broadband.

Is fiber internet available in Rhode Island? More than 75% of Rhode Island households are serviceable for fiber-optic internet, according to the most recent FCC data. While Verizon Fios is by far the largest fiber ISP in the state, Cox also has a small and growing fiber presence in Rhode Island.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Rhode Island? Local cable provider i3 Broadband has the cheapest internet in Rhode Island with service starting at $40 per month for speeds up to 250Mbps. T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet are potentially cheaper options with service available for $30 and $35 per month, respectively, but only when bundled with a qualifying mobile service. Otherwise, both providers start at $50 per month, the same as Verizon Fios and Cox.