Cox Communications home internet: What to know before signing up

Tim Rue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Cable internet is a tried-and-true means of delivering fast download speeds to people's homes, and Cox Communications offers the service to more than 20 million of us here in the US. Billing itself as the largest private telecom provider in the country and boasting nearly $12 billion in annual revenue, Cox services more than 6 million residential and business customers, and offers cable internet in 19 states.

If you live in that footprint and Cox is an option at your address, there's a good chance you've at least considered signing up for it. Here's a full rundown on everything you should know before doing so, from prices and plans to terms, fees and customer service.

Where does Cox Communications offer home internet service?

Along with the majority of Rhode Island, Cox's network covers parts of 19 states, with service most prevalent in areas around the following cities:

Cleveland, OH

Gainesville, FL

Las Vegas, NV

Macon, GA

New Orleans, LA

Oklahoma City, OK

Omaha, NE

Pensacola, FL

Phoenix, AZ

San Diego, CA

Santa Barbara, CA

Topeka, KS

Virginia Beach, VA

Wichita, KS

According to data collected by the Federal Communications Commission, Cox's home internet footprint reached just under 7% of the US population as of December 2019. That's tens of millions of people, but it's short of both Comcast and Charter Spectrum, two larger cable internet providers that each offer service to roughly one third of US households.

Cox's more focused footprint also shows that it isn't a top pick for rural customers, as most of the company's cable infrastructure is located in dense urban areas. Other providers are much better positioned to offer service outside of America's cities -- if that's what you're looking for, be sure to check out our top rural internet recommendations.

Check your address for Cox Communications Internet availability

How does cable internet stack up these days, anyway?

Pretty well, as a matter of fact. In addition to the fact that it's easy to bundle cable internet with cable TV and other services, most cable providers are able to offer download speeds of up to 940 megabits per second or higher. That's much better than what you'll get with DSL, satellite internet or fixed wireless, and it's competitive with a lot of the country's top fiber providers.

A good fiber connection will offer concurrent upload speeds that are just as fast as the downloads -- and this is where cable internet falls short. Even with near-gigabit download speeds close to 1,000Mbps, you'll likely be stuck with upload speeds in the double digits. For instance, with Cox, the fastest plan (940Mbps) comes with upload speeds of 35Mbps, while the four plans beneath it offer max uploads that range from 3 to 10Mbps. That might cause a crunch if you've got multiple people in your house making Zoom calls or gaming online, or doing anything else that requires you to upload lots of data to the cloud in short order.

And hey, speaking of those plans...





Cox internet plans, prices and terms Plan Max. download speed Max. upload speed Equipment rental fee Regular rate (no contract) Promo rate (with contract) Rate after contract Monthly data cap Starter 25 25Mbps 3Mbps $12/month (skippable) $40/month $30/month (1 year) $45/month 1.28TB Essential 50 50Mbps 3Mbps $12/month (skippable) $50/month $40/month (1 year) $66/month 1.28TB Preferred 150 150Mbps 10Mbps $12/month (skippable) $70/month $60/month (1 year) $84/month 1.28TB Ultimate 500 500Mbps 10Mbps $12/month (skippable) $90/month $80/month (1 year) $100/month 1.28TB Gigablast 940Mbps 35Mbps $12/month (skippable) $110/month $100/month (1 year) $120/month 1.28TB

Cox offers a variety of plans with a variety of speeds at a variety of prices, and there are a lot of important ins and outs to consider before signing up. Let me start with one that's so critical, I'm going to write it in big, bold letters for you.

Cox promo rates are a trap

At least, they're a bad deal if you plan on keeping your internet plan for longer than two years or so. Allow me to explain with a quick example:

Let's say you want to sign up for Cox's Preferred 150 internet plan, which nets you download speeds of 150Mbps. You've got two options right off the bat. You can sign up at the regular rate of $70 per month with no contract, or you can accept a one-year service contract and knock ten bucks off of your bill while you're under it, bringing the monthly cost down to $60.

Here's the thing. At the end of that promo period, your bill will go up to $84 -- a trap rate that's $14 more each month than the regular rate. If you skip the promo and settle for the $70 regular rate from the start, your bill won't go up at all -- it'll stay the same until Cox decides to change its prices altogether.

So let's say you sign up for the promo rate, and your neighbor George chooses the regular rate. Additional taxes and fees aside, after one year of service, you've spent a total of $720 on your monthly fees, while George has spent a total of $840. You're ahead! Heck yeah, promo rate.

But now it's year two. Your promo evaporates, and your monthly bill goes up to $84. George's bill is still $70, so he pays another $840 throughout the year, bringing his two-year total up to $1,680. Meanwhile, at $84 a month, you've spent $1,008 in year two, which brings your two-year total up to $1,728.

Ry Crist/CNET

Bait, meet switch -- you aren't ahead anymore. George has spent $48 less for the same internet service over that two-year span, and he'll continue to pay less than you each month. You're out of contract now, so you could always switch providers or call Cox to renegotiate -- but then again, George was never under a contract at all, and he's already got the rate you're hoping Cox will now mercifully give you.

Cox does not have an incentive to lower your costs. Instead, there's a good chance the clever sales person will tell you that they can't offer you the same promo rate again -- but they can offer you the promo rate on a faster plan. After all, you want a better deal, right? At $80 per month for the first year, you could be getting speeds of up to 500Mbps for less than you're paying right now for 150Mbps. Doesn't that sound good to you?

Don't be fooled. That's another promo rate -- a fresh bait and switch -- and if you take it, the cycle starts all over again.

It's no coincidence that each of those post-contract rates shoots up to a monthly fee that's greater than or equal to the promo rate for the plan above it. Like the nauseatingly busy carpets at a casino that nudge dizzy gamblers into stopping and sitting at a slot machine, the price structure is carefully constructed to confuse you into spending more money. It's a slippery slope designed to make it so that whenever someone with an expired promo rate calls to complain about their bill, it's easy for Cox to guide them into an even more expensive speed tier at a new promo rate. Doing so locks them in as a customer for another 12 months, and it dooms their bill to increase even further after that.

Beware the promo rates, I say. When it comes to Cox, it's better to be like George, and avoid them altogether.

Contracts and fees and data caps -- oh my!

Cox's lineup of home internet plans gets confusing fast, and not just because of the promo shenanigans. There's other fine print to consider, including contract quirks, extra fees, data caps and more. Isn't shopping for an internet plan fun?

Additional fees

Cox Communications

Though Cox doesn't specify the actual cost anywhere on its website that I could find, you'll need to pay an installation fee of $100 if you want a technician to get your home's internet connection up and running. You can skip this fee by ordering an -- it's totally free, but you'll need to plug everything in yourself.

Cox also charges an extra $12 each month if you use its . Starter, Essential and Preferred customers get a Wi-Fi 5, DOCSIS 3.0 device, while Ultimate and Gigablast subscribers get a faster device that supports DOCSIS 3.1 and Wi-Fi 6. In either case, you can order to pair with your Panoramic Wifi modem and router at a one-time cost of $130 per pod. Cox also commits to keeping your system's hardware and software up to date.

You can skip that $12 fee by using your own, . I've also heard from Cox sales agents that it isn't uncommon for the company to lower that rental fee upon request.

"I've seen rental fees of $5 and personally, I have added that promotion when I have offered that to current customers," one agent told me in a recent chat. "So please feel free to ask for a discount on the modem if you rent it."

The other fee to be aware of is Cox's early termination fee. If you cancel your internet service at any point while under a one-year contract, you'll be charged $120. Make that $240 if you're under a two-year contract.

Panoramic Wifi doubles as a public hotspot

One more important point of note here: If you use Cox's Panoramic Wifi system instead of your own modem and router, it'll put out a second, separate network from your own home network that other Cox customers can use as part of . It's a separate stream from your home network, so it won't affect your speeds or data usage, Cox says, but it's something you should still be aware of -- especially because the feature is on by default.

"Panoramic Wifi devices are enabled as hotspots, expanding Wi-Fi access to eligible Cox Internet customers," reads the fine print on Cox's website. "These devices are automatically enabled as Cox Hotspots upon activation. To disable this functionality, go to Privacy Settings on cox.com/myprofile and sign in with your Cox User ID."

I can think of plenty of people who wouldn't want strangers to be able to connect to the internet using the networking hardware inside their home. It's good to know that Cox customers can opt out, but it would be much better if the company sought their express permission before turning it on in the first place.

The dish on data caps

Every Cox plan comes with a data cap -- and if you use more data than it allows in a given month, you'll start incurring extra charges. The cap used to be set at 1 terabyte per month (1,000 gigabytes), but when the pandemic hit and home internet usage soared, Cox did a nice thing and raised it by about 25%, to 1.28TB (1,280GB).

That's pretty reasonable as far as data caps go. Internet usage is still climbing, but Americans went through an average of about 400GB of data per month in 2020, according to Statista. Then again, here at my place, we're currently on pace to use about 1.3TB (1,300GB) of data in the month of May. Just keep in mind that my roommate and I both work from home and use the internet pretty heavily (I test routers here, for Pete's sake).

At any rate, once you've exceeded that data cap, you'll be charged $10 for each additional 50GB block of data that you use, up to a maximum charge of $100. One nice surprise here -- if it's your first month breaking the data cap, Cox will cut you a break, waive the charges, and let you off with a warning.

"If it's your first month going over, you'll get a one-time, courtesy credit for each $10 charge on your next bill," .

That's pretty generous of Cox -- especially since you won't see any such first-month mulligan from Comcast Xfinity, the other major cable provider that enforces a data cap. On top of that, Cox says that you don't need to worry about speed reductions once you've broken the cap.

"We don't throttle service/reduce speeds if customers exceed their usage plan," says a Cox spokesperson. "We simply work with them to get them on the best usage plan to meet their needs."

Cox internet bundles with unlimited data Plan Max. download speed Max. upload speed Promo rate (with contract) Rate after contract Monthly data cap Starter 25 (with Panoramic Wi-Fi, Cox Complete Care and Unlimited Data) 25Mbps 3Mbps $80/month (2 year) $117/month none Essential 50 (with Panoramic Wi-Fi, Cox Complete Care and Unlimited Data) 50Mbps 3Mbps $90/month (2 year) $138/month none Preferred 150 (with Panoramic Wi-Fi, Cox Complete Care and Unlimited Data) 150Mbps 10Mbps $110/month (2 year) $156/month none Ultimate 500 (with Panoramic Wi-Fi, Cox Complete Care and Unlimited Data) 500Mbps 10Mbps $130/month (2 year) $172/month none Gigablast (with Panoramic Wi-Fi, Cox Complete Care and Unlimited Data) 940Mbps 35Mbps $150/month (2 year) $192/month none

So, does Cox offer any plans with unlimited data? The answer is yes -- but only if you also bundle in Cox's Panoramic Wifi modem and router rental and , which offers enhanced technical support. Doing so will add $50 to your monthly bill during the first two years, when you'll be under a contract, and $72 to your monthly bill after that. Oh, and unlike before, that contract is mandatory -- there's no option for a regular rate at all. Somewhere, George just got a stomach ache.

On their own, the modem rental typically costs $12 a month, while Cox Complete Care costs $10 per month. So, what Cox is essentially doing here is pricing unlimited data at an extra $28 per month with a two year contract, and then an extra $50 per month after that -- and the company forces you to add in the full-priced modem rental and Cox Complete Care fees in order to get it. That's not a great deal, as you could incur a couple of overage charges on a standard plan each month and still be paying less. Make that several overages each month if you don't care about Cox's modem, or about Cox Complete Care.

American Customer Satisfaction Index

How does Cox rank on customer service?

Internet providers are far from popular to begin with, and Cox is a little bit below average in terms of its customer satisfaction track record. In 2020, the American Customer Satisfaction Index gave Cox a score of 61 out of 100, which was only a point better than the year before, and worse than rival cable providers Xfinity (66), Optimum (65) and Spectrum (63), as well as the overall ISP average of 65.

Enlarge Image JD Power

Meanwhile, JD Power took its own look at ISP customer satisfaction in 2020, too. Cox was included in three of the four regions surveyed -- it did slightly better here overall than it did with the ACSI, but still ended with scores that were slightly below the overall average for the internet providers surveyed in two of those three regions.

We'll start in the East, where Cox finished with a score of 713 out of 1,000 -- slightly below the overall region average of 727, and behind Xfinity (726), but ahead of cable rivals Spectrum (696) and Optimum (693). Cox was closer to average in the South region with a score of 734, trailing the overall category score of 738 and, again, Xfinity (748). Still, it was a good enough finish to beat out a couple of other cable internet providers, namely Spectrum (732), Sparklight (711) and Suddenlink (667).

Cox's best finish came in the West region, where its score of 721 sits just above the regional average of 718. Among cable internet providers, both Sparklight (730) and Xfinity (724) did a little bit better, but Cox still finished ahead of Spectrum (714) and Mediacom (670).

To sum it up

If fiber internet is available in your area, then you'll likely be better off going with that, as you can expect faster speeds (particularly uploads) and better value, too. If not, then a cable provider like Cox is probably your next best option, and certainly better than going with DSL, satellite internet or with a fixed wireless connection.

With download speeds of up to 940Mbps, Cox offers more than enough oomph for most home connections, and the company's regular rates are roughly on par with what you'd expect from other major cable providers like Xfinity and Spectrum. Cox's data caps might seem off-putting, but the terms surrounding them are about as reasonable as you'll find from an internet provider -- enough so that the company's unlimited data bundles probably aren't worth it for most subscribers.

All of that makes Cox a sensible pick for high-speed internet at home. Just be sure to watch out for the price hikes that come with those sneaky promo rates.

Cox home internet FAQs

Can I bundle Cox home internet with other services? Yes, you can. Like with most cable providers, Cox offers a variety of TV and internet bundles, along with bundles that include home phone service, security monitoring, and home automation.

Are there any perks or other features available to Cox subscribers? In addition to the network of hotspots mentioned earlier, Cox also offers a feature called Elite Gamer, which promises to reduce lag by up to 32% while gaming online. Elite Gamer comes at no additional charge if you're using Cox's Panoramic Wifi modem or router. If you're using your own modem, Elite Gamer costs $7 a month.