Best Internet Providers in Alaska

Alaska’s claims to fame are many and varied. It’s home to rugged natural areas, eight national parks, gorgeous glaciers, the Northern Lights, a booming oil and gas industry, seafood and just over 730,000 people. When it comes to home internet, however, there’s a bit less to celebrate. Alaska comes in dead last in Ookla’s Speedtest.net ranking of internet speeds for the 50 states (and Washington, DC).

Despite the state’s shortcomings, there’s still decent internet in the Last Frontier. GCI is CNET’s pick for the best internet service provider in Alaska, thanks to top speeds of 2.5 gigabits per second and the widest (and still growing) availability of any wired provider in the state. CNET examines customer service, speed, pricing and overall value before recommending the best broadband in your area.

Almost any choice of internet provider in Alaska will come with some compromises, whether in speed, price or reliability. Rural residents often have to choose between satellite, fixed wireless or DSL connections, with satellite as the only viable option for some. While the broadband scene may sound a little bleak, there are reasons for optimism as over $1 billion in federal funding is pouring into the state to improve internet access in underserved communities.

Finally, all prices listed on this page reflect available discounts for setting up paperless billing.

Best internet options in Alaska

Most Alaska homes are covered by cable or DSL services, with GCI and Alaska Communications as notable providers. Satellite internet is a top option for remote locations with no other connections. Starlink’s potential for good top speeds gives it an edge.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, representing providers' national offerings. Your internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

GCI Best internet provider in Alaska

Price range $60 - $300 per month Speed range 3 - 2,500Mbps Connection Cable, fiber, fixed wireless Key Info No contracts, equipment included GCI takes this top spot in a state with few internet options for two big reasons: availability and speed. The FCC National Broadband Map shows GCI services over 70% of Alaska households, making it the most widespread wired ISP in the state. According to GCI's data, the ISP reaches over 80% of residents. GCI primarily offers fiber-cable hybrid and fiber-to-the-home connections with considerable swings in speed and pricing depending on location. The hybrid network uses a fiber backbone and then runs via cable to the home. GCI also offers wireless internet, with a notable recent expansion in the Bethel area.

Availability: GCI’s coverage area includes cities like Anchorage and Fairbanks, but the ISP also reaches smaller towns like Sitka and Nome. GCI is actively expanding its network of fiber-cable hybrid connections and fiber-to-the-premises services. The ISP recently connected the remote fishing community of Unalaska with 2,500Mbps speeds. This is just one project in a larger effort to connect rural communities in the state.

Plans and pricing: Pricing is variable. In some parts of Bethel, I found plans ranging from $60 a month for 3Mbps (with a 40GB data cap) to $300 for 10Mbps (with a 200GB data cap). In Anchorage, GCI offers plans from $85 for 250Mbps (with a 250GB soft data cap) to $185 for 2,500Mbps with unlimited data. This range is typical for pricing and speeds for GCI’s fiber-cable hybrid network. Your best bet for uncovering pricing for your particular location is to check the website or talk to a GCI rep.

Fees and service details: A modem and Wi-Fi equipment are included. No contract is required. GCI will throttle speeds once you hit your data cap. The unlimited plan also has a caveat: If you top 4 terabytes of usage, it can trigger an account review. Keep that in mind if you're a heavy internet user in danger of going over that limit. When you sign up for services online, a GCI representative will chat or call to talk over any promotional offers or discounts.

Alaska Communications Best DSL availability in Alaska

Price range $75 - $180 per month Speed range 7 - 2,500Mbps Connection DSL, fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Alaska Communications has one of the most widespread DSL networks in the state, but the ISP also operates a small fiber network. DSL is outdated, but it's still a common connection type.

Availability: You’ll find Alaska Communications service areas scattered around the state, including Anchorage, Delta Junction, Fairbanks, Homer and Kenai. Fiber is available to some neighborhoods in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna.

Plans and pricing: Speeds vary widely depending on whether you’re connected with DSL or fiber. Alaska Communications offers a DSL plan with download speeds between 7 to 75Mbps starting at $75 monthly. That price includes a three-year discount of $10 a month. Prices go up with speed, and available speeds vary by location. For example, a 25Mbps plan in Delta Junction runs $85 a month after the discount, while a 15Mbps plan in Homer costs the same. Fiber plans start at 250Mbps for $100 monthly and up to 2,500Mbps for $180 a month with unlimited data.

Fees and service details: Alaska Communications' plans require no contract and include a modem/router and unlimited data. Expect to pay a $99 installation fee.

Starlink Best satellite internet provider in Alaska

Price range $20 - $80 per month Speed range 20 - 250Mbp Connection Satellite Key Info 1TB data limit, no term contract, low latency CNET has highlighted Starlink's potential when comparing it to other satellite providers. That potential, along with fast top speeds and no contract requirement, earns it recognition as a top ISP for Alaska. Availability: A clear view of the sky makes you eligible for service, but you'll still need to check availability. Look at Starlink's availability map to see if your area is open for new signups. A recent check showed Nome and Bethel were on a waitlist.

Plans and pricing: Standard service costs $90 per month, which is reasonable for satellite internet. The downside is a $599 initial fee for hardware. You can expect typical download speeds of 25 to 220Mbps.

Fees and service details: There are no data caps and no contracts. If you're switching from another provider, use the 30-day trial period to determine if Starlink is a better option than your current ISP. Read our Starlink overview.

GCI Best internet provider in Anchorage

Price range $60 - $300 per month Speed range 3 - 2,500Mbps Connection Cable, fiber, fixed wireless Key Info No contracts, equipment included Anchorage is far and away Alaska's most populous city, and GCI has the broadest coverage in the metro area. Availability and a top speed of 2,500Mbps earn GCI a second nod in this list of best Alaska ISPs.

Availability: GCI reaches just over 80% of the Anchorage metro area, according to the FCC. That includes Eagle River and Wasilla. Most of that is via the ISP’s cable network.

Plans and pricing: GCI’s basic plans are covered above, but this is a good place to highlight its “red unlimited” option for $185 a month. That comes with download speeds of up to 2,500Mbps and upload speeds of up to 75Mbps. For power users, it’s worth considering. Internet in Alaska is expensive, so this price isn’t as nutty as it might seem to people on the mainland with access to more ISP competition.

Fees and service details: Lower-tier plans, including 250Mbps, 500Mbps and 1,000Mbps, all come with data caps. The "red" plan is (mostly) unlimited, but you may get a notice if GCI thinks you've hit an excessive amount of data, north of 4TB in a month.

Rural internet options in Alaska Provider Connection type Price range Speed range Data cap Availability Borealis Broadband Fixed wireless $40-$170 3-30Mbps 1TB Anchorage, Eagle River Bristol Bay Communications Group DSL $30-$300 512Kbps-10Mbps Varies Bristol Bay area Bush-Tell DSL $40-$230 512Kbps-6Mbps Varies up to 100GB Grayling, Holy Cross, Kalskag, Stony River areas Cordova Telecom Cooperative DSL $40-$123 8-100Mbps None Cordova area Mountain Beam Fixed wireless Varies/$33-$164 8-40Mbps None Fairbanks area MTA DSL $70-$180 Varies 250GB or unlimited Anderson, Wasilla, Talkeetna, Palmer, Eagle River SpitwSpots Fixed wireless $90-$200 10-150Mbps None Anchor Point, Soldotna and Fairbanks areas Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Many rural Alaska ISPs have roots in long-time telephone cooperatives that have evolved to offer internet services. That’s why DSL is a common option from these local companies. The infrastructure was already in place to offer the service. That’s the positive. There are some drawbacks with legacy DSL networks, like slower top speeds than you would get with cable or fiber. However, DSL can be serviceable when there are few other options.

GCI, our pick for the top ISP in Alaska, has been working on ambitious network expansions into rural areas. GCI’s AU-Aleutians Fiber Project will bring high-speed connections to the Aleutian, Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak Island communities. This represents a tremendous upgrade for residents getting by with slower options like satellite. GCI has six expansion projects in the works to reach 26 rural communities and over 25,000 residents.

Local ISPs like Mountain Beam and Borealis Broadband offer fixed wireless internet. This requires a good line of sight to a tower to work well. Top-end speeds can be expensive in Alaska. Borealis Broadband, for example, runs $170 a month for 30Mbps service. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other types of internet connections.

It’s worth comparing fixed wireless plans with satellite plans. Starlink, Viasat and HughesNet provide coverage in Alaska. While satellite is widely available, even in very remote locations, it can be expensive and slow. Starlink’s service offers some advantages with the potential for higher top speeds. It doesn’t require a contract, but the initial $599 equipment fee can be tough to swallow. Starlink allows new customers a trial period so you can see if the service works for you.

Alaska broadband details at a glance

The US government's Internet for All site says 13% of Alaska's population lives where high-speed internet is unavailable. FCC data suggests that just over 93% of residents can access broadband speeds, defined as at least 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up. However, that number includes the reach of satellite internet, which isn't a great solution for everyone due to expense or lack of a clear view of the sky.

The story of fiber in Alaska is pretty slim at the moment. The FCC shows only about 6% of residents can access fiber. If we look at gig speeds and higher, that drops to just 4.5%. What little fiber access there is tends to be focused on more populated areas. There are some unexpected pockets of fiber, though. Local ISP Copper Valley Telecom services Valdez, a city of under 4,000 people, with speeds up to 1,000Mbps. Fiber is always at the top of home internet wish lists, but Alaska’s terrain and remote areas make it a challenging place to build extensive fiber networks.

How fast is broadband in Alaska?

Fast internet can be hard to come by in the Last Frontier. About 75% of Alaska homes can access internet speeds of at least 100Mbps, according to the FCC. Move up to 250Mbps, and that dips to 68%. At the gig level, it’s a mere 4.5%. Ookla’s recent Speedtest ranking finds Alaska at the bottom of the state speeds list with a median download speed of about 86Mbps. The US overall is at 207Mbps. That’s quite a difference.

Ookla lists GCI as Alaska’s fastest provider, with a respectable median download speed of 250Mbps. If fast internet is a must for you and you’re moving to Alaska, you’ll want to do some homework about where to land. Your best bet for gig speeds will be in the bigger cities. Recent Ookla city-level data showed Anchorage with a median fixed internet download speed of 197Mbps, Fairbanks was 132Mbps, and Juneau logged 80Mbps. Those numbers can change over time.

With limited options, switching to a faster provider is not always feasible. You can make the most of your internet connection by following these steps to speed up your Wi-Fi.

Internet pricing in Alaska

You won’t find bargain basement prices on internet service in Alaska. Many of the services that come in on the cheap side in the contiguous 48 states aren’t available in the northern state. That means no bundling bargains with the likes of 5G home internet service from Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet. If your monthly internet bill is under $100 for a decent speed level, then you’re doing pretty well in Alaska. GCI and Alaska Communications have plans for under a hundred, but speeds will vary based on location and the type of internet connection.

Internet for low-income households in Alaska

The federal Affordable Connectivity Program can be an internet lifeline for qualified low-income households. The ACP lets recipients knock $30 ($75 on tribal lands) off their monthly bill. Most ISPs participate, and some have special plans just for ACP customers. One of Alaska’s biggest providers, GCI, offers a free, entry-level tier for ACP recipients.

Future of broadband in Alaska

Alaska poses a lot of challenges to the expansion of high-speed and affordable broadband. The terrain can be unforgiving, the weather can be extreme and many communities are in remote areas. It takes a lot of funding to expand broadband under those conditions. Fortunately, the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program dedicates just over $1 billion to tackling the challenge. This doesn’t mean instant change, but it puts the state in a strong position to reach unserved and underserved communities long overlooked.

While fiber connections are scarce in the state, that will be changing for some residents. Cordova Telecom Cooperative announced in August it would be installing a submarine fiber optic cable from Cordova to Juneau to deliver fiber to Pelican, Yakutat, Gustavus and Hoonah. The project could take five years to complete. Alaska will also receive $100 million in US Department of Agriculture funding to build out fiber (and some wireless) internet in the Bethel, Yukon-Kuskokwim, Kusilvak and Hoonah-Angoon areas. GCI’s work to bring fiber-based wired connections to remote communities is notable. Regarding improving broadband, Alaska has nowhere to go but up.

Internet in Alaska FAQs

Does Alaska have good internet? According to broadband rankings, Alaska is at the bottom for internet speeds nationwide. Lack of access in rural communities and limited and expensive plans make accessing “good,” affordable and fast internet difficult. Hefty federal funding is coming to the state to improve broadband access.

Is there fiber internet in Alaska? There are limited pockets of fiber, with more on the way. GCI is building out its fiber-backed network to include remote communities such as Atmautluak, Kasigluk, Nunapitchuk, Quinhagak and Tuntutuliak through its Airraq project. Alaska Communications’ fiber is already available in parts of Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna.