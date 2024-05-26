Best Fiber Internet Providers in Your Area

AT&T Fiber - Coverage in the Midwest, South and California Prices: $55 - $250 per month

What’s the best fiber internet provider in your area?

Fiber internet is sought after for its fast, symmetrical speeds and unmatched reliability, but service can be hard to find. Your best bet for fiber internet comes from major internet service providers like AT&T Fiber, Frontier Fiber, Quantum Fiber and Verizon Fios. Such providers have the largest fiber-optic networks, bringing fiber internet to numerous markets across the US.

That said, many regional and hyper-local internet providers also offer fiber internet. My fiber internet, for example, comes from Comporium, a small ISP serving my local area in the suburban Charlotte area.

Fiber internet providers, like most ISPs, operate in specific areas, so there may be only one or two available in your area. It’s also possible that no fiber providers are available near you. Or, perhaps a fiber provider serves your area but not your specific address.

So how do you know if fiber internet is available in your area? You’ll find a rundown of the largest fiber ISPs and where they offer service below, followed by tips for finding fiber internet near you.

10 best fiber internet providers by nationwide availability

Locating local internet providers

Where to find the top fiber internet providers

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Coverage in the Midwest, South and California Our take - AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in the US, with coverage spanning much of the South and Midwest, as well as California and parts of Nevada around Carson City and Reno. Otherwise, you won’t find AT&T Fiber much west of Texas or to the northeast, where Verizon Fios is a popular choice for fiber internet. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (888) 249-1978 Check with AT&T Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Verizon Fios Coverage in the Mid-Atlantic and New England Our take - Though available in just nine states, Verizon Fios is second only to AT&T Fiber when it comes to fiber coverage. The provider primarily serves the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions, with coverage in major cities such as Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, New York City and Washington, DC. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (855) 786-3011 Check with Verizon Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $120 per month Pros and Cons Pros All Verizon Fios plans are 100% fiber, with symmetrical download and upload speeds

No data caps or allowances on any plans

No term agreements necessary on any plans Cons Low fiber availability for a national company

While Fios and 5G are affordable, LTE and DSL options are pricey Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment with gig service Compare Check with Verizon Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Coverage in 15 states from California to Connecticut Our take - Frontier has greatly increased its fiber coverage in recent years, expanding its availability from three to 15 states and growing. California, Florida and Texas are the biggest states with Frontier Fiber availability, but service can also be found from Minnesota to Connecticut and south to the Myrtle Beach area in South Carolina. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (888) 962-8445 Check with Frontier Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Pros and Cons Pros Wi-Fi router rental included in the price

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fee Compare Check with Frontier Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Coverage in Florida and the West Our take - Parent company Lumen Technologies recently sold some of its DSL and fiber-optic networks, but Quantum Fiber is still a leading fiber provider. Service is mostly available west of the Mississippi River -- Denver, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Seattle are popular Quantum Fiber markets, though service can also be found in much of Florida. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (833) 391-9661 Check with Quantum Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Fast upload and download speeds

No data caps, no contracts

Price for life guarantee Cons Availability limited to select areas

Few plan options Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Quantum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $70 - $150 per month Google Fiber Coverage in 17 markets and growing Our take - Like Frontier Fiber, Google Fiber has been persistently expanding its fiber coverage in recent years. While availability in existing markets like Atlanta; Huntsville, Alabama; Kansas City; and Raleigh, North Carolina has improved, Google Fiber has expanded into new cities, including West Des Moines, Iowa, and Mesa, Arizona, with plans for more to come. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 339-3106 Check with Google Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 1,000 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $70 - $150 per month Pros and Cons Pros Speeds start at 1Gbps

No equipment fees, data caps or contracts

Continuing fiber expansion Cons No cheap plan options Fiber network still has room to grow Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Compare Check with Google Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Metronet Coverage in Florida, North Carolina and the Midwest Our take - Those in Daytona Beach or Tallahassee, Florida, or some of North Carolina’s smaller cities like Fayetteville, Greenville and Hickory may be serviceable for Metronet. Additionally, Metronet covers parts of the Midwest with serviceability greatest in Indiana, south of Minneapolis and west of Chicago. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (844) 457-8608 Check with Metronet Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Pros and Cons Pros Unlimited data

No contracts required

Monthly price includes a wireless router for most plans

100% fiber across its entire footprint Cons Solid overall pricing offset by middle-of-the-road cheapest plan

Additional monthly cost with the Tech Assure fee Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Metronet Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $70 per month Kinetic by Windstream Coverage in suburban and rural areas of 18 states Our take - With service in 18 states, Kinetic has one of the largest coverage areas of any fiber provider. However, actual availability is lower than most since the ISP largely operates in suburban and rural areas. Georgia and Kentucky have the greatest Kinetic serviceability, though the ISP also serves much of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Texas. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (855) 891-0877 Check with Kinetic Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros Fast speeds for rural areas

No data caps, no speed throttling, no contracts

Fiber expansion in the works Cons Speeds and pricing vary widely by location

No security plan included

Below average customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts Compare Check with Kinetic Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 50,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $900 per month Ziply Fiber Coverage in the Pacific Northwest Our take - Similar to Kinetic, Ziply Fiber largely caters to suburban and rural areas, bringing fiber internet to communities that are often overlooked for fiber connections. Ziply Fiber service areas include parts of Idaho, Oregon and Washington, including the greater Portland and Seattle areas, plus a bit of Montana around the city of Libby. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 306-4879 Check with Ziply Compare Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 50,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $900 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward, competitive pricing

No data caps, contracts or credit checks

Dedication to fiber expansion, even in rural areas Cons Lots of room to grow fiber service Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

fast rural internet connection Compare Check with Ziply Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection DSL, fiber Speed range 10 - 940 Mbps Price range $50 - $79 per month Brightspeed Coverage in the South and East, former CenturyLink markets Our take - When Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber) sold a chunk of its network, most of it went to Connect Holding, the parent company of Brightspeed. The provider’s coverage area includes many markets formerly served by CenturyLink, including parts of Indiana, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin, and much of Missouri, eastern North Carolina and central Ohio. . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 806-0247 Check with Brightspeed Compare Connection DSL, fiber Speed range 10 - 940 Mbps Price range $50 - $79 per month Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts Compare Check with Brightspeed Show more details Show more details Compare

GoNetspeed Coverage in the Northeast and central Alabama Our take - Fiber coverage from new ISP GoNetspeed is best in the Northeast, with Connecticut and Maine seeing the greatest availability. Service can also be found in Upstate New York, the greater Pittsburgh area, a small portion of Missouri and central Alabama between Birmingham and Huntsville. . . . Or call to learn more: () - Check with GoNetspeed Compare Compare Check with GoNetspeed Show more details Show more details Compare

Cable providers with fiber connections

Fiber is the top-tier technology when it comes to home internet. As a result, internet providers that traditionally used coaxial cable lines to run service have added fiber connections to their networks.

Astound Broadband - Known for its low introductory rates, Astound offers fiber internet in most of its markets, albeit to a limited number of households. Austin, Chicago and Seattle have Astound’s greatest fiber coverage.

Cox Communications - Fiber service is slowly entering Cox markets, but at a slower pace than other cable ISPs. Most Cox cities, including Oklahoma City, Omaha, Phoenix and San Diego, see little fiber coverage from the cable ISP.

Optimum - With more than 2.7 million homes, mostly in the greater NYC area, serviceable for fiber internet, Optimum has the best fiber coverage of any cable-first provider. Parts of Texas and western North Carolina (former Suddenlink markets) may also be eligible for fiber service.

Spectrum - Spectrum has arguably the largest fiber network of any traditional cable ISP, with coverage in parts of 20 states, including Hawaii.

Xfinity - The nation’s largest cable provider also has a growing fiber network, though total coverage falls short of Optimum and Spectrum. Like Cox, Xfinity offers fiber internet in many of its markets, but actual availability is limited to select neighborhoods.

How to find fiber internet in your area

Your address determines the available connection types and internet providers. ISP search tools, like the one on this page, are a great starting point for finding internet providers in your area, fiber or otherwise.

If you’re setting up internet in a new place, ask your neighbors (posts to Facebook neighborhood groups or Nextdoor are sure to get some responses) about which internet providers they use and why. Or, if you need internet for an apartment, check with the leasing office about available internet options for your home.

Keep in mind that a neighbor’s opinion may be relatively uninformed or biased, and a leasing office may have ulterior motives when recommending an internet provider. Be sure to do your own research when shopping for internet service.

How do I know if an internet provider is fiber?

Once you have an idea of the available internet providers in your area, there are a couple of surefire ways to distinguish a fiber provider from a non-fiber provider.

Many ISPs advertise a fiber product right in the name -- AT&T Fiber, Frontier Fiber, Google Fiber, Quantum Fiber, even Verizon Fios indicates fiber service. Others, like Brightspeed or Kinetic, that don’t have fiber specifically in the name, may add fiber to the plan name. Kinetic plans, for example, are either “High-speed internet,” which is a DSL-based service, or “Fiber.”

If the name doesn’t indicate a fiber or non-fiber product, the speeds will. Fiber is the only connection type capable of delivering symmetrical upload and download speeds. So if a plan offers the same (or close) upload and download speeds, it’s likely fiber.

Max available speeds may also point to a fiber connection. Cable and fiber are the only connection types that can reach multigigabit speeds, but max advertised speeds from cable reach at most 2,000Mbps, or 2 gigabits per second (Cox and Xfinity offer 2,000Mbps in select areas, Astound has a 1,500Mbps plan). Fiber, on the other hand, can reach much faster speeds, up to 5Gbps, 8Gbps or higher.

Of course, you can also ask a sales or customer service representative what connection type the internet provider uses.

How we chose the best available fiber ISPs

CNET’s broadband reviews and best lists often involve considering, researching and evaluating several different attributes, from availability and plan selection to service terms and customer satisfaction. To learn more, see our breakdown of how we review internet service providers.

For a list that focuses solely on availability such as the one above, coverage area and total units served are the biggest considerations.

Broadband maps and data from the Federal Communications Commission are our primary sources when determining an internet provider’s availability. While admittedly imperfect, the data gives us a solid understanding of where an internet provider offers service and the connection type, such as fiber, they use.

Using FCC data, we identified fiber internet providers with multi-state availability and coverage of at least 0.3% households (around 500,000 units) nationwide. Qualifying providers are featured in the best list above.

Fiber in my area FAQs

Why isn't fiber internet available in more areas? Fiber internet requires a direct fiber-optic line to the home or at least to a nearby hub where a coaxial cable will carry the connection the rest of the way. Fiber-optic cables aren’t cheap, nor is the process of installing them. Deployment of new fiber lines takes time and typically occurs only in areas with high population density -- locations where ISPs have a better chance of seeing a return on their investment.

When will fiber internet come to my area? According to the FCC, fiber availability is improving, indicating fiber providers are expanding their networks and coverage areas. From December 2022 to December 2023, fiber availability rose from 38% nationwide to around 43%, representing an increase of around 10 million units. Despite the improving availability, it’s difficult to say when you can expect to see fiber internet in your area. If you’re in a highly populated or growing area, particularly one with a local fiber provider or two, new fiber expansion may include your neighborhood in the near future. Most fiber providers allow potential customers to sign up to receive notifications when service comes to their area. You may also be able to fill out a service request form to help promote expansion in your area.