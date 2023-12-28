Best Internet Providers in Omaha, Nebraska

What is the best internet provider in Omaha?

While fiber options are harder to come by in the area, fast cable internet is available virtually everywhere through Cox Communications, so Cox is our pick for the best internet service provider in Omaha. Cox has been the only company offering high-speed internet in the Omaha area for a long time, but now you'll have a few other good options to compare it with. If you'd rather try out a fiber connection or an upstart 5G home internet provider, Quantum Fiber and T-Mobile are also available in the area.

For those wanting cheap internet service, check out T-Mobile Home Internet or Verizon 5G Home Internet. While both ISPs offer a $50 monthly plan, eligible mobile customers can pay only $30-$35 for service. If speed is what you need, Cox's 2-gigabit plan is the fastest speed you'll find in Omaha, costing $150 per month.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Omaha across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Omaha. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Omaha, Nebraska

Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Cox Communications Best internet provider in Omaha, NE Our take - Cox is the dominant ISP in Omaha and the only cable internet provider available at nearly every address in the city. Read full review . . . Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Availability In most neighborhoods, the choice will come down to Cox or a fixed wireless or satellite provider, which are available everywhere but provide slower speeds than cable. Plans and pricing It'd be great to see more competition, but if Cox is your only option, you could do much worse. Ookla lists it as the fastest internet provider in Omaha, with a median download speed of 240Mbps. Most customers will have four plan options from 100Mbps to 2 gigabits. Fees and service details The main downside? While Cox doesn't require you to sign a contract, your monthly bill will most likely increase by $20-$40 per month in the second year on most plans -- one of the reasons Cox routinely receives below-average customer satisfaction scores. Plus, a 1.25TB data cap is enforced on all plans. Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in Omaha, NE Our take - Quantum Fiber (formerly known as CenturyLink's fiber service) provides download speeds up to 940Mbps, doesn't require a contract, and offers unlimited data on all of its plans. Read full review . . . Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Availability CenturyLink primarily offers DSL service in Omaha, but if you live in a neighborhood with access to Quantum Fiber -- primarily on the city's West Side -- it's one of the best internet deals you'll find. Plans and pricing If your address is eligible for Quantum Fiber, you can choose between 940Mbps for $70 per month or 500Mbps for $50. Fees and service details Unlike CenturyLink's DSL service, where you must pay $15 monthly for equipment (or purchase your own CenturyLink-compatible modem), all Quantum Fiber plans include your equipment rental. Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Omaha, NE Our take - If you want to try something other than Cox, T-Mobile Home Internet is a great option for smaller households. It's a 5G home internet provider, meaning T-Mobile uses its network of 5G/4G LTE cellular towers to beam high-speed internet to your home. Read full review . . . Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability While it has the advantage of wide availability, fixed wireless speeds are more erratic than wired internet like cable or fiber. Depending on where you live or the time of day, you might have access to a 5G connection (fast) or 4G LTE (not so fast). Plans and pricing: T-Mobile Home Internet keeps things simple with just one plan and one plan only for $50 per month. Speeds will vary based on location, but the provider estimates they'll range from 75-245Mbps download. Fees and service details You won't have to worry about price hikes, data caps or contracts -- T-Mobile locks you into the $50 monthly price as long as you keep it, equipment included. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Omaha internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $50 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Cox Communications Cable $50-$150 100-2,000Mbps None 1.25TB None 6.2 Nextlink Fixed wireless $60-$130 50-500Mbps $9 (optional) None 2 years N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Omaha



Cheap internet options in Omaha

The average starting price for internet service in Omaha is on the high side at $56 per month. While you won't find any providers offering a base plan lower than $50, ISPs like T-Mobile and Verizon offer discounts to eligible mobile customers, meaning you might only have to pay $30-$35 per month for service. If you want the best value, go with Quantum Fiber's $50 plan, which grants you speeds up to 500Mbps.

Most of the providers we've mentioned also participate in the Federal Communication Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives eligible low-income households a $30 monthly discount (or up to $75 for households on tribal lands) for high-speed internet. You can use the ACP toward any internet plan -- not just the cheapest ones -- from participating providers.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Omaha? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps None Cox 100 $50 100Mbps None Nextlink $50 25Mbps $9 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan) 300Mbps None Show more (1 item)

How to find internet deals and promotions in Omaha

The best internet deals and top promotions in Omaha depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Omaha internet providers, such as Cox, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

John Coletti/Getty Images

How fast is Omaha broadband?

While Omaha has the 39th largest population in the country, its median internet speed is 71st with 209 megabits per second download, according to Ookla.

Cox offers the fastest service in Omaha: 2 gigabits per second for $150 per month. Other than Cox, Quantum Fiber and Verizon are the only internet providers in Omaha that currently offer gig speeds. After that, there's a steep dropoff to Quantum Fiber's base plan, which maxes out at 500Mbps.

Fastest internet plans in Omaha Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Cox 2 Gig $150 2,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable Cox 1 Gig $110 1,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber 1 Gig $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Omaha

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

I doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What's the final word on internet providers in Omaha?



Omaha residents have less options than most cities when it comes to internet. The market is dominated by Cox's cable internet for high-speed plans, but newcomers like T-Mobile and Verizon have introduced some more competition in the past couple years.

Internet providers in Omaha FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Omaha? The cheapest internet service in Omaha is tied between five providers, all offering base plans for $50. If you're an eligible mobile customer through T-Mobile or Verizon, you can get internet service for only $30-$35 per month. Show more

Is fiber internet available in Omaha? Yes. You can get fiber internet through Quantum Fiber. It offers two plans: 500Mbps and 1 gig, both with symmetrical speeds (same upload and download speeds). Cox also offers a small fiber network in Omaha, but availability is sparse. Show more