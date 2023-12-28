Best Internet Providers in Omaha, Nebraska

What is the best internet provider in Omaha?
While fiber options are harder to come by in the area, fast cable internet is available virtually everywhere through Cox Communications, so Cox is our pick for the best internet service provider in Omaha. Cox has been the only company offering high-speed internet in the Omaha area for a long time, but now you'll have a few other good options to compare it with. If you'd rather try out a fiber connection or an upstart 5G home internet provider, Quantum Fiber and T-Mobile are also available in the area.
For those wanting cheap internet service, check out T-Mobile Home Internet or Verizon 5G Home Internet. While both ISPs offer a $50 monthly plan, eligible mobile customers can pay only $30-$35 for service. If speed is what you need, Cox's 2-gigabit plan is the fastest speed you'll find in Omaha, costing $150 per month.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Omaha across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Omaha. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Omaha, Nebraska
Cox Communications
Best internet provider in Omaha, NE
Our take - Cox is the dominant ISP in Omaha and the only cable internet provider available at nearly every address in the city.
Quantum Fiber
Best fiber internet in Omaha, NE
Our take - Quantum Fiber (formerly known as CenturyLink's fiber service) provides download speeds up to 940Mbps, doesn't require a contract, and offers unlimited data on all of its plans.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless internet in Omaha, NE
Our take - If you want to try something other than Cox, T-Mobile Home Internet is a great option for smaller households. It's a 5G home internet provider, meaning T-Mobile uses its network of 5G/4G LTE cellular towers to beam high-speed internet to your home.
Omaha internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|CenturyLink
|DSL
|$50
|20-100Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|None
|None
|6.7
|Cox Communications
|Cable
|$50-$150
|100-2,000Mbps
|None
|1.25TB
|None
|6.2
|Nextlink
|Fixed wireless
|$60-$130
|50-500Mbps
|$9 (optional)
|None
|2 years
|N/A
|Quantum Fiber
|Fiber
|$50-$75
|500-940Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|6.7
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible Verizon 5G mobile plans)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
Other available internet providers in Omaha
- Nextlink: Serving about 46% of Omaha households, Nextlink is a decent option for fixed wireless internet. Its plans start at $60 per month for 50Mbps and go up to 500Mbps for $130. You can also add home phone service to any Nextlink plan.
- Satellite internet: No matter where you live in Omaha -- or anywhere in the country for that matter -- you'll have access to satellite internet. That said, it should be viewed as a last resort. Satellite internet is slower than other connection types, costs a lot more and typically requires a two-year commitment. HughesNet and Viasat used to be the only choices for satellite, but Elon Musk's Starlink has staked out its claim in recent years. It offers much faster speeds than the other two and doesn't require contracts, but you'll have to pay a hefty $599 fee upfront for the equipment. Starlink's availability map shows that the service is currently available in Omaha.
- Verizon 5G Home Internet: Verizon's fixed wireless service is similar to T-Mobile's -- an internet connection is sent to your house through the company's cellular network -- but it's only available to about 1 in 4 Omaha residents. Two plans are available: 50 to 300Mbps for $50 per month or 300 to 1000Mbps for $70. You can also cut those prices by $15-$25 if you're subscribed to a 5G mobile plan with Verizon. The only thing that kept Verizon out of one of our top spots was availability.
Cheap internet options in Omaha
The average starting price for internet service in Omaha is on the high side at $56 per month. While you won't find any providers offering a base plan lower than $50, ISPs like T-Mobile and Verizon offer discounts to eligible mobile customers, meaning you might only have to pay $30-$35 per month for service. If you want the best value, go with Quantum Fiber's $50 plan, which grants you speeds up to 500Mbps.
Most of the providers we've mentioned also participate in the Federal Communication Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives eligible low-income households a $30 monthly discount (or up to $75 for households on tribal lands) for high-speed internet. You can use the ACP toward any internet plan -- not just the cheapest ones -- from participating providers.
What's the cheapest internet plan in Omaha?
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Quantum Fiber 500
|$50
|500Mbps
|None
|Cox 100
|$50
|100Mbps
|None
|Nextlink
|$50
|25Mbps
|$9 (optional)
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan)
|245Mbps
|None
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan)
|300Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Omaha
The best internet deals and top promotions in Omaha depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Omaha internet providers, such as Cox, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
How fast is Omaha broadband?
While Omaha has the 39th largest population in the country, its median internet speed is 71st with 209 megabits per second download, according to Ookla.
Cox offers the fastest service in Omaha: 2 gigabits per second for $150 per month. Other than Cox, Quantum Fiber and Verizon are the only internet providers in Omaha that currently offer gig speeds. After that, there's a steep dropoff to Quantum Fiber's base plan, which maxes out at 500Mbps.
Fastest internet plans in Omaha
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection type
|Cox 2 Gig
|$150
|2,000Mbps
|100Mbps
|1.25TB
|Cable
|Cox 1 Gig
|$110
|1,000Mbps
|100Mbps
|1.25TB
|Cable
|Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan)
|1,000Mbps
|75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
|Quantum Fiber 1 Gig
|$75
|940Mbps
|940Mbps
|None
|Fiber
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Omaha
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. What's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
I doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
What's the final word on internet providers in Omaha?
Omaha residents have less options than most cities when it comes to internet. The market is dominated by Cox's cable internet for high-speed plans, but newcomers like T-Mobile and Verizon have introduced some more competition in the past couple years.
Internet providers in Omaha FAQs
Who is the cheapest internet provider in Omaha?
The cheapest internet service in Omaha is tied between five providers, all offering base plans for $50. If you're an eligible mobile customer through T-Mobile or Verizon, you can get internet service for only $30-$35 per month.
Is fiber internet available in Omaha?
Yes. You can get fiber internet through Quantum Fiber. It offers two plans: 500Mbps and 1 gig, both with symmetrical speeds (same upload and download speeds). Cox also offers a small fiber network in Omaha, but availability is sparse.
Which internet provider in Omaha offers the fastest plan?
Cox offers 2 gigabits of speed for $150 per month, the fastest residents can get in Omaha. Quantum Fiber and Verizon also offer gig-speed plans in Omaha, but only Quantum Fiber offers symmetrical speeds: 940Mbps upload and download. Since Verizon uses a fixed wireless connection, it's less likely that you'll always receive those top speeds. Expect speeds between 300 and 1,000Mbps when you sign up for Verizon's fastest plan.
