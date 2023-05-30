iOS 17 Wish ListHearing Loss and DementiaAI in FitnessShokz Headphones on SaleMeal Subscription vs. TakeoutBest Solar CompaniesVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Credit Cards
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. How we test ISPs

Best Internet Providers in Hawaii

Hawaii residents don't have many providers to choose from, but that doesn't keep the Aloha State from being one of the best regarding connectivity.

david-anders
david-anders
David Anders Senior Writer
David Anders is a senior writer for CNET covering broadband providers, smart home devices and security products. Prior to joining CNET, David built his industry expertise writing for the broadband marketplace Allconnect. In his 5 plus years covering broadband, David's work has been referenced by a variety of sources including ArcGIS, DIRECTV and more. David is from and currently resides in the Charlotte area with his wife, son and two cats.
Expertise Broadband providers, Home internet, Security Cameras
See full bio
David Anders
6 min read
Spectrum - Best internet provider in Hawaii overall
  • Prices from $50 - $90 per month
  • Speeds from 300 - 940Mbps
  • Unlimited data
Hawaiian Telcom - Best fiber internet provider in Hawaii
  • Prices from $40 - $70 per month
  • Speeds from 300 - 1,000Mbps
  • No data caps
T-Mobile Home Internet - Best wireless internet provider in Hawaii
  • Prices from $50 per month
  • Speeds from 33 - 182Mbps
  • Unlimited data
Viasat - Best satellite internet provider in Hawaii
  • Prices from $70 - $300 per month
  • Speeds from 12 - 150Mbps
  • No hard data cap

Living in Hawaii involves sacrificing some things you'd find on the mainland -- snakes, daylight saving time, billboards -- but fortunately, high-speed internet isn't one of them. Gig speeds from Spectrum, our pick for the best internet provider in Hawaii overall, are available throughout much of Hawaii from the Big Island to Kauai. 

There's also Hawaiian Telcom, which uses a fiber-optic network to deliver speeds as fast as or faster than Spectrum, possibly even for a lower monthly price. Speaking of low pricing, T-Mobile's $50-per-month 5G home internet service is a decent broadband alternative, and its wireless delivery may help fill in the gaps that other internet service providers don't reach.

Internet speed
Shopping for a faster internet speed?
We’ll send you the fastest internet options, so you don’t have to find them.
 

Best internet providers in Hawaii

Which ISP is best for your Hawaiian home? That'll depend on what you're looking for and what's available in your area. You can use the serviceability check tool at the top of this page to find providers in your area. See the list below for more details on what sets each provider apart.

Spectrum logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

Spectrum

Best internet provider in Hawaii overall

Product details
Price range $50 - $90 per month Speed range 300 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Spectrum is among our top picks for best internet providers anywhere and one of our favorite cable ISPs thanks to its simple pricing, fast speeds and favorable service terms. As a cable TV provider, Spectrum is also a great choice for bundling internet and TV together.

Availability: You'll find Spectrum just about everywhere in Hawaii outside of the many forest reserves and national parks. Honolulu has the greatest serviceability, but most households on Hawaii's six main inhabited islands are wired for Spectrum Internet.

Plans and pricing: Many goods and services in Hawaii are more expensive than elsewhere in the US, but Spectrum internet is as cheap in the Aloha State as anywhere. Most customers will have three plans to choose from: 300Mbps, 500Mbps or 940Mbps, starting at $50, $70 and $90 per month, respectively. That's the same pricing I can get at home in South Carolina.

Fees and service details: Spectrum internet has unlimited data and requires no contracts. Your cable modem is free, but a $5 rental fee applies if you rent a Wi-Fi router from Spectrum.

Hawaiian Telcom

Hawaiian Telcom

Best fiber internet provider in Hawaii

Product details
Price range $40 - $70 per month Speed range 300 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights No data caps, no contracts

Spectrum's cable internet service is a great choice for broadband, but I'd prefer a fiber-optic connection if I can get it. Cincinnati Bell-owned Hawaiian Telcom is the primary fiber internet provider in Hawaii.

Availability: You'll find Hawaiian Telcom in many of the same places as Spectrum, but not all. Coverage is greatest on the island of Oahu and the capital city of Honolulu. Still, residents of the Big Island, Kauai, Lanai, Molokai and Maui may also be eligible for service.

Plans and pricing: Hawaiian Telcom also offers 300Mbps, 500Mbps and single gig speeds and a 750Mbps plan. Starting pricing is lower than Spectrum on comparable speed tiers, and the fiber-optic service comes with the added advantage of fast upload speeds, up to 500Mbps.

Where fiber internet is unavailable, Hawaiian Telcom may offer DSL service. Speeds and pricing vary by location but won't come close to the speed potential of Spectrum. If your options come down to Spectrum or DSL service, I'd recommend Spectrum every time.

Fees and service details: Renting an Eero Pro 6E Galaxy Gateway router from Hawaiian Telcom will add $10 to your monthly bill. Mesh Wi-Fi extenders are available for an additional $5 per month each. There are no data caps or contracts required.

5G wireless T Mobile
Sarah Tew/CNET

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best wireless internet provider in Hawaii

Product details
Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 33 - 182Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees

T-Mobile is leading the US' 5G home internet coverage race, and Hawaii is no exception. Speeds are admittedly slower than what's available from Spectrum or Hawaiian Telcom, but the low pricing and simple setup are worth giving T-Mobile Home Internet a look.

Availability:  T-Mobile Home Internet is available to 94% of Hawaiian households, according to the FCC. Those around the airport may have the toughest time getting T-Mobile's home internet service, but other options, including Spectrum and Hawaiian Telcom, are available in the area.

Plans and pricing: T-Mobile's single home internet plan starts at $50 per month for the fastest speeds available, typically somewhere between 33 and 182Mbps. Qualifying T-Mobile Magenta Max customers can receive an additional $20 off their monthly 5G home internet bill.

Fees and service details: There are no contracts, data caps or equipment fees with T-Mobile Home Internet. 

Viasat logo
Sarah Tew/CNET

Viasat

Best satellite internet provider in Hawaii

Product details
Price range $70 - $300 per month Speed range 12 - 150Mbps Connection Satellite Highlights No hard data cap, nationwide availability

For the few places where cable, fiber-optic or 5G internet connections do not reach in Hawaii, there's satellite internet. Viasat is Hawaii's primary satellite provider as HughesNet is unavailable in the Aloha State.

Availability: Viasat is available everywhere in Hawaii, but you'll need a clear view of the sky to get it. 

Plans and pricing: Starting prices for Viasat internet range from $70 to $300 and increase by $30 to $100 after just three months of service. There isn't much speed variety with Viasat in Hawaii (12-30Mbps), so your monthly data allowance -- somewhere between 40GB and 300GB -- will be the main difference between plans. 

Going over your data allowance won't result in any added fees, but Viasat may throttle your speeds for the remainder of the billing cycle once you've reached your data limit.

Fees and service details: Unless you want to purchase your equipment up front for $300, go ahead and add $13 in rental fees to the monthly cost. A two-year contract is required for service.

All internet providers in Hawaii

Unfortunately, there aren't many internet options in Hawaii other than those listed above. Verizon 5G Home Internet is available to about 10% of Hawaii households, but the provider's Ultra Wideband 5G service isn't yet offered in the Aloha State. Here's a quick comparison of Hawaii internet providers, followed by a look at the cheapest and fastest plans available in the state.

Compare top Hawaii internet providers

Provider Connection typeMonthly price rangeSpeed range (Mbps)Monthly data capContract
Hawaiian Telcom Fiber$40-$70300-1,000NoneNone
Spectrum Cable$50-$90300-940NoneNone
T-Mobile 5G Home Internet 5G wireless$50 ($30 for qualifying Magenta Max customers)33-182NoneNone
Verizon 5G Home Internet 5G wireless$50 ($25 for qualifying Verizon mobile customers)85-300NoneNone
Viasat Satellite$70-$30012-15040GB-300GB2 years

Hawaii internet details at a glance

Provider options are somewhat limited in Hawaii, but overall connectivity is still better than in most states. The FCC reports 100% of households in Hawaii are eligible for broadband speeds (that's speeds of at least 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up), and the most recent Ookla speed test data ranks Hawaii's average download speeds 13th among all states (and Washington, DC) at 199Mbps.

Broadband availability

N/Apeople have access to broadband internet of any type
No provider data available
Source: FCC

Most available internet technology

    Source: FCC
    Aerial view of Diamond Head Crater with Honolulu cityscape in the distance.
    SkyHighStudios/Getty Images

    Internet pricing in Hawaii

    Unless you qualify for the T-Mobile or Verizon 5G discounts, Hawaiian Telcom has the cheapest starting price for internet in Hawaii at around $40 per month for speeds up to 300Mbps. Spectrum is $10 more monthly for the same download speed potential but has a lower equipment rental fee than Hawaiian Telcom.

    Cheapest internet plans in Hawaii

    Plan Starting priceMax download speeds (Mbps)Equipment fee
    Verizon 5G Home Internet $25 (with qualifying discount)300None
    T-Mobile Home Internet $30 (with qualifying discount)182None
    Hawaiian Telcom Fioptics 300 $40 300$10
    Spectrum Internet $50 300$5 (skippable)
    Viasat Bronze 12 $70 12$13

    Internet service for low-income households in Hawaii

    The Affordable Connectivity Program grants eligible households up to $30 per month (potentially $75 on Hawaiian Home Lands) to apply toward home broadband service. Spectrum and Hawaiian Telcom also offer a unique plan designed to make high-speed internet more accessible to low-income households.

    Spectrum's Internet Assist and the Internet for All plan from Hawaiian Telcom are available for a net cost of $0 when applied with the ACP credit. You'll get unlimited data and free equipment with both, but Hawaiian Telcom is the better deal, with symmetrical speeds up to 100Mbps, compared to the 30Mbps down and 4Mbps up you'd get with Spectrum.

    Internet speeds in Hawaii

    FCC data shows around 90% of Hawaiian residences are eligible for download speeds up to 250Mbps and upload speeds of 25Mbps or higher. Spectrum and Hawaiian Telcom (and possibly Verizon 5G Home) will be your best bets for those speeds and higher.

    Regarding speed potential and reliability, I'd prefer a fiber-optic connection like the one you get with Hawaiian Telcom over a cable one from Spectrum. Fiber internet is equipped to support much faster upload speeds and is less susceptible to speed fluctuations during peak usage times.

    Fastest internet plans in Hawaii

    Plan Max download speeds (Mbps)Starting priceData cap
    Hawaiian Telcom Fioptic 1Gig 1,000$70 None
    Spectrum Internet Gig 940$90 None
    Verizon 5G Home Internet 300$50 None
    T-Mobile Home Internet 182$50 None

    Final thoughts on internet in Hawaii

    Though some amenities are less accessible or affordable in Hawaii than other parts of the US, broadband connectivity and pricing are as good in Hawaii as anywhere. Spectrum is the best high-speed internet source throughout much of Hawaii, but Hawaiian Telcom's fiber service could be the better value if available at your address. 

    If neither offers service where you live, T-Mobile's 5G home internet solution is a decent option for low-cost, low-hassle broadband. And as a last resort, satellite provider Viasat is available throughout the Aloha State.

    Internet in Hawaii FAQs

    Does Hawaii have fiber internet?

    Yes. Hawaiian Telcom is the largest fiber-optic provider in Hawaii, with service available to approximately 36% of residences. 

    Is Spectrum or Hawaiian Telcom better?

    Like many fiber versus cable versus DSL provider comparisons, the answer will come down to which connection type is available at your address. If your address is only wired for cable internet from Spectrum or DSL from Hawaiian Telcom, Spectrum will be the better choice for speeds and overall value. 

    However, if your address is serviceable for fiber internet from Hawaiian Telcom, you'll likely find the local provider to have better pricing and speed consistency than Spectrum.

    Is Xfinity available in Hawaii?

    Xfinity does not offer home internet service in Hawaii, but the provider does have hotspots in many places throughout the state. So, if you are visiting Hawaii and have Xfinity at home, you may be able to connect to Xfinity's Wi-Fi hotspot network during your stay.

    Enter your address to view internet providers available near you

    Where do you need internet service?
    Enter your address to view what's available near you
    Why do we ask for your address?
    We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
    Privacy Policy