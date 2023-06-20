Best Internet Providers in Phoenix, Arizona

CenturyLink Fiber - Best overall Phoenix ISP Prices: $49 - $65 per month

Speeds: 200 - 940Mbps

Unlimited data Check with CenturyLink Or call to order: (833) 404-0893 Cox Communications - Best high-speed internet coverage in Phoenix Prices: $40 - $100 per month

Speeds: 25 - 940Mbps

1.25TB monthly data allowance Check with Cox Communications Or call to order: (888) 553-2180 Verizon 5G Home Internet - Best Phoenix wireless home internet provider Prices: $50 - $70 per month

Speeds: 85 - 1,000Mbps

Unlimited data

Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you may have multiple options for home internet. I'd recommend CenturyLink Fiber, or Quantum Fiber in some areas, as the best option for most Phoenix households, but CenturyLink's fiber service won't be available everywhere in the city. Where fiber service is unavailable, Cox will be your best bet for high-speed internet in Phoenix.

Most of the alternatives to Cox and CenturyLink for Phoenix residents will be wireless internet providers, such as 5G home internet from Verizon or T-Mobile, or fixed wireless service from local provider Triad Wireless.

With potentially a few home internet choices available, how do you know which is best for your home? You'll want to consider what internet speeds you need and how many devices will be connected to your internet when you compare providers.

Best internet options in Phoenix

You'll find my picks for the best Phoenix ISPs below, along with service details and what makes them stand out. Further down the page, you'll find a list of other, but perhaps less available or desirable, internet providers, followed by a look at the cheapest and fastest internet plans in Phoenix.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

Sarah Tew/CNET CenturyLink Fiber Best overall Phoenix ISP Check availability Or call to order: (833) 404-0893 Product details Price range $49 - $65 per month Speed range 200 - 940Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included with gigabit tier You probably know it better as CenturyLink, but with the company's rebranding under Lumen Technologies came a name change for the fiber-optic side of the business to Quantum Fiber. It doesn't seem to have quite reached the Phoenix area yet, but be prepared for an eventual name change. Availability: The only real drawback to CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber in Phoenix is the limited availability. According to the latest FCC data, less than 40% of households in Phoenix are eligible for fiber service. You'll find the greatest fiber availability around Encanto Village, Central City and Camelback East, but fiber service is also available in random neighborhoods throughout the Phoenix area. Plans and pricing: Despite the new branding, plan options are the same: 100Mbps (200Mbps in select areas) starting at $30 or gig service (up to 940Mbps) starting at $70 per month. Both plans are a decent value, but the faster plan is one of the best internet deals you'll find on gig service from just about any major provider in Phoenix or elsewhere. Fees and service details: Quantum Fiber service terms are also favorable as there are no contracts, no data caps -- a nice new feature from CenturyLink -- and there is no scheduled price increase after 12 months. The equipment fee is a bit high at $15 per month, but CenturyLink waives the fee for gigabit customers. Read our CenturyLink internet review. Check CenturyLink availability Or call to order: (833) 404-0893

Sarah Tew/CNET Cox Communications Best high-speed internet coverage in Phoenix Check availability Or call to order: (888) 553-2180 Product details Price range $40 - $100 per month Speed range 25 - 940Mbps Connection Mostly cable, some fiber Highlights 1.25TB monthly data allowance, lots of plan options, unique gaming add-on Cox is your go-to cable internet provider in Phoenix. You'll have more plan options with Cox compared to CenturyLink, but, other than availability, that's about the only advantage Cox has. Availability: Service is available throughout the city from Alhambra past Guadalupe, and you'll find available speeds and plan pricing pretty much the same wherever you go. Plans and pricing: Most households will have four or five internet plans to choose from with speeds ranging from 100 to 940Mbps starting at $50 to $100 per month. If you want to add TV, Cox offers a few internet and TV bundle packages as well. Since Cox primarily uses a coaxial cable network, upload speeds can be significantly slower, from 3 to 35Mbps. Cox has a small fiber presence in Phoenix, which can deliver symmetrical upload and download speeds, but less than 10% of households in the area are eligible. So if you sign up with Cox, be prepared for those slower upload speeds. Fees and service details: Renting a Cox Panoramic Wi-Fi router will add $14 to your monthly bill. You may have to agree to a one-year contract to get the lowest introductory rate on Cox internet plans. That's no big deal if you plan on staying put and keeping your service for a while, but canceling early could result in hefty fees, possibly up to $240 or more -- something Phoenix snowbirds will want to keep in mind. There's also a 1.25TB data cap with Cox internet plans. Most households don't use anywhere close to that much data in a month, so there is not much to worry about there, but if you do happen to go over, expect an added fee of up to $100 on your next bill. Read our Cox internet review. Check Cox Communications availability Or call to order: (888) 553-2180

Sarah Tew/CNET Verizon 5G Home Internet Best Phoenix wireless home internet provider Check availability Or call to order: (833) 330-0476 Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Availability: Verizon 5G home internet is available throughout most of the Phoenix area, according to the provider's 5G Ultra Wideband coverage map. Plans and pricing: You'll potentially have two plan options with Verizon 5G Home Internet. Verizon 5G Home starts at $50 per month for speeds ranging from 85 to 300Mbps. Verizon 5G Home Plus starts at $70 per month for speeds ranging from 300 to 940Mbps. The actual speeds you can get will depend on your address and how far you are from a local 5G tower. To top it off, Verizon is currently running a 50% off promotion for qualifying Verizon mobile customers, meaning you could land a home internet service with speeds up to 300Mbps starting at just $25 per month. Fees and service details: Service includes your equipment and unlimited data at no extra cost. Verizon doesn't lock you into a contract, so you're free to try it out, see what kind of speeds and reliability you get, then drop it and return to Cox or CenturyLink if the service isn't for you. Read our Verizon 5G home internet overview. Check Verizon 5G Home Internet availability Or call to order: (833) 330-0476

Comparing all Phoenix internet service providers

The three internet providers listed above aren't the only ISPs in the Phoenix area. They're just the ones that, if I were shopping for internet in Montezuma Heights, for example, I would start with first. That said, there aren't many other practical options available to Phoenix residents. We've listed details of ISPs potentially available at your address below for quick comparison.

Top Phoenix internet providers by availability Provider Starting price Download speed range (Mbps) Equipment cost Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink $50 5-140 $15 (skippable) None None 6.7 CenturyLink Fiber $30-$70 100-940 $15 (skippable) None None 6.7 Cox $50-$100 10-940 $14 (skippable) 1.25TB 1 year for lowest pricing 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet $50 72-245 None None None N/A Verizon 5G Home Internet $50-$70 85-940 None None None N/A Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

The providers below are also worth a look but may not present the same value or speed potential.

CenturyLink

Technically, I already mentioned CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber, but I'm referring to its DSL service this time. CenturyLink's DSL service is available to nearly every household in the Phoenix area not eligible for Quantum Fiber. Speeds are largely impressive for DSL service, ranging from 60, 80 or 100Mbps in many neighborhoods. As such, CenturyLink is a solid choice for a basic, low-hassle connection, but if you want faster speeds, you'll have to turn to Cox or Verizon 5G.

T-Mobile coverage in Phoenix. FCC/Mapbox

T-Mobile Home Internet

While Verizon's 5G home internet network caters primarily to larger cities, such as Phoenix, T-Mobile focuses more on suburban and rural areas. At $50 per month for speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps, T-Mobile is an ideal choice for those living outside the city where satellite or DSL is the only connection available. However, if you're within Phoenix, you'll find faster speeds for roughly the same price from other providers.

Triad Wireless

Local fixed wireless provider Triad Wireless beams internet signals all over the Phoenix area for business, education and residential internet service. Max residential internet speeds can reach 300Mbps, which is impressive for a fixed wireless network. Since fixed wireless requires a direct line of sight to a nearby transmitter, you'll need to have a serviceability check before being able to sign up. Call 602-426-0542 or visit the Triad Wireless residential internet page to inquire about serviceability and pricing at your address.

Satellite internet

HughesNet and Viasat are always options for home internet, so long as you have a clear view of the southern sky. But satellite is often a last resort for internet, and with Cox, CenturyLink, 5G internet and other choices in Phoenix, the high pricing, high latency and low data allowances of satellite internet are easy to pass on.

Phoenix residential broadband at a glance

The majority of Phoenix residents will have at least two broadband options, likely Cox and CenturyLink or Quantum Fiber. However, the rise of 5G home internet services from T-Mobile and Verizon could bring more high-speed options to your area.

Cheap internet in Phoenix

For a cheap, basic internet connection in Phoenix, consider Cox's Starter 25 or CenturyLink Fiber's 100 or 200Mbps plan. Both plans starts at $30 per month (though you may have to accept a one-year contract with Cox). If you're a Verizon mobile customer, you'll also want to see if you can score the 50% discount on 5G home internet service for speeds of 300Mbps or higher, starting at $25 per month.

Internet for low-income households in Phoenix

The Affordable Connectivity Program grants qualifying households $30 per month towards home internet service. Those on tribal lands, such as the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Community northeast of Phoenix, can receive up to $75 per month.