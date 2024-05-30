New Broadband Maps Are Out. Did The FCC Get Your Area Right?

Keeping track of the internet providers in an area, the connection types they use and the speeds they offer is no easy task, but the Federal Communications Commission does a fairly good job of it. Enough so that it's often my starting point when researching ISPs to create in-depth reviews and evaluating internet options in a specific area, like my hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The FCC updates its database twice a year to keep up with the ever-changing broadband landscape as fiber providers expand into more areas and new technologies like 5G home internet and low-orbit satellites emerge to introduce some much-needed competition. The most recent update dropped in the middle of May, making the data current as of December 31, 2023.

Despite the biannual updates, the FCC recognizes its maps and data aren't without flaws. To help promote accuracy, users can propose amendments to an address, building type or the listed providers and speeds that are available.

Locating local internet providers

Some inaccuracies are inevitable, but on the whole, I would argue the FCC broadband data is generally correct and paints a reliable picture of ISP and connection type availability across the US. I spent some time reviewing the data and comparing it to previous updates. Here's what I found.

Broadband is available everywhere, with a catch

Download speeds of 100Mbps and upload speeds of 20Mbps or higher -- the minimum speeds required to qualify as broadband -- are available to 99.97% of US households, according to the recent FCC data. That doesn’t mean we’ve closed the broadband divide, however.

Satellite internet, from HughesNet, Viasat and now Starlink, skews the data a bit as each provider is available virtually everywhere in the US and may offer download speeds of 100Mbps or higher (though not by much), in most service areas.

When you take satellite internet out of the equation, as filters on the FCC maps allow you to do, broadband internet is available to only around 93% of US households. That includes wired (cable, DSL, fiber) and wireless connections like T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet. Narrowing the scope further to include only cable and fiber service -- the best connection types for fast speeds and plan variety -- further drops broadband availability to 89%.

Broadband availability by connection type Connection type Nationwide broadband availability Approx units served Change since June 30, 2023 Cable 83% 134.5 million -1% DSL 4% 7.1 million -7% Fiber 43% 69.9 million 5% Fixed wireless 42% 68.2 million 3% Satellite 99% 162.8 million 0% Show more (1 item) Shop providers at my address

Cable is the most available connection

After satellite, cable internet is the most widely available connection type with coverage reaching around 83% of US residences. That's down a bit from June 2023, which may be due to cable providers adding fiber connections to their networks and moving customers off the cable product.

Comcast's Xfinity has the greatest cable coverage, available to more than a third of US households, followed by Spectrum at around 30% and Cox at 7%. Lots of smaller, regional cable internet providers make up the remaining coverage. Astound, Mediacom, Optimum and WideOpenWest are notable cable ISPs with national coverage exceeding 1%.

Wireless availability is growing fast

Despite cable internet's coverage, T-Mobile Home Internet shows the greatest home internet availability of any nonsatellite provider at around 70%. However, it's worth noting that not all of T-Mobile's home internet coverage qualifies as broadband -- again, that's speeds of 100Mbps down and 20Mbps up -- according to the FCC data.

Nationwide broadband availability from all fixed wireless providers, including T-Mobile along with Verizon 5G Home Internet, US Cellular, Google Fiber's Webpass, Starry Internet, Rise Broadband and many others, adds up to around 42%. That's still low compared to cable, but the figure is up impressively from just 26% a year prior.

More than 40% of US households are serviceable for fiber internet, according to the most recent FCC data. Service areas from all fiber providers are shown in the map above. FCC

Fiber coverage on the rise

Fiber also saw year-over-year gains, improving from 38% in December 2022 to just under 43% as of December 2023. While the growth is promising, fiber expansion still has plenty of room to keep going, particularly in suburban and rural areas. The FCC data indicates that approximately 45% of households in urban areas are serviceable for fiber internet compared to just 33% of those in nonurban areas.

Other than major cities where fiber internet is most frequently found, your best shot of landing a fiber internet connection is in Rhode Island. Fiber internet is available to more than three-quarters of the state, thanks to major ISPs such as Verizon Fios and Cox. Other states that stood out for exceptionally high fiber coverage include New York (60%), North Dakota (62%) and Connecticut (58%). Alaska had the lowest fiber availability at just over 8% of the state's households, followed by Arizona and New Mexico, each with around 15% coverage.

What happened to DSL?

DSL internet once rivaled cable internet in availability, but the technology is now largely outdated. As a result, fewer providers are offering DSL internet to new customers and networks are shrinking.

That said, DSL internet may be the only practical home internet option in rural parts of the US. Around 4% of households are serviceable for broadband speeds, but for speeds of at least 25Mbps down and 3Mbps (what was considered broadband until the FCC raised the definition in March), total coverage holds on at around 21%.

So, what's available in my area?

The FCC National Broadband Map lets you narrow results to an area -- state, county, census place, tribal area or metropolitan statistical area -- or a specific location, such as your current address or an address you may be moving to.

FCC

Searching by address returns the most detailed results. After entering an address, you'll get an alphabetized list of available providers, the connection type they use and the max speeds they offer. Keep in mind that the max speeds may not be the only speeds an ISP offers. For example, Comporium and Spectrum offer download speeds up to 1,000Mbps at my address, but lower speed tiers of 300 and 500Mbps are also available.

Report any inaccuracies to the FCC

FCC broadband maps and data have certainly improved in recent years, but it's far from being completely accurate. If you notice incorrect information for an address, whether that involves property details or the providers that serve it, you can report it directly to the FCC via links found in the address results.

Use the Location Challenge link to report any incorrect property details, such as the listed address, building type and number of units. The Availability Challenge link allows you to send feedback or challenge the provider details for the address, including the need to add missing providers. Your submission will require name, address and contact information along with the reason for your challenge and any documentation you have supporting your claim.

It should only take a few minutes to submit a challenge form, and doing so helps ensure the FCC data accurately represents your address, which could affect future funding or expansion efforts for ISPs in your area. For more information about the FCC broadband maps, the data and how you can improve it, visit the FCC National Broadband Map About Us page.