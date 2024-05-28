Best Internet Providers in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

What is the best internet provider in Oklahoma City?

Cox Communications is the best internet service provider in OKC for most households, offering wide coverage and television bundle packages. If Cox isn’t available at your address, AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks that are serviceable at many Oklahoma City homes.

For those wanting the most affordable internet plan, Cox, T-Mobile and Verizon tie for the cheapest service. All cost $50 per month, but Cox’s base plan only reaches speeds up to 100 megabits per second, while T-Mobile’s service hits up to 245Mbps and Verizon’s plan reaches 300Mbps. If you’re hunting for the speediest service in OKC, AT&T Fiber offers 5 gigabits for $250 monthly, beating Cox’s fastest plan of 2 gigs.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Oklahoma City across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also closely read providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Oklahoma City. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Oklahoma City in 2024

3 Internet providers

Connection Mostly cable, some fiber Speed range 100 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $110 per month Cox Communications Broadest coverage in Oklahoma City, OK Our take - If you're looking to bundle your internet and television together, look no further than Cox Communications. Ookla ranks it as the overall fastest ISP in the state, and most Oklahomans in OKC will be able to access the service. Read full review .

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Cox home internet is available to roughly 95% of households in the OKC area. Plans and pricing For $50 per month, Cox's base plan is the cheapest internet service in the area. But if you're looking for more speed than 100Mbps, Cox also has 250Mbps, 500Mbps, 1-gig and 2-gig plans. Fees and service details Although most plans have a 1.25TB data cap, Cox's plans have no monthly equipment fees for the first two years or required contracts. However, your monthly cost might jump up after the promotional period, so be sure to consider that. Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

lots of plan options

unique gaming add-on

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best fiber internet in Oklahoma City, OK Our take - According to Ookla's Q3 report, AT&T Internet ranks as OKC's fastest internet provider, with a median download speed of 301Mbps. That being said, AT&T offers fiber and DSL connections, but the DSL service isn't much to boast about. If only DSL is available at your household, you should consider other providers. Read full review .

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

73% of Oklahoma City residents have access to AT&T Internet at their address, but that includes both of AT&T's services -- fiber and DSL. For fiber specifically, availability drops to about 51%. Plans and pricing AT&T Fiber has five home internet plans, ranging from 300Mbps for $55 to 5,000Mbps for $250. All five plans provide symmetrical download and upload speeds, meaning you can stream, email and share pictures with little to no lag. Fees and service details All of AT&T's plans offer unlimited data, no monthly equipment fees and no required contracts. Also, there isn't any promotional pricing, so your monthly cost won't increase over time. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Oklahoma City, OK Our take - The flat-rate pricing and simple terms of T-Mobile's service make it perfect for smaller homes or those who don't need the fastest speeds in the city. Read full review .

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Roughly 85% of Oklahoma City addresses can access T-Mobile Home Internet. Plans and pricing This provider offers only one home internet plan: a monthly payment of $60 for up to 245Mbps of speed. If you're a current T-Mobile customer, the plan costs $50. But if you're a Go5G Plus or a Magenta Max customer, you can receive a bigger discount that will bring the plan down to $40. Fees and service details T-Mobile Home Internet has no data caps, monthly equipment fees or required contracts. If simple is what you're searching for, this is as basic as broadband can get. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

equipment included

no contracts

Oklahoma City internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Airosurf Fixed wireless $40-$80 50-300Mbps None None None N/A AT&T Fiber

Read full review Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Home Internet

Read full review DSL $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 Cox Communications

Read full review Cable $50-$110 100-1,000Mbps None 1.25TB None 6.2 Nextlink Fixed wireless $60-$130 50-500Mbps $9 (optional) None 2 years N/A T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Shop providers at my address

Other available internet providers in Oklahoma City

Airosurf : This fixed wireless provider is available to only 11% of households in Oklahoma City. It promises speeds from 50Mbps to 300Mbps and costs $40 to $80 per month, which is on the pricier side for ISPs.

: This fixed wireless provider is available to only 11% of households in Oklahoma City. It promises speeds from 50Mbps to 300Mbps and costs $40 to $80 per month, which is on the pricier side for ISPs. Nextlink : Nextlink provides fiber and fixed wireless internet to 13% of OKC residents. While customers can reach speeds up to 500Mbps, every plan requires a two-year contract, which is a hefty commitment.

: Nextlink provides fiber and fixed wireless internet to 13% of OKC residents. While customers can reach speeds up to 500Mbps, every plan requires a two-year contract, which is a hefty commitment. US Cellular : Although prices and service details aren’t listed on its website, US Cellular is another provider that offers internet and mobile bundling options. It’s available to 70% of households in the area, and its website states that plans start at $50 per month.

Although prices and service details aren’t listed on its website, US Cellular is another provider that offers internet and mobile bundling options. It’s available to 70% of households in the area, and its website states that plans start at $50 per month. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Similar to T-Mobile Home Internet, Verizon 5G Home Internet is a fixed wireless provider with only two plans: $50 per month for up to 300Mbps or $70 per month for up to 1,000Mbps. Plus, eligible mobile customers can get $15-$25 off their monthly bill. Only 27% of Oklahoma City households can access its service, but it’s worth checking out if it’s available at your address.

Cheap internet options in Oklahoma City

If you want to pay the lowest monthly cost possible, Airosurf has an entry-level 50Mbps plan for $40, but for $10 more monthly, you can get plans from Cox or Verizon that double that speed. Cox's plan reaches up to 100Mbps, while Verizon's can reach up to 300Mbps in some areas.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Oklahoma City?

Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Airosurf Ultra 50 $40 50Mbps None Cox 100

Read full review $50 100Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None AT&T Fiber 300

Read full review $55 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Shop providers at my address

How to find internet deals and promotions in Oklahoma City

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Oklahoma City depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

OKC internet providers, such as Cox Communications and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

How fast is Oklahoma City broadband?

Out of the 100 most populated cities in the US, Ookla reports that Oklahoma City ranks 27th in the country for the fastest broadband, with a median download speed of 245Mbps. At 64th place, the nearby city of Tulsa managed a median download speed of 216Mbps. So Oklahoma City is pretty fast for home internet speeds for the area.

If you’re looking for the fastest plan in the city, AT&T Fiber offers symmetrical speeds of 5,000Mbps for $250 per month. Cox has a 2,000Mbps plan for $150 per month, but it only reaches upload speeds of 100Mbps.

Fastest internet plans in Oklahoma City

Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type AT&T Fiber 5000

Read full review $250 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 2000

Read full review $150 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber AT&T Fiber 1000

Read full review $80 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Cox 1 Gig

Read full review $110 1,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable Verizon 5G Home Internet

Shop providers at my address

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Oklahoma City

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What's the final word on internet providers in Oklahoma City?

Most OKC households will be serviceable for Cox Communications, except for homes in areas near Lake Hefner, Will Rogers World Airport and Tinker Air Force Base. But if Cox isn’t available at your location, AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet probably will be. As we like to say, fiber-optic connectivity is always the No. 1 option for broadband, but the best provider for you might come down to which one is available at your address.

Internet providers in Oklahoma City FAQs

What is the cheapest internet provider in Oklahoma City? The cheapest internet provider in OKC is Airosurf with a $40 internet plan. However, if you already have a mobile line through Verizon, the Verizon 5G Home Internet plan will be the cheapest option at just $35 with the mobile customer discount.

Which internet provider in Oklahoma City offers the fastest plan? The fastest speed you can get in OKC is 5,000Mbps (or 5 gigs), which AT&T Fiber offers for $250 per month. If you’re looking to bundle your internet and TV service, Cox also offers multi-gigabit speeds of 2,000Mbps for $150 monthly.

Is fiber internet available in Oklahoma City? AT&T is the only fiber provider with service in the Oklahoma City area. However, it has five plans varying in speed and price, so you still have options to choose from depending on what you’re looking for.