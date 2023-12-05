Best Internet Providers in Yuma, Arizona

What is the best internet provider in Yuma?

Spectrum is the best internet provider in Yuma, offering the fastest and cheapest plans in the area. Spectrum has some downsides -- price increases and slow upload speeds being the biggest -- but it’s still the best option for most people in the area.

If you can’t get Spectrum (or don’t want to worry about price increases), T-Mobile is a great backup option widely available in Yuma. It’s not quite as fast as Spectrum, but T-Mobile won’t ever increase your price, and it has some of the happiest customers in the country. CenturyLink’s DSL internet is another option worth considering, but I’d only recommend it as a last resort.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Yuma across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Yuma. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Yuma, Arizona

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Yuma, AZ Our take - In a city without many great internet options, Spectrum is the best provider in Yuma by default. It's the only widely available ISP in the area that offers wired internet -- cable or fiber -- which is almost always your best choice. Spectrum's cable internet plans have slow upload speeds, but that's the case with every internet provider in the area. After a year or two, you'll also have to deal with steep price increases. Still, Spectrum provides the fastest speeds in Yuma by far, and it's the most consistent provider in the country, according to Ookla speed test data. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Yuma, AZ Our take - If you don't want to deal with Spectrum's price increases, T-Mobile Home Internet is a newer Yuma option with a price-lock guarantee for as long as you stay a customer. Its download speeds only go up to 245Mbps, and fixed wireless internet tends to be slightly less reliable than cable or fiber. Still, most people have been happy with T-Mobile's service: the ISP earned the highest score of any non-fiber provider in the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index survey. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Show more details Show more details

Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 140 Mbps Price range $55 per month CenturyLink Best DSL internet in Yuma, AZ Our take - I normally wouldn't recommend DSL internet under any circumstances, but the pickings are so slim in Yuma that CenturyLink is worth considering as a last resort. Its plans can reach 100Mbps download speeds in some areas, but when I spot-checked addresses around Yuma, 60Mbps was the highest I saw available. If you need more speed than that and can't get Spectrum or T-Mobile, Starlink is another option worth considering, but you'll pay a premium for it. Read full review . . . Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 140 Mbps Price range $55 per month Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 140 Mbps Price range $55 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts Show more details Show more details

Yuma internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Spectrum Cable $30-$90 100-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 Starlink Satellite $120 25-220Mbps $599 upfront None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4

What's the cheapest internet plan in Yuma? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Spectrum Internet 100 $30 100Mbps $5 (optional) Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps $5 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None

How to find internet deals and promotions in Yuma

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Yuma depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Yuma internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, including T-Mobile Home Internet, CenturyLink and Starlink, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Yuma Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Spectrum Internet Ultra $70 500Mbps 20Mbps None Cable

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Yuma

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Yuma FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Yuma? Spectrum is the best internet service provider in Yuma, offering the fastest and cheapest plans in the area. That said, upload speeds are on the slow side with Spectrum, and prices increase on all plans after a year or two.

Is fiber internet available in Yuma? Fiber internet is available to 2.4% of Yuma households, according to FCC data. Spectrum, Beamspeed and Quantum Fiber all offer a smattering of fiber services in the area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Yuma? Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Yuma, with plans starting at $30 monthly for 100Mbps download and 10Mbps upload speeds.