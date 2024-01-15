Best Internet Providers in Tempe, Arizona

What is the best internet provider in Tempe?

CNET's pick for the best internet service provider in Tempe is Cox, which offers the fastest speeds, lowest starting prices and broadest coverage of any provider. It has some noteworthy drawbacks; upload speeds are much slower than download speeds, and its customer satisfaction scores aren't great, but it's still your best bet for high-speed internet in the area.

It’s not as widely available, but Quantum Fiber is the best fiber internet provider in Tempe, and fiber internet is the best internet connection you can get. Quantum Fiber also includes a “Price for Life” guarantee on all plans.

Verizon 5G Home Internet is another good option in Tempe, with fast speeds and generous discounts for eligible cellphone customers. Keep in mind that wireless internet is more prone to network disruption than cable or fiber.

Best internet in Tempe, Arizona

Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Cox Best internet provider in Tempe, AZ Our take - Cox offers cable internet service to 88% of Tempe residents, according to Federal Communication Commission data, and it's the best option for most people. Prices are reasonable, and all plans include equipment at no extra cost. Like all cable providers, upload speeds are much slower than download speeds, which could be an issue for online gamers or remote workers. Cox also has slightly below-average scores from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Read full review . . . Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in Tempe, AZ Our take - It's far less available in Tempe than Cox -- coverage is highest on the south side of the city -- but if you can get it, Quantum Fiber offers fantastic value. There are only two plans available, but you'll get fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds, and Quantum Fiber includes a "Price for Life" guarantee on both of them. Equipment is also included at no extra cost. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Tempe, AZ Our take - Tempe has access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, which means its wireless internet plans are available at about half of the homes in the city. Wireless internet isn't quite as reliable as cable or fiber, but Verizon offers plenty of speed for most households. You can also save an extra $15 to $25 by bundling with an eligible Verizon cellphone plan. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

Tempe internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 Up to 100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Cox Cable $50-$150 100-2,000Mbps None 1.25TB None 6.2 Phoenix Internet Fixed wireless $60-$100 15-100Mbps $10 (optional) None None N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Tempe? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Cox $50 100Mbps None Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Denis Tangney Jr / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Tempe

Tempe's best internet deals and top promotions depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Tempe internet providers, such as Verizon 5G Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including Cox, Quantum Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Tempe Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Cox 2 Gig $150 2,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable Cox 1 Gig $110 1,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Tempe

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Tempe FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Tempe? Cox is Tempe's best internet service provider, offering the fastest plans, cheapest starting prices and broadest coverage. That said, Cox has downsides like slow upload speeds and below-average customer satisfaction scores.

Is fiber internet available in Tempe? Yes, fiber internet is available at 17% of addresses in Tempe, according to FCC data. Quantum Fiber and Pavlov Media both offer fiber service in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Tempe? Cox, Quantum Fiber, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet all offer starting prices of $50 per month in Tempe.