Best Internet Providers in Tempe, Arizona

Cox Best internet provider in Tempe, AZ
Speeds from 25 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $40 - $100 per Month
Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in Tempe, AZ
Unlimited data on some plans, low price increase
Connection Type Fiber
Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Tempe, AZ
Speeds from 85 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $50 - $70 per Month
Updated Jan. 15, 2024 8:08 a.m. PT

Written by  Joe Supan
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover.
Joe Supan Senior Writer
Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks. The order in which our top picks are presented may be impacted by partnerships, and we may get a commission if you buy through our links. How we test ISPs

What is the best internet provider in Tempe?

CNET's pick for the best internet service provider in Tempe is Cox, which offers the fastest speeds, lowest starting prices and broadest coverage of any provider. It has some noteworthy drawbacks; upload speeds are much slower than download speeds, and its customer satisfaction scores aren't great, but it's still your best bet for high-speed internet in the area.

It’s not as widely available, but Quantum Fiber is the best fiber internet provider in Tempe, and fiber internet is the best internet connection you can get. Quantum Fiber also includes a “Price for Life” guarantee on all plans.

Verizon 5G Home Internet is another good option in Tempe, with fast speeds and generous discounts for eligible cellphone customers. Keep in mind that wireless internet is more prone to network disruption than cable or fiber.

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Tempe across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Tempe. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Tempe, Arizona

Connection
Cable, some fiber
Speed range
25 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$40 - $100 per month

Cox

Best internet provider in Tempe, AZ

Our take - Cox offers cable internet service to 88% of Tempe residents, according to Federal Communication Commission data, and it’s the best option for most people. Prices are reasonable, and all plans include equipment at no extra cost. Like all cable providers, upload speeds are much slower than download speeds, which could be an issue for online gamers or remote workers. Cox also has slightly below-average scores from J.D. Power and the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Connection
Cable, some fiber
Speed range
25 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$40 - $100 per month
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
200 - 8,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $165 per month

Quantum Fiber

Best fiber internet in Tempe, AZ

Our take - It’s far less available in Tempe than Cox -- coverage is highest on the south side of the city -- but if you can get it, Quantum Fiber offers fantastic value. There are only two plans available, but you’ll get fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds, and Quantum Fiber includes a “Price for Life” guarantee on both of them. Equipment is also included at no extra cost.

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
200 - 8,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $165 per month
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
85 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $70 per month

Verizon 5G Home Internet

Best fixed wireless internet in Tempe, AZ

Our take - Tempe has access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, which means its wireless internet plans are available at about half of the homes in the city. Wireless internet isn’t quite as reliable as cable or fiber, but Verizon offers plenty of speed for most households. You can also save an extra $15 to $25 by bundling with an eligible Verizon cellphone plan.

Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
85 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$50 - $70 per month
Tempe internet providers compared

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
CenturyLink DSL$55Up to 100Mbps$15 (optional)NoneNone6.7
Cox Cable$50-$150100-2,000MbpsNone1.25TBNone6.2
Phoenix Internet Fixed wireless$60-$10015-100Mbps$10 (optional)NoneNoneN/A
Quantum Fiber Fiber$50-$75500-940MbpsNoneNoneNone6.7
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)50-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Tempe?

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Cox $50100MbpsNone
Quantum Fiber $50500MbpsNone
T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)245MbpsNone
Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)300MbpsNone

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

tempe-arizona
Denis Tangney Jr / Getty Images

How to find internet deals and promotions in Tempe

Tempe's best internet deals and top promotions depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Tempe internet providers, such as Verizon 5G Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many providers, including Cox, Quantum Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Tempe

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection type
Cox 2 Gig $1502,000Mbps100Mbps1.25TBCable
Cox 1 Gig $1101,000Mbps100Mbps1.25TBCable
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans)1,000Mbps75MbpsNoneFixed wireless
Quantum Fiber $75940Mbps940MbpsNoneFiber

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Tempe

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Tempe FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Tempe?

Cox is Tempe's best internet service provider, offering the fastest plans, cheapest starting prices and broadest coverage. That said, Cox has downsides like slow upload speeds and below-average customer satisfaction scores.

Is fiber internet available in Tempe?

Yes, fiber internet is available at 17% of addresses in Tempe, according to FCC data. Quantum Fiber and Pavlov Media both offer fiber service in the city.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Tempe?

Cox, Quantum Fiber, T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet all offer starting prices of $50 per month in Tempe. 

Which internet provider in Tempe offers the fastest plan?

Cox offers the fastest plan in Tempe, with download speeds up to 2,000Mbps. 

