Best Internet Providers in Mesa, Arizona

Cox - Best overall Mesa internet provider

Speeds: 25 - 2,000Mbps

CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber - Best fiber internet provider in Mesa

Speeds: 200 - 940Mbps

T-Mobile Home Internet - Best alternative to wired home internet in Mesa

Speeds: 72 - 245Mbps

High-speed fiber internet service is on its way to Mesa -- but it isn't widely available just yet. Until then, most residents have a choice between Cox and a slew of slower wireless providers.

Last year, AT&T Fiber announced it was coming to Mesa in 2023, but it’s still yet to go live. Though Google Fiber started delivering internet service to Mesa in late March, it isn't yet widely available. Along with CenturyLink’s fiber service, that means Mesa will soon be home to the three highest rated internet providers in the American Customer Satisfaction Index's annual survey. For now, though, about 10% of Mesa households are wired up for fiber.

Our team considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Mesa across a variety of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data is variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.

Note that the prices, speeds and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speeds across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Mesa. The prices referenced within this article’s text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like committing to a contract or bundling with a cellphone plan.

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet providers in Mesa

There are three main internet providers in Mesa worth considering: Cox, CenturyLink Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet. We've also included an overview of some other internet providers serving the area, though most of them don't measure up, or they come with significant drawbacks.

Cox Best overall Mesa internet provider Check availability Or call to order: 855-380-6366 Product details Price range $40 - $100 per month Speed range 25 - 2,000Mbps Connection Mostly cable, some fiber Highlights 1.25TB monthly data allowance, lots of plan options, unique gaming add-on For most Mesa residents, Cox’s cable internet provides the best combination of speed and price. It’s widely available in the area, and its download speeds go all the way up to 2,000 megabits per second -- enough bandwidth to stream Netflix in HD on 400 TVs simultaneously. The major downside is common to all cable internet providers: Its upload speeds are much, much slower -- somewhere between 5 and 100Mbps, depending on the plan. That could be limiting for households with multiple people videoconferencing or gaming online, which requires fast download and upload speeds. According to mapping data on FCC.gov, Cox offers fiber internet, which is best for working from home and gaming online, in some parts of Mesa. But when we looked up specific addresses on Cox’s website, all the results displayed the slow upload speeds that are distinctive of a cable plan -- a sign that Cox’s fiber-optic reach is limited. Availability: At least one Cox plan is available almost everywhere in Mesa, with 96% of households eligible for service, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Plans and pricing: In an industry known for confusing terms and contracts, Cox’s pricing is a characteristic morass: Its five internet plans start at $50 for 100Mbps download speed, $50 for 250Mbps (which increases to $70 after five years), $55 for 500Mbps ($90 after five years), $65 for 1,000Mbps ($120 after five years) and $100 for 2,000Mbps ($150 after five years). That noted, you may see different prices because Cox automatically applies a $30 monthly credit at some addresses due to a federal subsidy that only applies to low-income households (via the Affordable Connectivity Plan). If you don’t meet the income requirements and want to opt out, you’ll have to type “Live Agent” in Cox’s chat. If you agree to apply for the ACP benefit but you aren’t qualified, the $30 discount won’t appear on your bill. Fees and service details: Cox offers customers free unlimited data for the first five years. After that, it charges $10 for each 50GB that you exceed the monthly 1.25TB data cap. Cox also provides customers with free installation and a powerful modem/router combo with most plans. Read our Cox Communications internet review. Check Cox Communications availability Or call to order: 855-380-6366

CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet provider in Mesa Check availability Or call to order: 855-380-8349 Product details Price range $30 - $70 per month Speed range 200 - 940Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included with gigabit tier CenturyLink's Quantum Fiber service offers coverage in some parts of Mesa. One of the major advantages of fiber internet is symmetrical download and upload speeds. However, CenturyLink’s DSL service is more widely available than its fiber service in Mesa, and we would recommend it only as a last resort. If you put in your address into CenturyLink’s website and see a plan offering speeds up to 100Mbps, that's a DSL plan, and we think you'd be better off with Cox or T-Mobile. Availability: CenturyLink offers internet service to 56% of Mesa households, but most households are eligible only for a DSL plan. Fiber is most widely available on the east side of Mesa. Plans and pricing: CenturyLink’s Quantum Fiber service offers two plans in Mesa: 200Mbps upload and download speed for $30 per month and 940Mbps for $70. Fees and service details: Both plans feature free installation and a free modem, but a mesh router costs an extra $15 per month if you're on the cheaper plan. (You also have the option of purchasing your own router.) Neither plan has a data cap or requires you to sign a contract. Read our CenturyLink review. Check CenturyLink availability Or call to order: 855-380-8349

T-Mobile Home Internet Best alternative to wired home internet in Mesa Check availability Or call to order: 855-717-4975 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile Home Internet, which uses cellular towers to provide up to 245Mbps download speeds, received the highest score of any nonfiber provider in the 2023 American Customer Satisfaction Index’s survey. If you aren't eligible for fiber and don't want to do business with Cox, this is your best bet. Availability: T-Mobile Home Internet is available to 83% of households in Mesa. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile Home Internet's one plan costs $50 per month and offers download speeds of 72-245Mbps and upload speeds up to 31Mbps. Fees and service details: We like that T-Mobile’s $50 monthly price is all-inclusive: There are no additional equipment fees, data caps or service contracts. And the company offers a $20 monthly discount when you bundle internet service and eligible T-Mobile cellphone plans. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: 855-717-4975

Top Mesa internet providers Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $50 5-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber Fiber $30-$70 200-940Mbps $15 (optional); included for free with 940Mbps plan None None 6.7 Cox Cable $50-$100 100-2,000Mbps None 1.25TB (unlimited for first five years) None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 (50% off with eligible phone plan) 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What other internet options are there in Mesa?

The three providers listed above are the best choices for internet in Mesa, but if none of them serves your address, you do have a few other options:

Phoenix Internet : Available to around 40% of Mesa addresses, Phoenix Internet's fixed wireless plans start at $50 per month. Beyond that, details are sketchy: The website features some dated information (such as a list of “the best streaming services in 2020”) and the company hasn't yet responded to CNET's email requesting more specifics.

: Available to around 40% of Mesa addresses, Phoenix Internet's fixed wireless plans start at $50 per month. Beyond that, details are sketchy: The website features some dated information (such as a list of “the best streaming services in 2020”) and the company hasn't yet responded to CNET's email requesting more specifics. Satellite internet : While satellite internet is available at nearly every address in Mesa, it typically comes with long contracts, slow speeds, low data caps and high latency -- sufficient for very basic tasks but impractical for anyone who works from home or plays online games. HughesNet and Viasat are longtime satellite providers; Starlink has higher equipment costs, but it offers faster speeds and lower latency.

: While satellite internet is available at nearly every address in Mesa, it typically comes with long contracts, slow speeds, low data caps and high latency -- sufficient for very basic tasks but impractical for anyone who works from home or plays online games. HughesNet and Viasat are longtime satellite providers; Starlink has higher equipment costs, but it offers faster speeds and lower latency. Triad Wireless : Like Phoenix Internet, Triad is a fixed wireless provider in Mesa. Its website says that speeds go up to 1,000Mbps -- a high number for wireless -- but it doesn’t list specific plans or prices, and Triad hasn't yet responded to our request for more information.

: Like Phoenix Internet, Triad is a fixed wireless provider in Mesa. Its website says that speeds go up to 1,000Mbps -- a high number for wireless -- but it doesn’t list specific plans or prices, and Triad hasn't yet responded to our request for more information. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Like T-Mobile, Verizon has begun leveraging its cell towers to provide home internet service in some locations. It’s less widely available in Mesa than T-Mobile's offering -- only 27% of households are eligible -- but it offers speeds up to 1,000Mbps in some locations.

Pricing info on Mesa home internet service

The average price for internet service in Mesa is approximately $45 per month. CenturyLink’s 200Mbps fiber plan starts at just $30, but most plans start at around $50 per month. Worth noting: If you’re a Verizon or T-Mobile cellphone customer, you may qualify for a considerable monthly discount.

Cheapest internet plans in Mesa Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber $30 200Mbps $15 (optional) None Cox $50 250Mbps None None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($25 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None None Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Mesa broadband speeds

Mesa residents have their choice of three different internet providers that offer "gig" speeds, defined as service that starts at 940Mbps: Cox, Verizon 5G Home and CenturyLink. CenturyLink is currently the only provider in the area that offers symmetrical upload and download speeds -- a significant benefit if you're looking for a connection that can support high-quality videoconferencing or online