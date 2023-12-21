Best Internet Providers in Gilbert, Arizona

Cox Best internet provider in Gilbert, AZ
Speeds from 25 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $40 - $100 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Quantum Fiber Cheapest internet in Gilbert, AZ
Unlimited data on some plans, low price increase
Connection Type Fiber
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Gilbert, AZ
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $50 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best internet provider in Gilbert, AZ
Speeds from 25 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $40 - $100 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Cheapest internet in Gilbert, AZ
Speeds from 200 - 8,000 Mbps
Prices from per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best fixed wireless internet in Gilbert, AZ
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $50 per Month
. . . Or call to learn more:
View all product details

Updated Dec. 21, 2023 2:00 a.m. PT

img-2783
Written by  Joe Supan
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid. Reviews ethics statement
img-2783
Joe Supan Senior Writer
Joe Supan is a senior writer for CNET covering home technology, broadband, and moving. Prior to joining CNET, Joe led MyMove's moving coverage and reported on broadband policy, the digital divide, and privacy issues for the broadband marketplace Allconnect. He has been featured as a guest columnist on Broadband Breakfast, and his work has been referenced by the Los Angeles Times, Forbes, National Geographic, Yahoo! Finance and more.
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
34353637383940
Reviews
144145146147148149150+
Cities/States
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks. The order in which our top picks are presented may be impacted by partnerships, and we may get a commission if you buy through our links. How we test ISPs

Enter your address to view internet providers available near you
Why do we ask for your address?
We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
Moving or just moved?
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.

What is the best internet provider in Gilbert?

Cox is the best internet service provider in Gilbert, offering the fastest speeds and broadest coverage in the area. Prices are on the high side -- and most plans increase after two years -- but equipment is included in the monthly price. 

If you can get it, Quantum Fiber has the cheapest internet in Gilbert, with plans starting at just $30 per month. Unfortunately, only around one in 10 households have access to it. T-Mobile Home Internet is another good backup option, offering wireless internet with speeds up to 245Mbps and a price-lock guarantee. 

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Gilbert across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Gilbert. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Gilbert, Arizona

Connection
Cable, some fiber
Speed range
25 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$40 - $100 per month

Cox

Best internet provider in Gilbert, AZ

Our take - Cox is the best internet provider in Gilbert, almost by default -- it’s the only cable or fiber widely available in the city. Cox offers a good variety of plans, but the one thing they all have in common is low upload speeds, which could be an issue if you do a lot of online gaming or videoconferencing. Prices are also on the higher side, and most plans increase after two years.

Read full review
. . . Or call to learn more:
Check with Cox
Connection
Cable, some fiber
Speed range
25 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$40 - $100 per month
Show more details
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
200 - 8,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $165 per month

Quantum Fiber

Cheapest internet in Gilbert, AZ

Our take - Quantum Fiber is a much better option than Cox, but it’s available to only around one in 10 Gilbert households, according to FCC data. It uses a fiber-to-the-home connection, considered the gold standard in the internet world for speed and consistency. Plans start at just $30 per month, and you’ll get symmetrical upload and download speeds on all of them. 

Read full review
. . . Or call to learn more:
Check with Quantum
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
200 - 8,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $165 per month
Show more details
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$50 per month

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best fixed wireless internet in Gilbert, AZ

Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet’s main selling point is simplicity. The wireless provider only has one internet plan for $50 a month, and everything is included in that price. Moreover, T-Mobile guarantees it won’t ever raise your rates. Those customer-friendly terms have earned it the highest score of any non-fiber ISP in the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s most recent survey. 

Read full review
. . . Or call to learn more:
Check with T-Mobile
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$50 per month
Show more details

Gilbert internet providers compared

Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
CenturyLink DSL$55Up to 100Mbps$15 (optional)NoneNone6.7
Cox Cable$50-$150100-2,000MbpsNone1.25TBNone6.2
Quantum Fiber Fiber$30-$75200-940MbpsNoneNoneNone6.7
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
TREPIC Networks Fixed wireless$50-$12065-150MbpsNoneNoneOptionalN/A
Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)50-1,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Gilbert?

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Quantum Fiber $30200MbpsNone
Cox $50100MbpsNone
Quantum Fiber $50500MbpsNone
T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans)245MbpsNone
TREPIC Networks $5065MbpsNone
Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)300MbpsNone
Show more (2 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Gilbert

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Gilbert depend on what discounts are available during a given period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Gilbert internet providers, such as Verizon, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Cox, Quantum Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Gilbert

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection type
Cox 2 GIG $1502,000Mbps100Mbps1.25TBCable
Cox 1 GIG $1101,000Mbps100Mbps1.25TBCable
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans)1,000Mbps75MbpsNoneFixed wireless
Quantum Fiber $75940Mbps940MbpsNoneFiber

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

gilbert-arizona
Davel5957 / Getty Images

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Gilbert

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Gilbert FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Gilbert?

Cox is Gilbert's best internet service provider, offering the fastest speeds and broadest coverage. Prices are higher than most, but it's the only option for wired internet at most addresses.

Is fiber internet available in Gilbert?

Yes, fiber internet is available to 14% of Gilbert residents, according to FCC data. Quantum Fiber is the only fiber provider in the area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Gilbert?

Quantum Fiber is the cheapest internet provider in Gilbert, with plans starting at $30 per month for 200Mbps upload and download speeds. 

Which internet provider in Gilbert offers the fastest plan?

Cox offers the fastest plan in Gilbert, with download speeds up to 2,000Mbps for $150 monthly. 

Home Internet Guides

Internet Providers by City

Internet Providers and Services

Internet Routers

Helpful Internet Resources

Looking for internet service?
Check availability
Enter your address to view what's available near you
Why do we ask for your address?
We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
Privacy Policy
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.