Best Internet Providers in Gilbert, Arizona

What is the best internet provider in Gilbert?

Cox is the best internet service provider in Gilbert, offering the fastest speeds and broadest coverage in the area. Prices are on the high side -- and most plans increase after two years -- but equipment is included in the monthly price.

If you can get it, Quantum Fiber has the cheapest internet in Gilbert, with plans starting at just $30 per month. Unfortunately, only around one in 10 households have access to it. T-Mobile Home Internet is another good backup option, offering wireless internet with speeds up to 245Mbps and a price-lock guarantee.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Gilbert across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Gilbert. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Gilbert, Arizona

Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Cox Best internet provider in Gilbert, AZ Our take - Cox is the best internet provider in Gilbert, almost by default -- it's the only cable or fiber widely available in the city. Cox offers a good variety of plans, but the one thing they all have in common is low upload speeds, which could be an issue if you do a lot of online gaming or videoconferencing. Prices are also on the higher side, and most plans increase after two years. Read full review . . . Connection Cable, some fiber Speed range 25 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $40 - $100 per month Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit speeds available across entire service area

Reasonable data usage terms, no throttling Cons Plans are pricier than other cable internet providers

Steep price increases after first year

Cox gateway device doubles as a public hotspot by default

Unlimited data bundles are a bad value Key Info 1.25TB monthly data allowance

lots of plan options

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Cheapest internet in Gilbert, AZ Our take - Quantum Fiber is a much better option than Cox, but it's available to only around one in 10 Gilbert households, according to FCC data. It uses a fiber-to-the-home connection, considered the gold standard in the internet world for speed and consistency. Plans start at just $30 per month, and you'll get symmetrical upload and download speeds on all of them. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Gilbert, AZ Our take - T-Mobile Home Internet's main selling point is simplicity. The wireless provider only has one internet plan for $50 a month, and everything is included in that price. Moreover, T-Mobile guarantees it won't ever raise your rates. Those customer-friendly terms have earned it the highest score of any non-fiber ISP in the American Customer Satisfaction Index's most recent survey. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Gilbert internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 Up to 100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Cox Cable $50-$150 100-2,000Mbps None 1.25TB None 6.2 Quantum Fiber Fiber $30-$75 200-940Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 TREPIC Networks Fixed wireless $50-$120 65-150Mbps None None Optional N/A Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items)

What's the cheapest internet plan in Gilbert? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Quantum Fiber $30 200Mbps None Cox $50 100Mbps None Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None TREPIC Networks $50 65Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None Show more (2 items)

How to find internet deals and promotions in Gilbert

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Gilbert depend on what discounts are available during a given period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Gilbert internet providers, such as Verizon, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Cox, Quantum Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Gilbert Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Cox 2 GIG $150 2,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable Cox 1 GIG $110 1,000Mbps 100Mbps 1.25TB Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber

Davel5957 / Getty Images

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Gilbert

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Gilbert FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Gilbert? Cox is Gilbert's best internet service provider, offering the fastest speeds and broadest coverage. Prices are higher than most, but it's the only option for wired internet at most addresses.

Is fiber internet available in Gilbert? Yes, fiber internet is available to 14% of Gilbert residents, according to FCC data. Quantum Fiber is the only fiber provider in the area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Gilbert? Quantum Fiber is the cheapest internet provider in Gilbert, with plans starting at $30 per month for 200Mbps upload and download speeds.