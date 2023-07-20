Best Internet Providers in Tucson, Arizona

Xfinity - Best overall among internet providers in Tucson Prices: $20 - $300 per month

Speeds: 75 - 6,000Mbps

Data caps on some plans Check with Xfinity Internet Or call to order: 855-380-1348 CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber - Best fiber service among internet providers in Tucson Prices: $49 - $65 per month

Speeds: 200 - 940Mbps

Unlimited data Check with CenturyLink Or call to order: 855-381-0281 T-Mobile Home Internet - Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Tucson Prices: $50 per month

Speeds: 72 - 245Mbps

Unlimited data

Tucson, Arizona, may have been the setting for many old-school Western films full of tumbleweeds and saloons, but the real city is now sleek and modern -- and, yes, surrounded by desert and cacti. What you wouldn’t have found in those old Western movies is high-speed internet, but there’s plenty of that to be had in Tucson these days.

Tucson is home to several top-tier ISPs, including T-Mobile, Verizon and CenturyLink, though our pick for the best internet provider in Tucson is Xfinity. At CNET, we consider speed, pricing, customer service and overall value when recommending the best broadband in an area. Xfinity offers a number of plans starting at just $20 per month and speeds up to 1,200 megabits per second so that customers can get that fast service they’re looking for.

Though fiber is the buzziest internet connection right now -- and you can get fiber in Tucson through CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber -- it isn’t as widely available yet in the city. You’ll find more connectivity through cable and fixed wireless in Tucson while the fiber network grows.

In the most recent Tucson speed tests, Xfinity came out on top in expected download speeds, with Cox Communications just behind. And in the most recent Ookla data of the entire US, Tucson came in at number 89 overall in median download speed, with Xfinity as its fastest ISP.

This is just the beginning though. For a closer look at everything else there is to know about internet service providers in Tucson, read on.

Best internet providers in Arizona’s Old Pueblo

There are a lot of broadband providers from which to choose in Tucson, but let's start with our favorites. Also, before we get started, all prices listed on this page consider the available discounts for paperless billing. If you choose not to do automatic monthly payments, your pricing will be higher.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

Xfinity Best overall among internet providers in Tucson Check availability Or call to order: 855-380-1348 Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Xfinity is a well-rounded ISP with various speeds at some affordable price points.

Availability: Xfinity isn’t the most widely available ISP in Tucson (approximately a third of all residents have access), but you can find it around Tucson Mountain Park, Tucson Estates and the northern area of the city, near Flowing Wells and Casas Adobes.

Plans and pricing: Prices start at $20 per month for 75Mbps and go up to $80 monthly for a 1,200Mbps plan. Xfinity also offers deals if you bundle your internet with its other services, like mobile and TV.

Fees and service details: Xfinity’s equipment is included in your monthly fee for the first 24 months of your service, but will be an extra $15 monthly after that. Depending on your plan and equipment, you may also see a 1.2TB data cap. And while most of Xfinity’s plans don’t have a contract, its cheapest offering does have a one-year contract. Read our Xfinity Internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability Or call to order: 855-380-1348

CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber Best fiber service among internet providers in Tucson Check availability Or call to order: 855-381-0281 Product details Price range $49 - $65 per month Speed range 200 - 940Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included with gigabit tier Quantum Fiber -- CenturyLink’s sister service for fiber -- offers lightning-fast speeds that can’t be matched by other ISPs in Tucson.

Availability: CenturyLink is widely available throughout Tucson (over 71% have access, according to the FCC). However, some areas may only have access to slower DSL speeds than the more appealing fiber service (which sometimes appears as CenturyLink and other times may be branded as Quantum Fiber).

Plans and pricing: Plans start at $30 for up to 200Mbps. Speeds in some areas will top out at 940Mbps for $70 monthly, while other city areas may see plans up to 8 gigabits for $300 per month.

Fees and service details: You’ll find no data caps or contracts with CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber. There’s an extra $15 monthly charge for your equipment, which is waived for gigabit customers. Read our CenturyLink home internet review. Check CenturyLink availability Or call to order: 855-381-0281

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Tucson Check availability Or call to order: 888-670-1812 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile's reliable network is available all over Tucson, and with deals available for mobile customers, it's one of our favorite ISPs.

Availability: T-Mobile Home Internet is available to approximately 94% of Tucson residents. However, even in a serviceable area, you must run your address through the company's eligibility page to ensure there's an open slot.

Plans and pricing: T-Mobile Home Internet has one plan for $50 per month. Your download speeds will range from 72 to 245Mbps. Go5G, Go5G Plus and Magenta Max phone plan customers can get it for a discounted price of $30 monthly.

Fees and service details: With T-Mobile Home Internet, you'll have no data caps or contracts, and equipment is included in your monthly price. There's a $35 activation charge at the beginning of service, but otherwise, the price is the price, and it's guaranteed for as long as you remain a customer. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: 888-670-1812

Internet providers in Tucson overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $50 10-80Mbps $15 None None 6.7 CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber Fiber $30-$300 200Mbps-8,000Mbps None None None 6.7 Cox Communications Cable $50-$120 100Mbps-1,000Mbps $13 (optional) 1.25TB None 6.2 HughesNet Satellite $50-$75 25Mbps $15 15GB-200GB 2 years 5.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 85Mbps-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$80 75Mbps-1,200Mbps $15 (included for 24 months) 1.2TB None 7 Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

All available Tucson residential internet providers

Beyond those we’ve highlighted as the best of the best, Tucson offers a number of other ISPs that offer DSL, satellite and more. Below, find out more about each of these providers.

CenturyLink : CenturyLink, which is owned by the same parent company, Lumen, as Quantum Fiber and operates on much of the same network, runs its DSL service throughout Tucson. The company’s limited 80Mbps plan is available for $50 per month, which doesn’t include an additional $15 monthly equipment rental fee.

CenturyLink, which is owned by the same parent company, Lumen, as Quantum Fiber and operates on much of the same network, runs its DSL service throughout Tucson. The company’s limited 80Mbps plan is available for $50 per month, which doesn’t include an additional $15 monthly equipment rental fee. Cox Communications : Cox Communications offers cable service in Tucson, with speeds ranging from 100Mbps to 1Gbps. It operates on a hybrid fiber-coax network so speeds will vary, and prices start at $50 per month. While customers won’t have to deal with contracts, you will have a data cap of 1.25TB.

Cox Communications offers cable service in Tucson, with speeds ranging from 100Mbps to 1Gbps. It operates on a hybrid fiber-coax network so speeds will vary, and prices start at $50 per month. While customers won’t have to deal with contracts, you will have a data cap of 1.25TB. Verizon 5G Home Internet : Verizon’s 5G home internet service is available to about 27% of Tucson, and speeds range from 85Mbps to 1,000Mbps. While prices start at $50 per month, eligible mobile customers could pay as little as $25 per month with qualifying phone plans.

Verizon’s 5G home internet service is available to about 27% of Tucson, and speeds range from 85Mbps to 1,000Mbps. While prices start at $50 per month, eligible mobile customers could pay as little as $25 per month with qualifying phone plans. Satellite internet: There are a couple of options for satellite service in Tucson: Viasat, Starlink and HughesNet. With HughesNet, prices start at $65 for 25Mbps. With Viasat, prices start at $50 per month for 25Mbps. Starlink’s prices start at $120 with speeds averaging 53Mbps. With each ISP, you’ll pay a monthly equipment fee as well as get locked into a contract (except for Starlink, which is a bit more flexible). You may also see a price hike after just a few months depending on what kind of contract you sign at the start.

Pricing info on Tucson home internet service

The average starting price for internet service in Tucson is just under $46 per month. Most providers offer a $50 monthly plan, but two providers offer plans even lower than that.

Cheap internet options in the Tucson metro area

Xfinity offers the lowest plan you’ll find in Tucson with its $20 per month plan for download speeds of 75Mbps. Quantum Fiber is next with its $30 per month 200Mbps plan. Some Tucson residents may also find even cheaper costs through the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is available for low-income homes.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Tucson? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps None 1 year CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber $30 200Mbps None None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($25 with eligible phone plan) 300Mbps None None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible phone plan) 245Mbps None None Cox Communications $50 100Mbps $13 (optional) None Viasat $50 25Mbps $15 2 years HughesNet $50 25Mbps $15 2 years Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

Fastest internet providers in Tucson

Quantum Fiber, Cox Communications, Verizon and Xfinity all offer high-speed gigabit plans in Tucson, with Quantum Fiber offering the fastest speeds. However, you won’t find those multigigabit speeds throughout a lot of the city, only at select addresses.