Best Internet Providers in Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona, may have been the setting for many old-school Western films full of tumbleweeds and saloons, but the real city is now sleek and modern -- and, yes, surrounded by desert and cacti. What you wouldn’t have found in those old Western movies is high-speed internet, but there’s plenty of that to be had in Tucson these days.
Tucson is home to several top-tier ISPs, including T-Mobile, Verizon and CenturyLink, though our pick for the best internet provider in Tucson is Xfinity. At CNET, we consider speed, pricing, customer service and overall value when recommending the best broadband in an area. Xfinity offers a number of plans starting at just $20 per month and speeds up to 1,200 megabits per second so that customers can get that fast service they’re looking for.
Though fiber is the buzziest internet connection right now -- and you can get fiber in Tucson through CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber -- it isn’t as widely available yet in the city. You’ll find more connectivity through cable and fixed wireless in Tucson while the fiber network grows.
In the most recent Tucson speed tests, Xfinity came out on top in expected download speeds, with Cox Communications just behind. And in the most recent Ookla data of the entire US, Tucson came in at number 89 overall in median download speed, with Xfinity as its fastest ISP.
This is just the beginning though. For a closer look at everything else there is to know about internet service providers in Tucson, read on.
There are a lot of broadband providers from which to choose in Tucson, but let's start with our favorites. Also, before we get started, all prices listed on this page consider the available discounts for paperless billing. If you choose not to do automatic monthly payments, your pricing will be higher.
Xfinity is a well-rounded ISP with various speeds at some affordable price points.
Availability: Xfinity isn’t the most widely available ISP in Tucson (approximately a third of all residents have access), but you can find it around Tucson Mountain Park, Tucson Estates and the northern area of the city, near Flowing Wells and Casas Adobes.
Plans and pricing: Prices start at $20 per month for 75Mbps and go up to $80 monthly for a 1,200Mbps plan. Xfinity also offers deals if you bundle your internet with its other services, like mobile and TV.
Fees and service details: Xfinity’s equipment is included in your monthly fee for the first 24 months of your service, but will be an extra $15 monthly after that. Depending on your plan and equipment, you may also see a 1.2TB data cap. And while most of Xfinity’s plans don’t have a contract, its cheapest offering does have a one-year contract.
Quantum Fiber -- CenturyLink’s sister service for fiber -- offers lightning-fast speeds that can’t be matched by other ISPs in Tucson.
Availability: CenturyLink is widely available throughout Tucson (over 71% have access, according to the FCC). However, some areas may only have access to slower DSL speeds than the more appealing fiber service (which sometimes appears as CenturyLink and other times may be branded as Quantum Fiber).
Plans and pricing: Plans start at $30 for up to 200Mbps. Speeds in some areas will top out at 940Mbps for $70 monthly, while other city areas may see plans up to 8 gigabits for $300 per month.
Fees and service details: You’ll find no data caps or contracts with CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber. There’s an extra $15 monthly charge for your equipment, which is waived for gigabit customers.
T-Mobile's reliable network is available all over Tucson, and with deals available for mobile customers, it's one of our favorite ISPs.
Availability: T-Mobile Home Internet is available to approximately 94% of Tucson residents. However, even in a serviceable area, you must run your address through the company's eligibility page to ensure there's an open slot.
Plans and pricing: T-Mobile Home Internet has one plan for $50 per month. Your download speeds will range from 72 to 245Mbps. Go5G, Go5G Plus and Magenta Max phone plan customers can get it for a discounted price of $30 monthly.
Fees and service details: With T-Mobile Home Internet, you'll have no data caps or contracts, and equipment is included in your monthly price. There's a $35 activation charge at the beginning of service, but otherwise, the price is the price, and it's guaranteed for as long as you remain a customer.
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|CenturyLink
|DSL
|$50
|10-80Mbps
|$15
|None
|None
|6.7
|CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber
|Fiber
|$30-$300
|200Mbps-8,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|6.7
|Cox Communications
|Cable
|$50-$120
|100Mbps-1,000Mbps
|$13 (optional)
|1.25TB
|None
|6.2
|HughesNet
|Satellite
|$50-$75
|25Mbps
|$15
|15GB-200GB
|2 years
|5.7
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70
|85Mbps-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|Xfinity
|Cable
|$20-$80
|75Mbps-1,200Mbps
|$15 (included for 24 months)
|1.2TB
|None
|7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data
Beyond those we’ve highlighted as the best of the best, Tucson offers a number of other ISPs that offer DSL, satellite and more. Below, find out more about each of these providers.
The average starting price for internet service in Tucson is just under $46 per month. Most providers offer a $50 monthly plan, but two providers offer plans even lower than that.
Xfinity offers the lowest plan you’ll find in Tucson with its $20 per month plan for download speeds of 75Mbps. Quantum Fiber is next with its $30 per month 200Mbps plan. Some Tucson residents may also find even cheaper costs through the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is available for low-income homes.
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Contract
|Xfinity Connect
|$20
|75Mbps
|None
|1 year
|CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber
|$30
|200Mbps
|None
|None
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 ($25 with eligible phone plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|None
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50 ($30 with eligible phone plan)
|245Mbps
|None
|None
|Cox Communications
|$50
|100Mbps
|$13 (optional)
|None
|Viasat
|$50
|25Mbps
|$15
|2 years
|HughesNet
|$50
|25Mbps
|$15
|2 years
Source: CNET analysis of provider data
Quantum Fiber, Cox Communications, Verizon and Xfinity all offer high-speed gigabit plans in Tucson, with Quantum Fiber offering the fastest speeds. However, you won’t find those multigigabit speeds throughout a lot of the city, only at select addresses.
|Provider
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Starting price
|Data cap
|Contract
|Quantum Fiber 8 Gig