Best Internet Providers in Nashville, Tennessee

AT&T Fiber - Best overall internet provider in Nashville Prices: $55 - $180 per month

Speeds: 300 - 5,000Mbps

Unlimited data Check with AT&T Fiber Or call to order: 855-903-3786 Xfinity - Best cable internet provider in Nashville Prices: $20 - $300 per month

Speeds: 75 - 6,000Mbps

Data caps on some plans Check with Xfinity Internet Or call to order: 844-698-3817 T-Mobile Home Internet - Best fixed wireless provider in Nashville Prices: $50 per month

Speeds: 72 - 245Mbps

Nashville, Tennessee, will always be known for country music, but it's not just rhinestone cowboys that give the city its shine. It's building its reputation as a technology hub thanks to entrepreneurial startups and a growing presence from big names like Oracle, Amazon and Meta. Whether you're a guitar slinger or a coder (or both), you'll want a fast, reliable home internet provider for remote work, gaming or streaming your favorite hot country hits.

Nashville has a host of internet providers competing for your attention with plans to fit your budget and connection needs. We think AT&T Fiber is the best choice for most people, with a wide coverage area and speeds faster than a banjo roll. But if a low price is your top priority, T-Mobile and Verizon offer competitive fixed wireless, especially when you bundle cellular phone and internet service.

Our team considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Nashville in a variety of categories. Xfinity's cable service is the cheapest option, offering a 200-megabit-per-second connection for $20 per month for the first two years. AT&T offers the fastest available internet speeds in Nashville, with a 5-gigabit fiber connection available at eligible residential locations.

Now cue up some Dolly Parton, kick back and take a tour through our roundup of Nashville's best internet service providers.

Best internet providers in Music City

From fast fiber to fixed wireless, you've got options for getting connected in Nashville. There's no one-size-fits-all when it comes to ISPs, so we're highlighting our pick for the best overall provider alongside other top choices for cable and 5G connections. All prices listed on this page reflect available discounts for setting up paperless billing. If you decide not to go with automatic monthly payments, your price will be higher.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

AT&T Fiber Best overall internet provider in Nashville Check availability Or call to order: 855-903-3786 Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Speed. Reliability. Fiber is the Cadillac of residential internet. Regarding Nashville, that makes AT&T Fiber the equivalent of a long, lean Cadillac convertible with steer horns on the front. AT&T's wide variety of plan options and speeds up to 5,000 megabits per second -- 5 gigabits -- vault it to the top in our evaluations. Availability: The biggest drawback to fiber, whether from AT&T or Google, is availability. AT&T has a wide presence across Nashville, but you'll still need to run your address to see if your home can connect to the service. For apartment dwellers, you can check availability using the AT&T fiber locator map, which shows heavy coverage across central Nashville and out into surrounding communities like Murfreesboro and Franklin. Plans and pricing: Budget options start at $55 for 300Mbps (with autopay and paperless billing discounts). If you have a true need for speed, look to the $180-per-month 5-gigabit plan. With fiber, your uploads will be just as fast as your downloads. Fees and service details: A $99 installation fee may apply, but keep an eye out for special offers. For example, AT&T was recently dangling a $150 gift card with a sign-up for certain plans. There are no data caps and no annual contracts. Read our AT&T home internet review. Check AT&T Fiber availability Or call to order: 855-903-3786

Xfinity Best cable internet provider in Nashville Check availability Or call to order: 844-698-3817 Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers When it comes to the sheer variety of plans, Xfinity brings it. Whether you're a budget buyer or someone needing speed, you'll find a plan that fits. This comes with the caveat that you'll want to scrutinize the plan details and keep an eye out for contract requirements, possible equipment fees and introductory pricing that may change later. You may need to renegotiate to get back to a lower price. Availability: While fiber is fast and tempting, Xfinity's cable system covers a lot of places that fiber doesn't yet reach. The cable provider's faster speed tiers are competitively priced with fiber equivalents. However, your upload speeds top out at 35Mbps, so that's a consideration if you need to push a lot of data up, not just down. Plans and pricing: Got a tight budget? Check out the $30 plan for 75Mbps service (equipment not included, and the price is good for one year). Are you feeling peppy? Step up to the $80-per-month 1,200Mbps plan (with a two-year contract). Xfinity likes to lure in new customers with sweet deals, like a recent $25 per month offer for a 200Mbps service (good for two years). Keep in mind there's a 1.2TB data cap with penalties for going over. Heavy internet users on the gigabit plans should consider paying an extra $10 monthly to rent Xfinity's xFi Gateway equipment with the unlimited data upgrade. Fees and service details: All those monthly plan prices include discounts for automatic payments and paperless billing, but check the fine print. Some deals require contracts, others may go up in price after the introductory period and some don't include equipment, so you'll need to rent or provide your own gear. Read our Xfinity Internet review. Check Xfinity Internet availability Or call to order: 844-698-3817

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless provider in Nashville Check availability Or call to order: 855-826-3782 Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees T-Mobile and Verizon are locked in a tight battle for 5G home internet supremacy. T-Mobile takes a slight edge over Verizon 5G Home Internet in our rankings, but the best fixed wireless ISP for you will depend on availability at your address and which service you use for your phone. Availability: T-Mobile has been expanding its home internet at a rapid clip, but it still limits sign-ups in many areas so it doesn't overtax its network. You'll have to run your address and you may end up on a waiting list if slots are full. Speeds can vary considerably depending on location and how much strain is on the network. Plans and pricing: T-Mobile's straightforward pricing means you pay $50 per month (with autopay discount) for speeds up to 182Mbps, though your real-world mileage will vary. T-Mobile voice plan customers may be eligible for an extra-sweet deal of just $30 monthly for internet when you bundle it with your cell service. Fees and service details: Equipment is included, and there's no data cap and no contract. T-Mobile charges a $35 activation fee, but otherwise, it takes very little monetary investment to get up and running to test drive the service. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review. Check T-Mobile availability Or call to order: 855-826-3782

Overview of internet providers in Nashville Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$180 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Google Fiber Fiber $70-$100 1,000-2,000Mbps None None None 7.4 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 85-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $30-$90 75-1,200Mbps Varies 1.2 TB Varies 7 Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data

All available Nashville residential internet providers

Google Fiber : Google Fiber is expanding its presence across Nashville, but availability is still limited. Residents of neighborhoods like Edgehill, Melrose and West End may be in luck, and Google has announced plans to service Smyrna in 2023. Customers can sign up for speeds as high as 2,000Mbps (for $100 per month), but Google doesn't yet offer its fastest 5-gigabit plan in Nashville.

Verizon 5G Home Internet

Nashville broadband at a glance

