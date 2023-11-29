Best Internet Providers in Minnesota

What is the best internet provider in Minnesota?

Quantum Fiber is Minnesota’s best internet service provider overall. The largest fiber internet provider in the state stands out for its fast, symmetrical speeds, competitive pricing and favorable service terms such as unlimited data and free equipment rental.

Quantum Fiber isn’t the fastest or cheapest ISP in Minnesota. US Internet has the fastest multi-gigabit speeds, up to 10,000 megabits per second (10 gigabits per second), while Frontier Fiber and Midco offer up to 5Gbps.

Xfinity has the cheapest internet plan in Minnesota, starting at $20 per month for download speeds up to 75Mbps. Mediacom, Metronet and Midco are decent choices for cheap internet in Minnesota, as all have starting prices under $40 per month for max speeds of 100Mbps or higher.

Best internet in Minnesota

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best internet provider in Minnesota Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Availability Primary service areas include Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth and Rochester, but service can be found in random areas throughout the state. Quantum Fiber and CenturyLink, both Lumen Technologies brands, combine for Minnesota's greatest non-satellite broadband coverage. Plans and pricing In most locations, Quantum Fiber offers symmetrical max speeds of 500Mbps and 940Mbps, starting at $50 and $70 per month, respectively. While more options would be nice, both plans are competitively priced (with no set price increase) and deliver plenty of speed for most households. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts.

no contracts

no contracts

equipment included

Connection Cable Speed range 300 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $90 per month Spectrum Best cable internet in Minnesota Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Spectrum is the biggest cable provider outside the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas. Service is available in various cities and towns across Minnesota, including Duluth, Rochester, St. Cloud and Alexandria. Plans and pricing Speeds of 300, 500 and 1,000Mbps are available in most Spectrum service areas. Pricing starts at $50 to $90 per month for the first year, after which the monthly rates will increase by $30. Fees and service details Your modem is included at no additional cost. Renting a router for Wi-Fi will add $5 to your monthly bill. There are no data caps or contracts.

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best cheap internet in Minnesota Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Availability Xfinity covers the Twin Cities, but service is also available to the south in parts of New Ulm and Madelia. Plans and pricing Six plans ranging from 75Mbps to 2,000Mbps are available in most service areas. The 2,000Mbps plan is priced highest at $120 per month, but all other plans have starting monthly price ranges of $20 to $70. Fees and service details A one-year contract may be required to get the lowest pricing, particularly with the cheapest plan. Unlimited data and free equipment rental may be included with select plans. Otherwise, expect a monthly data cap of 1.25TB and an added $15 fee if you rent equipment.

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 10,000 Mbps Price range $60 - $299 per month US Internet Fastest internet in Minnesota Availability US Internet is currently only available in the Minneapolis area. Serviceability varies by neighborhood but can be found as far west as Plymouth, south to Richfield, north to Columbia Heights and east to the Highland Village area. Plans and pricing The speedy 10Gbps plan will run you $299 per month while other plans, ranging from 500Mbps to 2.5Gbps, start at more reasonable monthly rates of $60 to $120. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts.

no contracts

no set-up fees

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best rural internet provider in Minnesota Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile towers dot the Minnesota landscape, extending service to approximately 60% of households in the state. Serviceability and speeds vary by proximity to one of those towers. Check the T-Mobile Home Internet eligibility page to see if service is available at your address. Plans and pricing The provider's single plan offers the fastest speeds available, between 72 and 245Mbps, starting at $50 monthly. Eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers can get a $20 discount on home internet, bringing the monthly rate down to just $30. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts.

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Minnesota internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Arvig Fiber $80-$200 100-940Mbps $8-$15 (optional) None 1 year for free installation N/A CenturyLink DSL $50 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Frontier DSL, fiber $50-$155 Varies DSL, 500-5,000Mbps fiber None None None 6.3 HughesNet Satellite $50-$150 15-50Mbps $15 monthly or $450 purchase fee Varies, 15-100GB 2 years 5.7 Kinetic DSL $40 15-100Mbps DSL $10 (optional) None None 6.7 Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 350-3,000GB None 6.4 Metronet Fiber $30-$100 100-2,000Mbps None None None 6.9 Midco Cable, fiber $23-$249 250-5,000Mbps $11 (optional) None None N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$70 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps Free modem, router rental $5 (optional) None None 7.2 Starlink Low orbit satellite $90-$120 20-220Mbps $599 purchase fee None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 US Internet Fiber $60-$299 500-10,000Mbps None None None N/A Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Viasat Satellite $70-$300 12-100Mbps $13 monthly or $299 upfront Varies, 40-300GB 2 years 6.1 Xfinity Cable $20-$120 75-2,000Mbps $15 (optional) 1.25TB or unlimited None required 7 Show more (12 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other internet options in Minnesota

Arvig : Also known as Tekstar, Arvig has one of Minnesota's largest fiber coverage areas. While the availability is impressive, speeds are average, and pricing is higher than average for a fiber, or even cable, internet provider.

Also known as Tekstar, Arvig has one of Minnesota's largest fiber coverage areas. While the availability is impressive, speeds are average, and pricing is higher than average for a fiber, or even cable, internet provider. CenturyLink : The other half of Lumen Technologies internet services, CenturyLink, is a DSL-based service offering speeds ranging from 20 to 100Mbps or slightly higher. It's not as bad as a rural internet service, but I'd recommend a cable or fiber service, if available, over CenturyLink.

The other half of Lumen Technologies internet services, CenturyLink, is a DSL-based service offering speeds ranging from 20 to 100Mbps or slightly higher. It's not as bad as a rural internet service, but I'd recommend a cable or fiber service, if available, over CenturyLink. Frontier : With both DSL and fiber-optic internet services in Minnesota, your experience will come down to the connection type at your address. Frontier Fiber is great, but you'll want to pass on the DSL service if possible.

With both DSL and fiber-optic internet services in Minnesota, your experience will come down to the connection type at your address. Frontier Fiber is great, but you'll want to pass on the DSL service if possible. Kinetic : Windstream's Kinetic internet uses fiber or DSL networks, but it's just DSL in Minnesota, according to the FCC. Like CenturyLink, Kinetic's DSL service isn't bad, but it doesn't compare to the speed and value of cable or fiber internet.

Windstream's Kinetic internet uses fiber or DSL networks, but it's just DSL in Minnesota, according to the FCC. Like CenturyLink, Kinetic's DSL service isn't bad, but it doesn't compare to the speed and value of cable or fiber internet. Mediacom : Serviceability is a bit all over the place, including parts of the Twin Cities and Duluth, but if you can get Mediacom in your area, it's worth considering for the low pricing. Just be mindful of the data cap, which can be as low as 300GB per month with the cheapest plan.

Serviceability is a bit all over the place, including parts of the Twin Cities and Duluth, but if you can get Mediacom in your area, it's worth considering for the low pricing. Just be mindful of the data cap, which can be as low as 300GB per month with the cheapest plan. Metronet : There's a lot to like about Metronet, from the 100% fiber connection to the variety of speed tiers and the simple service terms. Look for this provider if you're immediately to the west of Minneapolis or south of the Twin Cities, including the Rochester area.

There's a lot to like about Metronet, from the 100% fiber connection to the variety of speed tiers and the simple service terms. Look for this provider if you're immediately to the west of Minneapolis or south of the Twin Cities, including the Rochester area. Midco : Midcontinent Communications offers cable and fiber internet in Minnesota. Plans and pricing are the same up to 1Gbps, but the fiber service will come with faster upload speeds and the additional plan options of 2Gbps and 5Gbps.

Midcontinent Communications offers cable and fiber internet in Minnesota. Plans and pricing are the same up to 1Gbps, but the fiber service will come with faster upload speeds and the additional plan options of 2Gbps and 5Gbps. Verizon 5G Home Internet : Verizon doesn't have the same home internet coverage as T-Mobile -- service in Minnesota is largely limited to Minneapolis and St. Paul -- but it does have a faster speed potential. The provider's Home plan offers speeds ranging from 50 to 300Mbps starting at $50 per month, while Home Plus runs $70 monthly for a speed range of 85 to 1,000Mbps. Qualifying Verizon mobile customers can get an additional discount on home internet service.

: Verizon doesn't have the same home internet coverage as T-Mobile -- service in Minnesota is largely limited to Minneapolis and St. Paul -- but it does have a faster speed potential. The provider's Home plan offers speeds ranging from 50 to 300Mbps starting at $50 per month, while Home Plus runs $70 monthly for a speed range of 85 to 1,000Mbps. Qualifying Verizon mobile customers can get an additional discount on home internet service. Satellite internet: Fixed wireless internet and efforts to narrow the digital divide have lessened the need for satellite internet in rural areas, but there are still places where it's the only option. Check out HughesNet and Viasat, or see if Starlink is available in your area.

Matt Anderson Photography/Getty Images

Internet breakdown by city in Minnesota

It’s hard to cover the broadband options of an entire state and give individual cities the attention they deserve. That’s why we also compile lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in Minnesota. We tackle details such as internet connection types, max speeds, cheapest providers and more. Check back later if you don’t find the location you’re looking for below. We’re working to add more cities every week.

Cheap internet options in Minnesota

The cost of internet in Minnesota will depend on the available ISPs in your area and the plan you choose, but most providers have a starting price of $50 per month or less. Keep in mind that equipment fees and data caps can add to your monthly bill.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Minnesota? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps $15 (optional) Midco Fiber 250 $23 250Mbps $11 (optional) Metronet $30 100Mbps None ($12 monthly tech service fee) Mediacom Prime Internet $35 100Mbps $14 modem rental Kinetic Internet $40 15-100Mbps $10 (optional) Frontier Fiber 500 $50 (with autopay) 500Mbps None Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps None Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps Free modem, $5 router rental (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 50-300Mbps None CenturyLink $50 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) Show more (7 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Minnesota

Minnesota's best internet deals and top promotions depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Minnesota internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Quantum Fiber, Spectrum and Midco, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Minnesota broadband?

Minnesota is slightly lower than average compared to other US states regarding median download speeds, according to recent Ookla speed test data. Average speeds in Q3 2023 were around 165Mbps, ranking 39th among all states and Washington, DC, and falling well below the national average of 216Mbps.

Fastest internet plans in Minnesota Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type US Internet 10 Gig $299 10,000Mbps 10,000Mbps None Fiber Frontier Fiber 5000 $155 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Midco Fiber 5 Gig $249 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit x2 $120 2,000Mbps 50Mbps 1.25TB or unlimited Cable Mediacom 1 Gig $55-$70 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3TB Cable Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Quantum Fiber 940Mbps $70 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber Arvig 1Gbps $200 940Mbps 880Mbps None Fiber Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps 50-75Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (5 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines, and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Minnesota

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there; we go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Minnesota?

Minnesota is home to many internet service providers. The speeds you can get and what you can expect to pay each month will depend on the internet providers in your area.

If Quantum Fiber is available in your area, the low, stable pricing and simple service terms make it a top choice for home internet. Other fiber internet providers -- including Frontier Fiber, US Internet, Midco and Metronet -- are decent options for many of the same reasons. However, their coverage in Minnesota isn’t as good as Quantum Fiber.

Cable internet -- from Mediacom, Spectrum, Xfinity or others -- is also worth considering. Spectrum is ideal for its straightforward pricing, and Xfinity has the cheapest starting price of any major ISP in Minnesota at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps.

In areas where cable or fiber service is unavailable, the best options may be fixed wireless internet from T-Mobile Home Internet or DSL service from CenturyLink or Kinetic. For everywhere else, there’s always satellite internet.

Internet providers in Minnesota FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Minnesota? Quantum Fiber is Minnesota's best internet service provider because of its large fiber-optic coverage, competitive pricing and customer-friendly service terms that include free equipment rental and unlimited data.

Is fiber internet available in Minnesota? Yes. Just over two-thirds of Minnesota households are eligible for fiber internet, according to the most recent FCC data. Quantum Fiber is the largest fiber ISP in the state, but Arvig, Frontier, Metronet, Midco and US Internet, among others, contribute to fiber internet availability in Minnesota.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Minnesota? Xfinity has the lowest starting price of any major ISP in Minnesota at $20 per month for download speeds up to 75Mbps. Customers will likely be required to sign a one-year term agreement to get the lowest pricing, and the rate may rise significantly (by $30 or more) after the first year.