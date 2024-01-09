Best Internet Providers in Prior Lake, Minnesota

What is the best internet provider in Prior Lake?

Prior Lake residents may have a few quality internet service providers, but Metronet is CNET's pick as the best overall, thanks to its local fiber coverage and variety of competitively priced plans. Among the plan selection is the cheapest internet plan in Prior Lake, offering speeds up to 100 megabits per second starting at $30 per month. Metronet also has the fastest internet plan in the area, with speeds up to 1,000Mbps, though other providers offer the same speeds (or close) in Prior Lake.

In addition to Metronet, Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber) and local ISP Nuvera Communications offer fiber internet in Prior Lake. However, the two largely use DSL-based networks in the area and may have slower max speeds than what’s available from other providers and connection types.

Regarding other connection types, Mediacom is Prior Lake’s main cable internet provider, covering more than 97% of the city with speeds up to 1,000Mbps. Wireless internet is available from Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet in parts of Prior Lake as well. Both ISPs are worth considering for their low pricing and hassle-free service, but the overall value will vary depending on the speeds you can get.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Prior Lake across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Prior Lake. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Prior Lake, Minnesota

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Metronet Best internet provider in Prior Lake, MN Our take - Metronet, Prior Lake's largest fiber internet provider, offers a variety of plans with speeds ranging from 100 to 1,000Mbps. Introductory pricing is lower than comparable plans from competing providers, but be aware of an unavoidable tech fee that will add $12 to the monthly cost of all plans. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 643-9162

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 3,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $115 per month Pros and Cons Pros Unlimited data

No contracts required

Monthly price includes a wireless router

100% fiber across its entire footprint Cons Solid overall pricing offset by middle-of-the-road cheapest plan

Additional monthly cost with the Tech Assure fee Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Mediacom Best cable internet in Prior Lake, MN Our take - Available ISPs can vary by address, but Mediacom is a near-guarantee wherever you live or are moving to in Prior Lake. Pricing is relatively low on download speeds ranging from 100 to 1,000Mbps, but, like with Metronet, a mandatory equipment fee ($14) may apply. Also, keep in mind that upload speeds will be much slower, 10 to 50Mbps, due to the cable connection. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 453-6401

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Pros and Cons Pros Gigabit download speeds available to over 97% of customers

Great router hardware available to rent at a fair price Cons Prices go up two years in a row with some plans Key Info Up to 6TB monthly data allowance

low introductory rates

no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Prior Lake, MN Our take - Verizon 5G Home Internet is one of the few providers (along with T-Mobile Home Internet and Quantum Fiber) to offer free equipment, unlimited data and no contracts. Speeds range from 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps, depending on the plan you choose, and a discount of $15 or $25 is available to qualifying Verizon mobile customers. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (844) 634-4339

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros and Cons Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best cheap internet in Prior Lake, MN Our take - At $50 per month, T-Mobile Home Internet doesn't have the outright cheapest internet in Prior Lake. However, qualifying Magenta Max customers can get $20 off, decreasing the monthly rate to $30. Additionally, there are no equipment fees or data caps, and T-Mobile offers a price guarantee that locks in your rate for as long as you keep your service. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees

Prior Lake, Minnesota internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 350-3,000GB None 6.4 Metronet Fiber $30-$70 100-1,000Mbps None, $12 monthly tech fee None None 6.9 Nuvera Communications DSL, fiber $35-$100 30-100Mbps DSL, 100-1,000Mbps fiber $10 plus $7 or $12 Wi-Fi fee (optional) None None N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (3 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Prior Lake? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Metronet 100Mbps $30 100Mbps None, $12 monthly tech fee Mediacom Prime Internet 100 $35 100Mbps $14 Nuvera Essential $35 30Mbps $10 plus $7 or $12 Wi-Fi fee (optional) Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None Nuvera 100Mbps $55 100Mbps $10 plus $7 or $12 Wi-Fi fee (optional) CenturyLink Internet $55 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) Show more (4 items)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Prior Lake

The best internet deals and top promotions in Prior Lake depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Prior Lake internet providers, such as Metronet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Nuvera Communications and Quantum Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Prior Lake Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Mediacom Prime Internet Gig $55 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3,000GB Cable Metronet 1Gbps $60 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Nuvera 1 Gig $100 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Show more (1 item)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Prior Lake

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Prior Lake FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Prior Lake? Metronet is the best internet service provider in Prior Lake thanks to its local fiber coverage, selection of competitively priced plans and straightforward service terms that include unlimited data and no contracts. Metronet also received the highest CNET review score (6.9 out of 10) of all wired ISPs in the Prior Lake area, including Mediacom (6.4) and CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber (6.7).

Is fiber internet available in Prior Lake? According to the most recent FCC data, less than half (around 48%) of Prior Lake residences are eligible for fiber internet. Metronet is the largest fiber internet provider in Prior Lake, covering approximately 30% of households. Nuvera Communications and Quantum Fiber also offer fiber internet service in parts of Prior Lake.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Prior Lake? Metronet has the lowest starting price of any major Prior Lake ISP at $30 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps. Starting rates for Mediacom and Nuvera are just slightly higher at $35 monthly for speeds up to 100 and 30Mbps, respectively. All three providers have mandatory equipment or service fees that add $10 to $14 or more to your monthly bill. While it doesn’t have the lowest standard introductory rate, T-Mobile Home Internet is potentially the cheapest internet option in Prior Lake. Qualifying Magenta Max customers can get $20 off the cost of home internet, and all customers can enjoy free equipment and a price guarantee for as long as they keep their service.