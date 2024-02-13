Best Internet Providers in Coon Rapids, Minnesota

What is the best internet provider in Coon Rapids?

Broadband options are somewhat limited in Coon Rapids, but Xfinity is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider in Coon Rapids because it has the best availability, plan selection and pricing in the area. Most residents are serviceable for Xfinity and can choose from up to six plans with speeds ranging from 75 to 1,200 megabits per second, starting at $20 to $70 per month. The $20 rate, good for a year with an accompanying 12-month contract, is the cheapest internet available in Coon Rapids from any major ISP.

CenturyLink also covers much of the Coon Rapids area, but the relatively slow speeds make it less of a practical broadband option. Fellow Lumen Technologies brand Quantum Fiber is also available in select parts of Coon Rapids, but coverage is much more limited than in Minneapolis.

If you’re looking for more high-speed internet choices, consider fixed wireless internet from Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet. Both services are competitively priced and offer a discount for qualifying mobile customers in addition to free equipment, unlimited data and no contracts.

The best alternative to Xfinity in Coon Rapids may prove to be Gateway Fiber, a new ISP offering speeds of 300 to 2,000Mbps, the fastest in the area, starting at $65 to $150 per month with no added fees or contracts. Availability is currently somewhat random and limited in Coon Rapids while the provider continues expansion, but a Gateway Fiber spokesperson has confirmed that service is now available to thousands of households in the area.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Coon Rapids across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Coon Rapids. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Coon Rapids, Minnesota

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Coon Rapids, MN Our take - Until more broadband competition takes hold in Coon Rapids, Xfinity is undisputedly the best ISP in the area. There's more to Xfinity than availability, as the cable internet provider offers low introductory pricing, a variety of speeds to choose from and a bundle discount when you add TV or other Xfinity services. Read full review.

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $65 - $150 per month Gateway Fiber Best fiber internet in Coon Rapids, MN Our take - We don't know much about this ISP yet other than it has a growing fiber network in Coon Rapids and offers the fastest speeds around, up to 2,000Mbps. Lower speed tiers are available, and all plans come with symmetrical upload and download speeds, a benefit you don't get with cable internet like that of Xfinity. Key Info No data caps no equipment fees no contracts

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Coon Rapids, MN Our take - Verizon's 5G coverage in Minneapolis extends into much of Coon Rapids. That's great for your phones but could also bring high-speed internet to your home. Speeds vary, typically between 50 to 300Mbps or 85 to 1,000Mbps, depending on your chosen plan. That's quite the range, but there are no contracts, so you can always cancel if the available speeds don't meet your needs. Read full review. Key Info Unlimited data no contracts free equipment 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Coon Rapids, Minnesota internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Gateway Fiber Fiber $65-$150 300-2,000Mbps None None Nne N/A Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$70 75-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB or unlimited None or 1 year 7

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Coon Rapids

The best internet deals and top promotions in Coon Rapids depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Coon Rapids internet providers, such as Xfinity and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing, unlimited data or added perks for a limited time. Others, including Gateway Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Coon Rapids Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Gateway Fiber 2 Gig $150 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra $70 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB or unlimited Cable Gateway Fiber 1 Gig $90 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit $65 1,000Mbps 20Mbps 1.2TB or unlimited Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Coon Rapids

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Coon Rapids? Xfinity is the best internet service provider in Coon Rapids due to its broad coverage area, variety of high-speed plans and low introductory pricing. Xfinity is available to nearly every Coon Rapids household and offers the most high-speed options, including a 75Mbps plan starting at $20 per month -- the cheapest internet connection available in the area.

Is fiber internet available in Coon Rapids? According to the most recent FCC data, fiber internet, likely from Quantum Fiber, is available to less than 2% of Coon Rapids households. That said, Gateway Fiber, a new ISP in the area, has a growing fiber presence in Coon Rapids.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Coon Rapids? Xfinity has the lowest starting price for internet in Coon Rapids, starting at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps. Other Xfinity plans are competitively priced as well. Speeds up to 400Mbps start at the monthly rate of $50 while gig service is available for just $15 more per month. A contract may be required to get the lowest pricing, and a $15 equipment fee may apply if you choose to rent your router from Xfinity.