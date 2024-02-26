What is the best internet provider in Duluth?

Spectrum is the best internet service provider in Duluth, Minnesota. The area’s largest cable internet provider offers fast speeds and unlimited data with no contract requirements. All plans include a free modem, though renting a Wi-Fi router will add $7 to your monthly bill.

Other top internet providers in Duluth include T-Mobile Home Internet, Mediacom, and Lumen Technologies brands CenturyLink and Quantum Fiber. CenturyLink has the best broadband coverage in the area, while Mediacom offers the cheapest internet in Duluth, with service starting at $35 per month for download speeds up to 100 megabits per second.

Mediacom and Spectrum offer the fastest download speeds in Duluth, up to 1,000Mbps, starting at $70 and $80 per month, respectively. Quantum Fiber and Verizon 5G Home Internet can deliver similar speeds, but the availability of both providers is highly limited in Duluth.

Aside from T-Mobile Home Internet and possibly Verizon 5G Home Internet, other potential fixed wireless internet options in Duluth include AirFiber and Nextera. Though the providers offer service throughout much of Duluth, speeds are too low and pricing too high to recommend.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Duluth across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Best internet providers in Duluth, Minnesota

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Duluth, MN Our take - With essentially no fiber internet coverage in Duluth, cable internet is the area's best choice for broadband. Spectrum's cable internet service covers around 90% of Duluth residences, offering speeds ranging from 300 to 1,000Mbps.

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Duluth, MN Our take - Considering availability, speeds and service terms, T-Mobile Home Internet is the best alternative to Spectrum in Duluth. Service costs $60 per month ($10 or $20 less for qualifying mobile customers) for speeds from 72 to 245Mbps. It's not the fastest, but it can deliver faster speeds than CenturyLink and comes with no equipment fees, data caps or contracts.

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $80 per month Mediacom Cheapest internet provider in Duluth, MN Our take - Mediacom has the lowest starting price of any major Duluth ISP at $35 per month for speeds up to 100Mbps. Gig service is also cheaper than Spectrum, starting at $70 versus $80 per month. However, a $14 modem rental fee may add to the monthly costs, and all plans come with a data cap and fees for going over.

Great router hardware available to rent at a fair price Cons Prices go up two years in a row with some plans Key Info Up to 6TB monthly data allowance

low introductory rates

Connection DSL Speed range 10 - 140 Mbps Price range $55 per month CenturyLink Best broadband coverage in Duluth, MN Our take - CenturyLink slightly edges out Spectrum regarding wired internet coverage in Duluth and is available to more than 91% of households, according to the FCC. Though CenturyLink is a leading DSL provider, speeds are slower than you're likely to get with cable, fiber or even some fixed wireless providers.

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Key Info Unlimited data

Duluth, Minnesota, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $55 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Mediacom Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 350-3,000GB None 6.4 Spectrum Cable $40-$80 300-1,000Mbps $7 (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

What's the cheapest internet plan in Duluth? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Mediacom Prime Internet 100 $35 100Mbps $14 Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps $7 (optional) Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None CenturyLink Unlimited $55 100Mbps $15 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Duluth

The best internet deals and top promotions in Duluth depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Duluth internet providers, such as Mediacom, may offer lower introductory pricing or bonus add-ons for a limited time. Many, including Spectrum and CenturyLink, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Duluth Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Mediacom Prime Internet 1 Gig $70 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3TB Cable Spectrum Internet Gig $80 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Duluth, Minnesota

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Duluth, Minnesota, FAQs

