Best internet providers in Minneapolis

What is the best internet provider in Minneapolis?

Although broadband options are limited, Xfinity is the best internet service provider for most Minneapolis households due to its wide coverage and multiple plan options. Along with Xfinity, many Minneapolis residents can access Quantum Fiber and USI, the latter of which is beloved by its customers and is ranked by Ookla as the fastest provider in the area.

We've also found the cheapest plans and the fastest speeds in Minneapolis. Xfinity offers the most affordable internet service: 75 megabits per second for only $20 monthly. For those with a need for speed, check out USI. This provider offers 10 gigabits for $299 per month. A few other ISPs also offer gigabit and multi-gigabit speeds, so you have options if 10Gbps is too fast.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Minneapolis across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Minneapolis. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet providers in Minneapolis

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in Minneapolis Our take - Xfinity may not provide the best value in Minneapolis, as USI's $70 1-gig plan is the one to beat, but it's the most prevalent service in the city with the most plan choices. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Check with Xfinity Pros Good variety of plans

Availability Available in almost the entire city, Xfinity's cable internet offers the most diverse array of options in terms of speed and cost. Plans and pricing Prices start at $35 per month for the 200Mbps Connect More plan and go up to $120 per month for the fastest speed of 2,000Mbps (those prices exclude taxes and fees and are priced for the first 24 months). A $20 monthly 75Mbps plan is also available to those who sign a one-year contract. Fees and service details Some of Xfinity's plans are capped at 1.2TB of data, but all the tiers except the cheapest ones include equipment. Key Info Data caps on some plans

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in Minneapolis Our take - Just about half of Minneapolis residents can access Quantum Fiber, a sibling company to CenturyLink. It's a good option if it's available to you. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 609-6623 Check with Quantum Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Availability About 96% of city addresses can access service, according to the FCC, but that includes CenturyLink's DSL network. About half of that can access Quantum Fiber. If you can only get DSL at your location, you'll be better off choosing another provider. Plans and pricing Quantum Fiber offers two options: 500Mbps for $50 a month and 940Mbps for $75 a month. Both plans offer unlimited data and no monthly equipment costs. Fees and service details Where Quantum Fiber beats out Xfinity is on price. Comcast may raise your rates after 24 months, but with Quantum Fiber, you'll likely still pay the same monthly rate over time. Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 10,000 Mbps Price range $60 - $299 per month USI Fastest internet in Minneapolis Our take - As one Redditor said, "USI is still the best option by a mile. If it's available in your area, snap it up." . . . Or call to learn more: (888) 444-6506 Check with USI Availability USI, a regional fiber internet provider in Minneapolis, is beloved by those in its coverage map (mostly those who live around Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet and the areas east and northeast of the lakes to the Mississippi River). Plans and pricing USI plans do not require contracts or fees, and all plans feature unlimited data. It has three tiers: 500Mbps for $60 a month, 1 gig for $70 and a rocket-fueled 10 gigs for $299. Fees and service details USI recommends customers use their own routers, and there are no data caps or required contracts on any of its plans. Key Info Unlimited data

Minneapolis internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $50 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Mediacom Xtream Cable $35-$70 100-1,000Mbps $14 350-3,000GB None 6.4 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 USI Fiber $60-$299 500-10,000Mbps None None None N/A Xfinity Cable $20-$120 75-2,000Mbps None 1.2TB on some plans 1 year on some plans 7 Show more (1 item) Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Minneapolis

HughesNet : This satellite internet service is only available at speeds of 15-50Mbps, and it's fairly pricey, with the cheapest option available for $50 with a two-year contract and equipment fees.



This satellite internet service is only available at speeds of 15-50Mbps, and it's fairly pricey, with the cheapest option available for $50 with a two-year contract and equipment fees. Mediacom : The cable company's Xtream internet offering is available to only a fifth of Minneapolis residents. Prices start at $35 and go up to $70, with speeds ranging from 100Mbps to 1Gbps.



The cable company's Xtream internet offering is available to only a fifth of Minneapolis residents. Prices start at $35 and go up to $70, with speeds ranging from 100Mbps to 1Gbps. T-Mobile Home Internet : Some Minneapolis residents may have access to T-Mobile's home broadband option. It's available for $50 (with autopay) and offers speeds up to 245Mbps.



Some Minneapolis residents may have access to T-Mobile's home broadband option. It's available for $50 (with autopay) and offers speeds up to 245Mbps. Viasat : The satellite internet company's monthly prices start at $50 and go up to $300, with speeds ranging from 12 to 150Mbps based on the plan.



Cheap internet options in Minneapolis

If you're looking for the cheapest internet service in Minneapolis, look no further than Xfinity's $20 Connect (75Mbps) plan. Note, however, that this cheaper plan requires a one-year contract. For just $15 more (for the first two years), Xfinity offers a 200Mbps plan without a contract. Mediacom also offers a plan within the $30 range for 100Mbps but charges $14 monthly to lease Wi-Fi equipment (unless you bring your own).

Most providers we've mentioned also participate in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives eligible low-income households a $30 monthly discount (or up to $75 for households on tribal lands) for high-speed internet. You can use the ACP toward any internet plan -- not just the cheapest ones -- from participating providers.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Minneapolis? Provider Starting price Max download speeds Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect $20 75Mbps None Xfinity Connect More $35 200Mbps None Mediacom Xtream $35 100Mbps $14 Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None USI $60 500Mbps None Show more (2 items) Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Minneapolis

The best internet deals and top promotions in Minneapolis depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Minneapolis internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Quantum Fiber and T-Mobile, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Bradley Olson/EyeEm/Getty Images

How fast is Minneapolis broadband?

Apologies to Prince, but perhaps the slower median internet speeds in his home city are why doves cry. Ookla estimates Minneapolis' median download speed to be around 171Mbps, with median upload speeds of just under 42Mbps.

With that said, speeds approaching 1Gbps are available for those willing to pay more per month, and those willing to shell out hundreds have access to a super zippy high-speed plan from USI. If you're looking for blazingly fast internet in Minneapolis, USI offers a 10-gig plan for $299. For most City of Lakes residents looking for speed, Mediacom and Xfinity offer plans that top out at 1,000Mbps and 2,000Mbps, respectively.

Fastest internet plans in Minneapolis Provider Starting price Max download speeds Max upload speeds Data cap Connection type USI 10 Gig $299 10,000Mbps 10,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit Extra $120 2,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Xfinity Gigabit Extra $70 1,200Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Mediacom Xtream $90 1,000Mbps 50Mbps 3,000GB Cable USI 1 Gig $70 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Xfinity Gigabit $60 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Show more (3 items) Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Minneapolis

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What's the final word on internet providers in Minneapolis?

Minneapolis doesn't rank high regarding the median internet speeds on Ookla's most populous cities list, but options exist based on where you live in the City of Lakes. If you live within USI's coverage area, it comes highly recommended by its customers. For everyone else, it'll mostly boil down to a choice between Xfinity and CenturyLink.

Internet providers in Minneapolis FAQs

Which is the best internet service provider in Minneapolis? The best internet service provider in Minneapolis will depend on where you live and what services are available to you. Most city residents can get internet through Comcast, Mediacom or Quantum Fiber, which offer comparable speeds and pricing. Many people heartily recommend regional provider USI if you live within its service area. Show more

Is fiber internet available in Minneapolis? Yes, fiber internet is available in Minneapolis: Quantum Fiber and USI offer it. Plans start at $50 and $60 for each company, respectively. Show more

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Minneapolis? The cheapest internet provider in Minneapolis is Xfinity, which offers a $20 per month plan with a one-year contract. For $15 more, you can get Xfinity's contract-free 200Mbps plan. Mediacom's 100mbps plan costs the same but charges $14 a month to lease a modem. Show more

Which internet provider in Minneapolis offers the fastest plan? Some residents of Minneapolis have access to a blazing-fast 10 gigs from regional provider USI. This beats out Xfinity's fastest offering of 2Gbps. USI's 10Gbps plan comes with a cost: a hefty monthly charge of $299. But then, what can't you do with such fast speeds? Show more