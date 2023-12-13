Best Internet Providers in Minneapolis

Xfinity
Speeds from 75 - 2,000 Mbps
Prices from $20 - $120 per Month
Quantum Fiber
Unlimited data on some plans, low price increase
Connection Type Fiber
USI
Speeds from 500 - 10,000 Mbps
Prices from $60 - $299 per Month
What is the best internet provider in Minneapolis?

Although broadband options are limited, Xfinity is the best internet service provider for most Minneapolis households due to its wide coverage and multiple plan options. Along with Xfinity, many Minneapolis residents can access Quantum Fiber and USI, the latter of which is beloved by its customers and is ranked by Ookla as the fastest provider in the area.

We've also found the cheapest plans and the fastest speeds in Minneapolis. Xfinity offers the most affordable internet service: 75 megabits per second for only $20 monthly. For those with a need for speed, check out USI. This provider offers 10 gigabits for $299 per month. A few other ISPs also offer gigabit and multi-gigabit speeds, so you have options if 10Gbps is too fast.

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Minneapolis across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Minneapolis. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Discounts and promotions might also be available for signing a term contract or bundling multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet providers in Minneapolis

Connection
Cable
Speed range
75 - 2,000 Mbps
Price range
$20 - $120 per month

Xfinity

Best internet provider in Minneapolis

Our take - Xfinity may not provide the best value in Minneapolis, as USI's $70 1-gig plan is the one to beat, but it's the most prevalent service in the city with the most plan choices.

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
200 - 8,000 Mbps
Price range
$30 - $165 per month

Quantum Fiber

Best fiber internet in Minneapolis

Our take - Just about half of Minneapolis residents can access Quantum Fiber, a sibling company to CenturyLink. It's a good option if it's available to you.

Connection
Fiber
Speed range
500 - 10,000 Mbps
Price range
$60 - $299 per month

USI

Fastest internet in Minneapolis

Our take - As one Redditor said, "USI is still the best option by a mile. If it's available in your area, snap it up." 

Show more details

Minneapolis internet providers compared

ProviderInternet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
CenturyLink DSL$50 20-100Mbps$15 (optional)NoneNone6.7
Mediacom Xtream Cable$35-$70100-1,000Mbps$14 350-3,000GBNone6.4
Quantum Fiber Fiber$50-$75500-940MbpsNoneNoneNone6.7
T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless$50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
USI Fiber$60-$299500-10,000MbpsNoneNoneNoneN/A
Xfinity Cable$20-$12075-2,000MbpsNone1.2TB on some plans1 year on some plans7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Other available internet providers in Minneapolis

  • HughesNet: This satellite internet service is only available at speeds of 15-50Mbps, and it's fairly pricey, with the cheapest option available for $50 with a two-year contract and equipment fees.
  • Mediacom: The cable company's Xtream internet offering is available to only a fifth of Minneapolis residents. Prices start at $35 and go up to $70, with speeds ranging from 100Mbps to 1Gbps.
  • T-Mobile Home Internet: Some Minneapolis residents may have access to T-Mobile's home broadband option. It's available for $50 (with autopay) and offers speeds up to 245Mbps.
  • Viasat: The satellite internet company's monthly prices start at $50 and go up to $300, with speeds ranging from 12 to 150Mbps based on the plan.

Cheap internet options in Minneapolis

If you're looking for the cheapest internet service in Minneapolis, look no further than Xfinity's $20 Connect (75Mbps) plan. Note, however, that this cheaper plan requires a one-year contract. For just $15 more (for the first two years), Xfinity offers a 200Mbps plan without a contract. Mediacom also offers a plan within the $30 range for 100Mbps but charges $14 monthly to lease Wi-Fi equipment (unless you bring your own).

Most providers we've mentioned also participate in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, which gives eligible low-income households a $30 monthly discount (or up to $75 for households on tribal lands) for high-speed internet. You can use the ACP toward any internet plan -- not just the cheapest ones -- from participating providers. 

What's the cheapest internet plan in Minneapolis?

Provider Starting priceMax download speedsMonthly equipment fee
Xfinity Connect $20 75MbpsNone
Xfinity Connect More $35 200MbpsNone
Mediacom Xtream $35 100Mbps$14
Quantum Fiber $50 500MbpsNone
T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan)245MbpsNone
USI $60 500MbpsNone
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Minneapolis

The best internet deals and top promotions in Minneapolis depend on the discounts available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Minneapolis internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including Quantum Fiber and T-Mobile, run the same standard pricing year-round. 

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Minneapolis' Arch Bridge with the city skyline in the distance against a blue sky.

Photo by Bradley Olson/EyeEm/Getty Images

How fast is Minneapolis broadband?

Apologies to Prince, but perhaps the slower median internet speeds in his home city are why doves cry. Ookla estimates Minneapolis' median download speed to be around 171Mbps, with median upload speeds of just under 42Mbps.

With that said, speeds approaching 1Gbps are available for those willing to pay more per month, and those willing to shell out hundreds have access to a super zippy high-speed plan from USI. If you're looking for blazingly fast internet in Minneapolis, USI offers a 10-gig plan for $299. For most City of Lakes residents looking for speed, Mediacom and Xfinity offer plans that top out at 1,000Mbps and 2,000Mbps, respectively.

Fastest internet plans in Minneapolis

Provider Starting priceMax download speedsMax upload speedsData capConnection type
USI 10 Gig $299 10,000Mbps10,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit Extra $120 2,000Mbps35MbpsNoneCable
Xfinity Gigabit Extra $70 1,200Mbps35MbpsNoneCable
Mediacom Xtream $90 1,000Mbps50Mbps3,000GBCable
USI 1 Gig $70 1,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Xfinity Gigabit $60 1,000Mbps35MbpsNoneCable
Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps940MbpsNoneFiber
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Minneapolis

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary pricing, availability and speed database that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov. 

But it doesn't end there. We go to the FCC's website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication. 

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions: 

  • Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? 
  • Do customers get decent value for what they're paying? 
  • Are customers happy with their service? 

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What's the final word on internet providers in Minneapolis?

Minneapolis doesn't rank high regarding the median internet speeds on Ookla's most populous cities list, but options exist based on where you live in the City of Lakes. If you live within USI's coverage area, it comes highly recommended by its customers. For everyone else, it'll mostly boil down to a choice between Xfinity and CenturyLink.

Internet providers in Minneapolis FAQs

Which is the best internet service provider in Minneapolis?

The best internet service provider in Minneapolis will depend on where you live and what services are available to you. Most city residents can get internet through Comcast, Mediacom or Quantum Fiber, which offer comparable speeds and pricing. Many people heartily recommend regional provider USI if you live within its service area.

Is fiber internet available in Minneapolis?

Yes, fiber internet is available in Minneapolis: Quantum Fiber and USI offer it. Plans start at $50 and $60 for each company, respectively.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Minneapolis?

The cheapest internet provider in Minneapolis is Xfinity, which offers a $20 per month plan with a one-year contract. For $15 more, you can get Xfinity's contract-free 200Mbps plan. Mediacom's 100mbps plan costs the same but charges $14 a month to lease a modem.

Which internet provider in Minneapolis offers the fastest plan?

Some residents of Minneapolis have access to a blazing-fast 10 gigs from regional provider USI. This beats out Xfinity's fastest offering of 2Gbps. USI's 10Gbps plan comes with a cost: a hefty monthly charge of $299. But then, what can't you do with such fast speeds?

Should I choose Xfinity or Quantum Fiber?

Xfinity is a cable internet provider with one of the widest ranges of plan options available among ISPs. On the other hand, you can get symmetrical speeds from Quantum Fiber. If DSL is your only CenturyLink option, then Xfinity wins, hands down. But if Quantum Fiber is available, it's a much closer battle. For more specific details, check out CNET's CenturyLink vs. Xfinity guide comparing the two most common internet providers in Minneapolis.

Updated Dec. 13, 2023 5:00 a.m. PT

stephen-j-bronner
Headshot of writer Hallie Seltzer
Written by  Stephen J. Bronner Hallie Seltzer
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid. Reviews ethics statement
stephen-j-bronner
Stephen J. Bronner Contributor
Stephen J. Bronner is a New York-based freelance writer, editor and reporter. Over his more than a decade in journalism, he has written about energy, local politics and schools, startup success tips, the packaged food industry, the science of work, personal finance and blockchain. His bylined work has appeared in Inverse, Kotaku, Entrepreneur, NextAdvisor and CNET, and op-eds written on behalf of his clients were published in Forbes, HR Dive, Fast Company, NASDAQ and MarketWatch. Stephen previously served as contributors editor and news editor for Entrepreneur.com, and was the VP, Content and Strategy, at Ditto PR. He enjoys video games and punk rock. See some of his work at stephenjbronner.com.
Expertise Energy, Local politics and Schools, Startup Success Tips, the Packaged Food Industry, the Science of Work, Personal Finance and Blockchain Credentials
  • 2013 Media Award Winner Issued by Press Club Long Island
See full bio
Headshot of writer Hallie Seltzer
Hallie Seltzer Associate Writer
Hallie Seltzer is an associate writer with CNET's broadband team, covering ISP reviews, provider comparisons and a little bit of everything related to home internet. She is a recent graduate from Rogers State University in Oklahoma with a degree in strategic communications. In her spare time, Hallie enjoys trying new restaurants, watching scary movies and snuggling with her two kitties.
See full bio
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks. The order in which our top picks are presented may be impacted by partnerships, and we may get a commission if you buy through our links. How we test ISPs

