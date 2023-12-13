Best Internet Providers in Plymouth, Minnesota

What is the best internet provider in Plymouth, Minnesota?

Xfinity is the best internet service provider in Plymouth, Minnesota. The area’s largest cable internet provider has the best high-speed internet coverage in Plymouth, the largest plan selection and the lowest introductory pricing of any major provider.

With max download speeds up to 1,200 megabits per second, Xfinity edges out fiber internet provider Quantum Fiber for the fastest internet plan in Plymouth. And with service starting at $20 per month for speeds up to 75Mbps, Xfinity is the outright cheapest internet option as well.

All things considered, Xfinity still may not be the best choice for your home internet service. Quantum Fiber has its benefits, as does fixed wireless internet from Verizon 5G Home Internet or T-Mobile Home Internet. Here’s everything you need to know to help you decide on the right internet service provider for you.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Plymouth across many categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Plymouth. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Plymouth, Minnesota

Xfinity Best internet provider in Plymouth, MN Our take - Xfinity offers six or more plan options in the Plymouth area, each with varying speeds, pricing and service terms. Carefully consider each plan, including any contract requirements, equipment rental fees and data caps (or lack thereof), along with the post-promotional period rate increase, which could be $20 to $50 or higher. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 498-5506 Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in Plymouth, MN Our take - Quantum Fiber keeps it simple with two plans to choose from -- 500Mbps and 940Mbps -- each with free equipment rental, unlimited data and no contracts. Customers also enjoy symmetrical upload and download speeds, a perk unavailable from cable internet like Xfinity. Quantum Fiber's only major drawback? Limited availability in Plymouth. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 609-6623 Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros Some of the fastest and most affordable DSL plans you can find

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons DSL speeds can vary wildly based on address and sometimes fall below what the FCC deems as "broadband"

Overall plan selection is limited based on your address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Plymouth, MN Our take - Minneapolis is a Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband capable city, and that coverage extends into much of Plymouth. Not all homes are serviceable for home internet, even if you can get 5G on your phone. Still, if it's available at your address, Verizon 5G Home Internet is worth checking out for competitive pricing, serviceable speeds and customer-friendly service terms. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (844) 634-4339 Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 85 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $70 per month Pros No data caps or contracts

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services

Straightforward pricing

Faster download speeds than other fixed wireless services Cons Speeds are not guaranteed and can fluctuate

Home customers are second priority to mobile users on the network

Upload speeds are comparable to cable but fall short of fiber Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

free equipment

50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers

Plymouth, Minnesota internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $50 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 (combined with Quantum Fiber) Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 (Combined with CenturyLink) T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$70 75-1,200Mbps $15 (included in most plans) 1.2TB or unlimited None required 7 Show more (1 item)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Plymouth

The best internet deals and top promotions in Plymouth depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Plymouth internet providers, such as Xfinity, may feature lower introductory pricing or promotional offers for a limited time. Many, however, including Quantum Fiber and CenturyLink, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Plymouth Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Xfinity Gigabit Extra $80 1,200Mbps 35Mbps 1.2TB or unlimited Cable Xfinity Gigabit $60 1,000Mbps 20Mbps 1.2TB or unlimited Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 85-1,000Mbps 50-75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Plymouth

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Plymouth FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Plymouth, Minnesota? Xfinity has the best high-speed coverage, lowest introductory rates and best plan selection, including the fastest speed tier, of any major internet service provider in Plymouth, Minnesota. The provider also offers free equipment rental and unlimited data with select plans. Xfinity's low introductory rates are enticing, but a contract may be required to get the lowest price, and all rates are set to increase after the first year or two of service. Other Plymouth ISPs, including Quantum Fiber, CenturyLink, Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet, have more stable pricing but lack Xfinity's speed options and coverage.

Is fiber internet available in Plymouth? Fiber internet is available in Plymouth, Minnesota, but to only a limited number of households, according to the most recent FCC data. Only around 14% of residences in the area are eligible for fiber internet. Those around Medicine Lake or in the Greenway West, Hampton Hills or O'Donnell Woods neighborhoods are most likely to be serviceable for fiber internet. Quantum Fiber is the primary fiber internet provider in the area.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Plymouth? Xfinity has the cheapest internet plan of any provider in the Plymouth area, with service starting at $20 per month for download speeds up to 75Mbps. A one-year contract is required for the lowest price, and the monthly rate will increase by $30 after the first year of service. Xfinity also has lower introductory pricing on comparable plans from other Plymouth internet providers. For example, the gig service from Quantum Fiber starts at $75 per month, while Xfinity’s gig plan starts at $65. However, after the promotional period (24 months) expires, the Xfinity rate increases to $93. Quantum Fiber does not have set price increases.