What is the best internet provider in Idaho?

Sparklight is CNET's pick for the best internet service provider in Idaho overall due to its extensive high-speed coverage throughout the state and low introductory rates on contract-free plans with no hard data caps.

While not as widely available as Sparklight, Ziply Fiber has Idaho's cheapest and fastest internet plans. Speeds up to 100 megabits per second start at just $20 a month, and the provider offers a blazing fast 50,000Mbps plan starting at $900 (plus a few more reasonably priced plans in between).

Quantum Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, among other ISPs, are also worth considering, depending on what you’re looking for and what’s available in your area. Here are our picks for the best internet providers in Idaho, followed by details on other ISPs you may encounter in the Gem State.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Idaho across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Idaho. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet providers in Idaho

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Sparklight Best internet provider in Idaho Our take - Sparklight has the best high-speed internet availability of any provider in the state, covering nearly 60% of Idaho residences. Pricing and service terms aren't bad, either. Read full review .

30-day money-back guarantee provides an opportunity to try the service

Brings faster speeds to many communities where DSL and satellite are the only other options Cons Data caps on most plans, but especially tight on the lower tiers

Monthly price increase on starter plans after 3 months Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Boise and the Idaho Falls area from St. Anthony to Pocatello have the greatest Sparklight serviceability. Those in Lewiston, the Twin Falls area and around the Cascade Reservoir may be serviceable as well. Plans and pricing Available Sparklight speeds and pricing will vary by location, but most people can expect a few plan options with a range of speeds from 100 to 1,000Mbps starting at $25 to $80 a month. The pricing is certainly competitive, but be aware that rates on select plans will increase after just three months of service. Fees and service details Opting to rent Wi-Fi equipment will add $13 to your monthly bill. There are no hard data caps, but exceeding 5TB (that’s a lot of data) will result in throttled download speeds of 10Mbps for the remainder of your billing cycle. Sparklight does not require a contract with most plans but does note in the fine print that “there are exceptions.” Key Info Data caps on every plan

Key Info Data caps on every plan

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet in Idaho Our take - Fiber is the connection type of choice, but availability is limited, especially in states like Idaho, which has lots of rural areas. Quantum Fiber (previously known as CenturyLink Fiber) is the largest fiber provider in the state. Read full review .

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons Availability limited to select areas

Plan selection varies by address Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Quantum Fiber is available in Boise and surrounding suburbs to the west from Caldwell to Kuna. You’ll also find service in parts of Idaho City, Idaho Falls, Twin Falls, Pocatello and Lewiston. Plans and pricing Quantum Fiber offers a 500Mbps plan starting at $50 a month or gig service (symmetrical speeds around 940Mbps) for $75 a month. Aside from the extra speed, an incentive to sign up for gig service is free installation, a $129 value. Fees and service details There are no equipment rental fees, data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

Connection Fiber Speed range 100 - 50,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $900 per month Ziply Fiber Fastest internet provider in Idaho Our take - Ziply Fiber is less available than Quantum Fiber in Idaho, but it has a greater plan selection. Among the options is a 50,000Mbps plan, the fastest speed tier of any major ISP in Idaho. Read full review .

No data caps, contracts or credit checks

Dedication to fiber expansion, even in rural areas Cons Lots of room to grow fiber service Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability Coeur d’Alene is Ziply Fiber’s primary service area in Idaho, but you may also find availability in Moscow, Weippe, Kellogg and Orofino. Plans and pricing Not everyone needs 50,000Mbps or the $900 price tag that comes with it. In fact, most don’t. That’s why Ziply Fiber offers a variety of other plans ranging from 100 to 10,000Mbps, starting at $20 to $300 a month. Fees and service details Renting a router will add $10 to your bill. Other than that, there’s nothing to worry about. Ziply Fiber does not have data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Key Info Unlimited data

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Idaho Our take - Affordable, reliable broadband can be hard to find in rural areas, but fixed wireless connections like that of T-Mobile Home Internet help bring internet service to homes that otherwise would have to rely on satellite internet. Read full review .

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability Checker Provider not available in 90001 Edit zip Check Availability Availability T-Mobile Home Internet extends coverage to more than two-thirds of Idaho residences, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Many areas outside of Idaho’s national forests are serviceable, but you’ll want to check T-Mobile’s home internet eligibility page to determine if service is available at your address. Plans and pricing The provider’s single plan offers speeds ranging from 72 to 245Mbps, starting at $60 per month. Eligible T-Mobile Magenta Max customers can get $20 off the monthly price of home internet service. Fees and service details There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts. Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Key Info Unlimited data

Idaho internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink DSL $50 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Fybercom Fiber, fixed wireless $80-$120 fiber, $52-$75 fixed wireless 300-1,000Mbps fiber, 20-40Mbps fixed wireless Varies Unlimited fiber, 300GB or unlimited fixed wireless 2 years N/A Hughesnet Satellite $50-$80 50-100Mbps $15 monthly or $300 purchase fee Varies, 15-100GB 2 years 6 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $45-$55 25-50Mbps $10 250GB or unlimited None 6.2 Sparklight Cable $25-$110 100-940Mbps $13 (optional) 5TB soft cap None 6.9 Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None 7.2 Starlink Low orbit satellite $90-$120 20-220Mbps $599 purchase fee None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Viasat Satellite $70-$300 12-100Mbps $13 monthly or $299 purchase fee Varies, 40-300GB 2 years 6.1 Ziply Fiber Fiber $20-$900 100-50,000Mbps $10 None None 7.2 Show more (8 items)

Other available internet providers in Idaho

CenturyLink : Where Quantum Fiber is the fiber side of Lumen Technologies, CenturyLink is the DSL service. CenturyLink isn’t a bad option, starting at $50 a month for maximum speeds somewhere between 20 and 100Mbps, but I’d recommend skipping on DSL service for cable, fiber or fixed wireless, if possible.

Where Quantum Fiber is the fiber side of Lumen Technologies, CenturyLink is the DSL service. CenturyLink isn’t a bad option, starting at $50 a month for maximum speeds somewhere between 20 and 100Mbps, but I’d recommend skipping on DSL service for cable, fiber or fixed wireless, if possible. Fybercom : The name would suggest fiber internet, but the service is mostly fiber “carried” and then sent to the home via a fixed wireless connection. There are some locations with actual fiber service, but most will only have access to the provider’s relatively high-priced, low-speed plans.

The name would suggest fiber internet, but the service is mostly fiber “carried” and then sent to the home via a fixed wireless connection. There are some locations with actual fiber service, but most will only have access to the provider’s relatively high-priced, low-speed plans. Rise Broadband : Fixed wireless provider Rise Broadband is a decent choice for internet in rural areas where wired connections are unavailable. Speeds are on par with or faster than satellite internet without the high latency, high costs or restricting data caps.

Fixed wireless provider Rise Broadband is a decent choice for internet in rural areas where wired connections are unavailable. Speeds are on par with or faster than satellite internet without the high latency, high costs or restricting data caps. Spectrum : A top pick for cable internet, Spectrum has about all you could ask for from an internet provider. The only problem for Idaho residents? Availability is limited to Moscow and the Coeur d’Alene area.

A top pick for cable internet, Spectrum has about all you could ask for from an internet provider. The only problem for Idaho residents? Availability is limited to Moscow and the Coeur d’Alene area. Verizon 5G Home Internet : Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network serves many of Idaho’s metro areas. That doesn’t necessarily mean you can get home internet, even if you can get 5G on your phone, but if you can, either of Verizon 5G Home Internet plans ($50 a month for speeds ranging from 50 to 300Mbps or $70 a month for speeds ranging from 85 to 1,000Mbps) are worth checking out. There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts, and Verizon mobile customers may be eligible for an extra discount.

Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network serves many of Idaho’s metro areas. That doesn’t necessarily mean you can get home internet, even if you can get 5G on your phone, but if you can, either of Verizon 5G Home Internet plans ($50 a month for speeds ranging from 50 to 300Mbps or $70 a month for speeds ranging from 85 to 1,000Mbps) are worth checking out. There are no equipment fees, data caps or contracts, and Verizon mobile customers may be eligible for an extra discount. Satellite internet: More than 95% of Idaho households are serviceable for a “terrestrial” connection -- that is, wired or fixed wireless. For the remaining 5%, satellite internet from Hughesnet or Viasat may be the only option, though newcomer Starlink is worth considering for the potentially faster speeds, lower latency and unlimited data.

Idaho internet options by city

It’s hard to cover the internet options of an entire state while giving individual cities the in-depth attention they deserve. That’s why we’ve also compiled lists of the best internet providers in cities across the US, including those in Idaho. If you don’t find your hometown below, check back later. We’re working to add more every day.

Cheap internet options in Idaho

Ziply Fiber offers the cheapest internet plan in Idaho at $20 a month for speeds up to 100Mbps, but again, availability is highly limited. Much more accessible and almost as cheap for the same speeds is Sparklight’s 100Mbps plan, starting at $25 a month.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Idaho? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Ziply Fiber 100 $20 100Mbps $10 Sparklight Connect 100 $25 100Mbps $13 (optional) Rise Broadband 25 $45 25Mbps $10 Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps None Spectrum Internet $50 300Mbps $5 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None CenturyLink Internet $50 100Mbps $15 (optional) Show more (4 items)

How to find internet deals and promotions in Idaho

The best internet deals and top promotions in Idaho depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Idaho internet providers, such as Sparklight and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or special offers for a limited time. Many providers, including Quantum Fiber, Spectrum and Ziply Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Idaho broadband?

Ookla speed test data from the third quarter of 2023 indicates that average internet speeds in Idaho are slower than most states and below the national average. With median download speeds of 122Mbps, Idaho landed as 46th fastest among all US states and Washington, D.C.

Boise had the fastest median download speeds in Idaho at 174Mbps, fast enough to come in 89th among the 100 fastest US cities. Sparklight was the fastest provider in Boise, averaging 249Mbps.

Fastest internet plans in Idaho Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Ziply Fiber 10 Gig $300 10,000Mbps 10,000Mbps None Fiber Fybercom Fiber 2000Mbps $120 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig $90 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber 1 Gig $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Sparklight Freedom Connect Gig $80 940Mbps 50Mbps 5TB soft cap Cable Show more (2 items)

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Idaho

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, although we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Idaho?

Sparklight isn’t the fastest or cheapest internet provider in Idaho, but it is the most widely available ISP to offer multiple plans, including a gigabit speed tier. The cable connection type means slower upload speeds than you’d get with fiber service. Still, the fast download speeds, competitive pricing and mostly favorable service terms make the provider worthy of the title of best overall in Idaho.

Ziply Fiber has both the cheapest and the fastest plans in Idaho, but availability is highly limited. Quantum Fiber, while not as cheap or fast, is another great choice for fiber internet and has greater availability throughout the state.

In areas where cable or fiber connections are unavailable, fixed wireless internet from providers such as T-Mobile Home Internet, Rise Broadband and possibly Verizon 5G Home Internet may be your best broadband options outside satellite internet.

