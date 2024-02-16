Best Internet Providers in Nampa, Idaho

What is the best internet provider in Nampa?

Sparklight is Nampa's best internet service providerdue to its wide availability, low introductory pricing and fast speeds. Nearly all Nampa households are serviceable for high-speed internet from Sparklight and can choose from plans starting at $35 to $60 per month for speeds ranging from 300 to 940 megabits per second.

Sparklight's $35 plan is the cheapest internet in Nampa, but if you rent equipment, the $13 fee will increase the price to $48 per month -- almost as much as Quantum Fiber's cheapest plan. Quantum Fiber offers speeds up to 500Mbps starting at $50 per month with no added equipment fees and no data caps, plus a price-for-life guarantee that secures your rate for as long as you have the plan.

If Quantum Fiber doesn’t offer internet in your area, another Lumen Technologies brand, CenturyLink, may be an option. However, the DSL service is relatively slow, so you may want to rely on Sparklight or fixed wireless service instead. Rise Broadband has the best fixed wireless coverage in the area, though T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet may also be available at your address.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Nampa across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Nampa. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Nampa, Idaho

3 Internet providers SORT BY Recommended

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Sparklight Best internet provider in Nampa, ID Our take - Cable internet isn't always the highest recommended service type, but Sparklight's pricing, speeds and service terms make it the top choice for internet in Nampa. Sparklight offers the area's cheapest plan and fastest download speeds (tied with Quantum Fiber). The $13 monthly equipment fee is avoidable if you use your own Wi-Fi equipment and the 5TB data cap -- that's a lot of data -- is a soft cap, meaning potentially slower speeds, but no added fees. Read full review . . . Check with Sparklight Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing with no contracts or cancellation fees

30-day money-back guarantee provides an opportunity to try the service

Brings faster speeds to many communities where DSL and satellite are the only other options Cons Data caps on most plans, but especially tight on the lower tiers

Monthly price increase on starter plans after 3 months Key Info Data caps on every plan

contracts and equipment rental optional Compare Check with Sparklight Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet provider in Nampa, ID Our take - Quantum Fiber doesn't have quite the same broadband coverage in Nampa as Sparklight, but it does offer the best value. Both plans, 500 and 940Mbps, starting at $50 and $75 per month, respectively, are better deals than comparative plans from Sparklight, considering the free equipment, truly unlimited data and price-for-life guarantee. Read full review . . . Check with Quantum Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Pros and Cons Pros Fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons Availability limited to select areas

Plan selection varies by address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Quantum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 25 - 50 Mbps Price range $45 - $65 per month Rise Broadband Best fixed wireless internet in Nampa, ID Our take - Fixed wireless internet is often the best alternative to cable or fiber internet services, and Rise Broadband has the best high-speed coverage in Nampa. The provider offers a variety of speeds, from 25 up to 250Mbps in select areas. A $10 equipment fee may apply but is typically included with the price. No data caps or annual contracts make Rise Broadband very much a "what you see is what you pay" service. Read full review . . . Check with Rise Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 25 - 50 Mbps Price range $45 - $65 per month Pros and Cons Pros Availability in rural areas with no direct cables to the home

Significantly higher data allowances than satellite

Advanced Wi-Fi equipment and service available

Growing fiber network Cons Max speeds of only 100Mbps in most areas

Line of sight to nearby wireless tower required

Possible service disruptions in bad weather Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Rise Show more details Show more details Compare

Nampa, Idaho, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Anthem Broadband Fixed wireless $70-$115 15-50Mbps None None None N/A CenturyLink DSL $55 20-100Mbps $15 (optional) None None 6.7 Quantum Fiber Fiber $50-$75 500-940Mbps None None None 6.7 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $55-$95 25-250Mbps $10 None None 6.2 Sparklight Cable $35-$60 300-940Mbps $13 (optional) 5TB soft cap None 6.9 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Nampa? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Sparklight 300 $35 300Mbps $13 (optional) Sparklight 600 $45 600Mbps $13 (optional) Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans) 300Mbps None CenturyLink Unlimited $55 100Mbps $15 (optional) Rise 50Mbps Unlimited $55 50Mbps $10 T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Nampa

The best internet deals and top promotions in Nampa depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Nampa internet providers, such as Sparklight, may offer lower introductory pricing for a limited time. Many, however, including CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber and Rise Broadband, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Nampa Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet $70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans) 1,000Mbps 75Mbps None Fixed wireless Quantum Fiber $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Sparklight 1 Gig $60 940Mbps 50Mbps 5TB soft cap Cable Sparklight 600Mbps $45 600Mbps 30Mbps 5TB soft cap Cable Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps 500Mbps None Fiber Rise Broadband 250 Unlimited $95 250Mbps 25Mbps None Fixed wireless T-Mobile Home Internet $60 245Mbps 31Mbps None Fixed wireless Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Nampa

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Nampa, Idaho, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Nampa? Sparklight is the best internet service provider in Nampa. The cable internet provider has the best coverage in the area, available to more than 99% of households. It also has the cheapest internet plan and the fastest max download speeds. Sparklight is one of the only ISPs in the area with a data cap, but few households will come close to the generous 5TB cap, and there's no fee for going over.

Is fiber internet available in Nampa? Fiber internet is available to around a quarter of Nampa households, or approximately 10,500 residences, according to the most recent FCC data. Serviceability is in the city center along Roosevelt Avenue and to the north, though fiber internet can be found in select neighborhoods throughout the city. Quantum Fiber is the largest fiber-optic internet provider in Nampa.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Nampa? Sparklight has the cheapest internet plan in Nampa, starting at $35 per month for speeds up to 300Mbps. For $10 more per month, Sparklight offers a 600Mbps plan, which is faster than Quantum Fiber’s cheapest plan (considering download speeds), yet still $5 cheaper per month. It’s worth noting, however, that a $13 rental fee may apply if you choose to rent equipment from Sparklight. There's also a price increase after 18 months of service, while Quantum Fiber offers a price-for-life guarantee.