Best Internet Providers in Idaho Falls, Idaho

What is the best internet provider in Idaho Falls?

You can't go wrong with any of the six internet service providers in the Idaho Falls Fiber Network, a "not-for-profit" utility owned by the city. You'll have to pay a $25 monthly fee to maintain the city's fiber infrastructure, but the plans are so cheap that they're still the best deals by a long shot. (A note of caution: One Reddit user, who said they install fiber in Idaho Falls, called Fybercom the "worst by a huge mile" of the six ISPs on the Idaho Falls Fiber Network.)

My favorite ISP on the Idaho Falls Fiber Network is ConnectFast. You’ll get 1,000Mbps of upload and download speed for just $40 a month (before the $25 infrastructure fee). That kind of value is practically unheard of in the broadband world.

If you want to pay the lowest possible prices, Sparklight offers the cheapest internet in Idaho Falls, with plans starting at $25 monthly for 100Mbps download and 20Mbps upload speed. After a year, the price increases to $50 a month. T-Mobile Home Internet is another solid option, offering fixed wireless internet for $50 monthly. T-Mobile guarantees it won’t ever raise your rates, and equipment is included in the price.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Idaho Falls across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Idaho Falls. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Idaho Falls, Idaho

ConnectFast Best internet provider in Idaho Falls, ID Read full review As part of the Idaho Falls Fiber Network, ConnectFast offers one of the highest-value plans I’ve seen from an internet provider. For $40 a month (plus a $25 network maintenance fee), you’ll get upload and download speeds of 1,000Mbps. For comparison, CNET’s pick for the best fiber internet nationwide is AT&T Fiber, which charges $80 for the same speeds. ConnectFast is one of the newer ISPs to join the network, but early reviews have been positive. People on the Idaho Falls sub-Reddit say they've “never had a problem” and “not a single issue to be had.” . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More Check with ConnectFast Product details Price range $40 per month Speed range 1,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info No data caps or contracts, $25 monthly utility fee Pros and Cons Pros Affordable rates

Fast upload and download speeds

Unlimited data

No scheduled price increases Cons No equipment rental

High monthly fee for infrastructure maintenance Show more details

Sparklight Cheapest internet in Idaho Falls, ID Read full review As good as the Idaho Falls Fiber Network is, it doesn’t technically have the cheapest internet in the city. That title goes to Sparklight, which offers plans starting at just $25 a month for 100/20Mbps speeds. The price increases to $50 in year two, but that’s still slightly cheaper than any of the fiber ISPs, which start at $60 after you factor in the network maintenance fee. Sparklight charges $12.50 monthly for a modem and router, but you can also use your own equipment. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (888) 383-6134 Check with Sparklight Product details Price range $39 - $110 per month Speed range 200 - 1,00Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on most plans, no contracts, 30-day money-back guarantee Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing with no contracts or cancellation fees

30-day money-back guarantee provides an opportunity to try the service

Brings faster speeds to many communities where DSL and satellite are the only other options Cons Data caps on most plans, but especially tight on the lower tiers

Monthly price increase on starter plans after 3 months Show more details

T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Idaho Falls, ID Read full review If you don’t want to worry about buying your own equipment and setting up an installation appointment, T-Mobile Home Internet offers a simpler alternative. Everything you need is included in its $50 monthly price, and setup only takes about 15 minutes. T-Mobile also guarantees that it won’t ever raise your rates, and you can save an extra $20 a month by bundling with an eligible cellphone plan. . . . Or call to learn more: Call to Learn More (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Show more details

Idaho Falls internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score ConnectFast Fiber $65* 1,000Mbps None None None N/A Direct Communications Fiber $65-$95* 250-1,000Mbps None None None N/A Fybercom Fiber $60-$65* 250-1,000Mbps None None None N/A QWK.NET Fiber $62-$74* 250-1,000Mbps None None None N/A Silver Star Fiber $63-$76* 250-1,000Mbps $5 (optional) None None N/A Sumo Fiber Fiber $60-$73* 250-1,000Mbps None None None N/A Sparklight Cable $25-$85 100-940Mbps $12.50 (optional) None None 6.9 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

*Prices include $25 monthly Idaho Falls Fiber network fee.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Idaho Falls? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Sparklight Connect Internet 100 $25 100Mbps $12.50 (optional) T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None Shop Providers

How to find internet deals and promotions in Idaho Falls

The best internet deals and top promotions in Idaho Falls depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Idaho Falls internet providers, such as Sparklight, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including ConnectFast and T-Mobile Home Internet, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Idaho Falls Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type ConnectFast $65* 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Direct Communications $95* 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Fybercom $65* 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber QWK.NET $74* 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Silver Star $76* 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Sumo Fiber $73* 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Sparklight $85 940Mbps 50Mbps None Cable Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Idaho Falls

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

Internet providers in Idaho Falls FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Idaho Falls? The best internet provider in Idaho Falls is any of the six ISPs that use the Idaho Falls Fiber Network. Of these, our favorite is ConnectFast for its low price on its gig-speed plan and stellar customer reviews.

Is fiber internet available in Idaho Falls? Yes, fiber internet is available at 97% of Idaho Falls addresses, according to FCC data. This is due to the city-owned Idaho Falls Fiber Network, which partners with local ISPs in the area to offer home internet service.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Idaho Falls? Sparklight is the cheapest internet provider in Idaho Falls, with plans starting at $25 a month for 100Mbps.