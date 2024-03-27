Best Internet Providers in Twin Falls, Idaho

What is the best internet provider in Twin Falls?

High availability and low introductory pricing help make Sparklight the best internet service provider in Twin Falls, Idaho. The cable internet provider is available throughout the Twin Falls area, offering plans ranging from 300 to 940 megabits per second. Sparklight’s 300Mbps starts at $40 per month, the cheapest rate for internet in Twin Falls.

For another $10 per month, Quantum Fiber offers speeds up to 500Mbps, but availability is more limited in Twin Falls than Sparklight. Both ISPs offer download speeds up to 940Mbps, the fastest available in Twin Falls. You’ll get symmetrical upload and download speeds with Quantum Fiber, whereas Sparklight upload speeds max out at 50Mbps.

Multiple fixed wireless internet options are available in Twin Falls, but T-Mobile Home Internet and possibly Rise Broadband are the only ones worth considering. Others, including Fatbeam and Anthem Broadband, offer sub-broadband speeds for prices higher than you’ll pay with Sparklight or Quantum Fiber.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Twin Falls across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what's available in Twin Falls. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Twin Falls, Idaho

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $25 - $110 per month Sparklight Best internet provider in Twin Falls, ID Our take - Wherever you live or are moving to in Twin Falls, Sparklight is likely an option for home internet. No contract is required, but all plans have a monthly data cap of 5TB. The good news is that's a ton of data and there are no added fees for going over. Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing with no contracts or cancellation fees

30-day money-back guarantee provides an opportunity to try the service

Brings faster speeds to many communities where DSL and satellite are the only other options Cons Data caps on most plans, but especially tight on the lower tiers

Monthly price increase on starter plans after 3 months Key Info No data caps

no contracts Compare Check with Sparklight Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 200 - 8,000 Mbps Price range $30 - $165 per month Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet provider in Twin Falls, ID Our take - Available to just under a quarter of Twin Falls households, Quantum Fiber offers symmetrical speeds of 500 and 940Mbps. Both plans include unlimited data and free equipment rental, plus a price-for-life guarantee that locks in your rate for as long as you have the plan. Pros and Cons Pros Fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds

Unlimited data and no contracts required, so no worries about cancellation fees or overage charges Cons Availability limited to select areas

Plan selection varies by address Key Info Unlimited data on some plans

low price increase Compare Check with Quantum Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Twin Falls, ID Our take - With no equipment fees, data caps or contracts and speeds of 72 to 245Mbps, T-Mobile Home Internet is the best alternative to Sparklight or Quantum Fiber in Twin Falls. There is also a mobile bundle discount available to qualifying T-Mobile customers. Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Twin Falls, Idaho, internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink

Fixed wireless $45-$75 25-100Mbps $10 250GB or unlimited None 6.2 Sparklight Cable $40-$70 100-940Mbps $13 (optional) 5TB soft cap None 6.9 T-Mobile Home Internet

Fixed wireless $60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4

What is the cheapest internet plan in Twin Falls? Plan Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Sparklight Connect 300 $40 300Mbps $13 (optional) Quantum Fiber $50 500Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans) 245Mbps None

How to find internet deals and promotions in Twin Falls

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Twin Falls depend on what discounts are available during a given period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Twin Falls internet providers, such as Sparklight and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives for a limited time. Others, including Quantum Fiber and Rise Broadband, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Fastest internet plans in Twin Falls Plan Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Quantum Fiber 1 Gig $75 940Mbps 940Mbps None Fiber Sparklight Connect Gig $70 940Mbps 50Mbps 5TB soft cap Cable Sparklight Connect 600 $60 600Mbps 30Mbps 5TB soft cap Cable Quantum Fiber 500 $50 500Mbps 500Mbps None Fiber

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Twin Falls, Idaho

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Twin Falls, Idaho, FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Twin Falls? Sparklight has the best availability and selection of high-speed plans in the Twin Falls area. The cable provider offers both the cheapest and fastest plans available locally. All Sparklight plans are contract-free and include 5TB of data per month.

Is fiber internet available in Twin Falls? According to the FCC, fiber-optic internet is available to just less than a quarter of Twin Falls households, or around 5,700 addresses as of June 2023. Serviceability is greatest in the northern part of the city around the College of Southern Idaho and to the south in neighborhoods surrounding Sunset Memorial Park. Quantum Fiber is the primary fiber internet provider in Twin Falls.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Twin Falls? Sparklight offers the cheapest internet plan in Twin Falls, with service starting at $40 per month for download speeds up to 300Mbps. Sparklight’s gig plan, with speeds up to 940Mbps, is also priced lower than comparable download speeds from Quantum Fiber. Sparklight charges a $13 equipment rental fee, but customers can skirt it by using their own equipment.