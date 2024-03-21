Best Internet Providers in Meridian, Idaho

What is the best internet provider in Meridian?
Quantum Fiber is the best internet service provider in Meridian, Idaho, due to its local fiber coverage, fast speeds and straightforward pricing, including a price-for-life guarantee. Quantum Fiber offers fiber internet service to around a quarter of Meridian households, offering symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 500 and 940Mbps.
TDS Telecom also offers fiber internet in Meridian but to fewer homes than Quantum Fiber. If your address is serviceable for TDS, you’ll have access to the cheapest internet in Meridian, $35 per month for 300Mbps, and the fastest speeds, up to 2,000Mbps for $165 monthly.
If fiber internet isn’t available in your area, look to Sparklight for high-speed internet in Meridian. The cable internet provider, known for its fast speeds, competitive pricing and simple service terms, is available throughout the Meridian area.
Finally, fixed wireless internet from a variety of providers may be available at your address. Rise Broadband and T-Mobile Home Internet are top choices, but Verizon 5G Home Internet is Meridian's best option for speed and value.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Meridian across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Meridian. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Meridian, Idaho
Quantum Fiber
Best internet provider in Meridian, ID
Our take - Fiber internet is sought after for its fast speeds and superior reliability, but Quantum Fiber takes it up a notch with free equipment rental and a price-for-life guarantee. Popular plans include maximum speeds of 500 or 940Mbps, although other speed tiers may be available depending on where you live in Meridian.
Sparklight
Best broadband coverage in Meridian, ID
Our take - Cable internet often has a greater reach than fiber, and that's true of broadband service in Meridian. Sparklight is available to nearly every home in the area, offering 300, 500 and 940Mbps speeds. Service comes with a soft data cap of 5TB (that's a lot of data), but no fees for going over.
TDS Telecom
Cheapest, fastest ISP in Meridian, ID
Our take - If TDS had greater coverage in Meridian, it would easily be a contender for the best ISP overall. The provider offers Meridian's cheapest and fastest internet plans, plus unlimited data and no contract requirements. The service is available to less than 10% of households, according to the Federal Communications Commission.
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Best fixed wireless internet in Meridian, ID
Our take - Boise is a Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband city with coverage extending into much of Meridian. The 5G home internet provider offers two plans: $35 a month for speeds ranging from 50 to 300Mbps and $70 for speeds in the 85 to 1,000Mbps range. Both plans come with unlimited data, free equipment, no contracts and a discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers.
Meridian, Idaho, internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|Anthem Broadband
|Fixed wireless
|$75-$115
|15-50Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|N/A
|
CenturyLink
CenturyLink
|DSL
|$55
|20-100Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|None
|None
|6.7
|Quantum Fiber
|Fiber
|$50-$75
|500-940Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|6.7
|
Rise Broadband
Rise Broadband
|Fixed wireless
|$55-$95
|50-250Mbps
|$10
|None
|None
|6.2
|TDS Telecom
|Fiber
|$35-$165
|300-2,000Mbps
|$12 (optional)
|None
|None
|N/A
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40-$50 with eligible mobile plans)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Sparklight
|Cable
|$40-$70
|100-940Mbps
|$13 (optional)
|5TB soft cap
|None
|6.9
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with eligible mobile plans)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What is the cheapest internet plan in Meridian?
|Plan
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|TDS Telecom 300
|$35
|300Mbps
|$12 (optional)
|Sparklight Connect 300
|$40
|300Mbps
|$13 (optional)
|Quantum Fiber
|$50
|500Mbps
|None
|
Rise Broadband 50
Rise Broadband 50
|$55
|50Mbps
|$10
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)
|300Mbps
|None
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
T-Mobile Home Internet
|$60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans)
|245Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Meridian
The best internet deals and the top promotions in Meridian depend on what discounts are available during that time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Meridian internet providers, such as Sparklight and T-Mobile Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or other incentives for a limited time. Many providers, including Quantum Fiber and TDS Telecom, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.
Fastest internet plans in Meridian
|Plan
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection type
|TDS 2 Gig Fiber
|$165
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|TDS 1 Gig Fiber
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
Read full review
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plans)
|85-1,000Mbps
|50-75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
|Quantum Fiber
|$75
|940Mbps
|940Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Sparklight 1 Gig
|$70
|940Mbps
|50Mbps
|5TB soft cap
|Cable
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What’s a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email and streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Meridian, Idaho
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. What’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.
It doesn’t end there: We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
Internet providers in Meridian, Idaho FAQs
What is the best internet service provider Meridian?
As the area’s largest fiber provider and only wired ISP to offer free equipment rental and a price-for-life guarantee, Quantum Fiber is the best internet service provider in Meridian. Although it's not Meridian's cheapest or fastest internet provider, Quantum Fiber stands out for its local availability of fast, symmetrical speeds and customer-friendly service terms.
Is fiber internet available in Meridian?
Per the most recent FCC data, fiber internet is available to around 3 in 10 Meridian households. Serviceability is greatest to the southwest around Victory Middle School and the northwest side of the city. Quantum Fiber is the largest fiber internet provider in Meridian while TDS Telecom also has a fiber presence in the area, particularly on the east side.
What is the cheapest internet provider in Meridian?
TDS Telecom has the lowest starting price for internet in Meridian at $35 a month for symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 300Mbps. A $12 equipment rental fee may apply, but customers have the option to use their own equipment and skip the fee.
Which internet provider in Meridian offers the fastest plan?
TDS Telecom offers the fastest internet speeds in Meridian, up to 2,000Mbps. As a fiber provider, TDS is capable of delivering symmetrical upload and download speeds, so the plan offers 2,000Mbps up and 2,000Mbps down. Quantum Fiber and Sparklight are the next-fastest ISPs in Meridian with download speeds up to 940Mbps, although Sparklight’s cable internet network only offers maximum upload speeds of 50Mbps.
