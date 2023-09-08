Best Internet Providers in Boise, Idaho

If you're hunting for an internet service provider in Boise, Idaho, you might easily get overwhelmed by all the options. Between cable, fiber, wireless and satellite options, there's a lot to choose from -- all at wildly different prices.

We've done the homework for you and found that T-Mobile Home Internet is the best overall service for most people, thanks to its low price and simple setup. But there are plenty more to consider, especially if you're interested in superspeedy fiber or dirt-cheap wireless.

Best internet providers in the City of Trees

You have a lot of options for internet providers in Boise, from fiber to satellite to fixed wireless plans. They come in a wide range of prices and speeds too. All prices listed on this page reflect available discounts for setting up paperless billing. If you decide not to go with automatic monthly payments, your price will be higher.

Note: The prices, speeds and features detailed in the article text may differ from those listed in the product detail cards, which represent providers’ national offerings. Your particular internet service options -- including prices and speeds -- depend on your address and may differ from those detailed here.

T-Mobile Home Internet Best overall internet provider in Boise Product details Price range $50 per month ($30 for eligible mobile customers) Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Availability: T-Mobile Home Internet is available in most of Boise, serving plenty of homes on the west side of the city, East End, Southeast Boise and Hillcrest areas, as well as the Boise Bench. Plans and pricing: Its single pricing plan is $50 per month with no equipment fees or contracts. It offers speeds of 72-245Mbps download and 6-23Mbps upload. Fees and service details: T-Mobile Home Internet beats out much of the competition with its customer-friendly perks: no contracts or data caps and one simple, affordable pricing plan that is easy to understand. It might not be the fastest option, but it earns a high rating overall with the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Read our T-Mobile Home Internet review.

CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber Best fiber internet provider in Boise Product details Price range $30 - $70 per month Speed range 200 - 940Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included with gigabit tier If your heart is set on fiber internet in Boise, you don't have many options. Quantum Fiber, a service offered by CenturyLink, is likely your best bet, offering two fiber internet plans depending on your needs, location and budget. Availability: Quantum Fiber's service area blankets the whole of Boise, but you can check a specific address on their site. Plans and pricing: It offers two plans, costing as little as $50 per month for 500Mbps downloads or as much as $75 per month for 940Mbps. Fees and service details: There are no data caps, but there is an optional $15 monthly equipment rental fee (which is included with the gigabit tier). Read our CenturyLink home internet review.

Sparklight Best cable internet provider in Boise Product details Price range $40 - $110 per month Speed range 200 - 940Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Data caps on most plans, no contracts, 30-day money-back guarantee When it comes to bread-and-butter cable internet, Sparklight rises to the top. It's known for its straightforward, affordable pricing. It also offers pretty competitive speeds. Availability: Sparklight is available in most of Boise and west out to Meridian and Nampa. Plans and pricing: The plans range from $25-$80 monthly, with no contracts or cancellation fees. There is an optional $13 per month modem rental fee. The speeds range from 100 to 940Mbps, depending on the plan. Fees and service details: Data caps on the lowest plan are 700GB, but the top tier plan has no data caps. Read our Sparklight Internet review.

Rise Broadband Best budget internet provider option in Boise Product details Price range $45 - $65 per month Speed range 25 - 50Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data on some plans, low price increase If keeping an eye on the bottom line is your primary concern, Rise Broadband is worth checking out. Availability: Because it's a wireless internet provider, it's available just about anywhere in the Boise region, including rural areas. Plans and pricing: Its base plan is just $45 per month, one of the lowest in the area. It offers speeds of 25Mbps, but you can upgrade to 50Mbps for the same monthly price. Fees and service details: Both plans have a 250GB data cap, but you can remove the cap for an extra $10 a month. No contracts are required, and there is an optional modem and router rental fee. Read our Rise Broadband home internet review.

Internet providers in Boise overview

Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Download speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber Internet DSL/fiber $50-$75 20-940Mbps $15 for modem/router rental (optional) None None 6.7 CTC Telecom/Wilderness Wireless Fixed wireless $49-$95 10-100Mbps Router included



N/A EarthLink Home Internet DSL/fiber $50-$90 15-1,000Mbps $13 equipment rental fee None 1 year 6.3 Rise Broadband Fixed wireless $45 25-50Mbps $10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional) 250GB or unlimited None, but required for some promotions 6.2 Sparklight Cable $25-$80 100-940Mbps $13 modem rental (optional) 700-1,500GB, or unlimited None 6.9 SpeedyQuick Networks Fixed wireless $60-$165 5-40Mbps None None 1 year N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 White Cloud Fixed wireless $55-$150 10-200Mbps $8-$12 (optional) Unlimited None (but installation fee is charged if you cancel before 12 months) N/A Show more (3 items) Shop Providers

All available Boise residential internet providers

In addition to the top providers we listed above, there are a few more options in Boise that might be worth considering:

CTC Telecom/Wilderness Wireless : This company provides internet service to customers in Idaho and Eastern Oregon. There are no contracts required. The base plan is $49 per month, and the top-tier plan is $95 monthly.



This company provides internet service to customers in Idaho and Eastern Oregon. There are no contracts required. The base plan is $49 per month, and the top-tier plan is $95 monthly. Satellite internet : These services are available virtually everywhere. Two options for this type of provider are HughesNet and Viasat Viasat HughesNet



These services are available virtually everywhere. Two options for this type of provider are SpeedyQuick Networks : This is another wireless provider serving the Boise region, with plans costing anywhere between $60 and $165 per month. Download speeds range from 5-40Mbps.



This is another wireless provider serving the Boise region, with plans costing anywhere between $60 and $165 per month. Download speeds range from 5-40Mbps. White Cloud: This is an Idaho-based company that offers residential internet in Boise. It's a wireless connection, and plans range from $55-$150 monthly.

Anna Gorin/Getty Images

Pricing info on Boise home internet service

Most of the internet options in Boise start around $50 per month. Prices quickly rise as internet speeds increase, so you very much get what you pay for.

Cheap internet options in the Boise metro area

The absolute cheapest internet plan you'll find in town is $25 per month, which is the base plan from Sparklight with 100Mbps download speed. The best values, however, are Sparklight's larger data packages and CenturyLink, whose base plans give you the most Mbps for the dollar.

You might also be eligible to get a price reduction on your internet plan through the Affordable Connectivity Program, a federal discount of up to $30 monthly intended for low-income households (and up to $75 for households on tribal lands).

What's the cheapest internet plan in Boise? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract Sparklight $25 100Mbps $13 modem rental (optional None Rise Broadband $45 50Mbps $10 modem; $5-$15 router (optional) None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 245Mbps None None CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber Internet $50 500Mbps $15 for modem/router rental (optional) None EarthLink Home Internet $50 15Mbps $13 1 year White Cloud $55 10Mbps $8-$12 (optional) None (but installation fee is charged if you cancel before 12 months) Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

Fastest internet providers in Boise

There are only a handful of high-speed options available in Boise. The cable and fiber providers' top-tier plans are your best in that department.

Three providers tie for the fastest internet in Boise: EarthLink, Sparklight and CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber, which all top out at about 1,000Mbps, and show some of the highest ranges on speed tests.

What are the fastest internet plans in Boise? Provider Max download speed Max upload speed Starting price Data cap Contract EarthLink 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps $90 None 1 year CenturyLink/Quantum Fiber Internet 940Mbps 940Mbps $75 None None Sparklight 940Mbps 50Mbps $80 None None Shop Providers

What's the final word on internet providers in Boise?

Boise has a good range of internet providers, meeting lots of different customer preferences. You can opt for a cheap wireless plan or go all in on a top-of-the-line fiber plan. Either way, you're likely to find reliable, fast service for your home in the metro area.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Boise

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Boise FAQs

Which is the best internet service provider in Boise? Our best overall pick for internet in Boise is T-Mobile Home Internet. It has a great mix of perks (no contracts or data caps), and the pricing is simple and affordable. It's not the fastest or cheapest plan out here, but it's likely to work for most people.

Is fiber internet available in Boise? Yes, depending on where exactly you live. Quantum Fiber/CenturyLink is likely your best bet and offers some of the fastest fiber plans. Check the Quantum Fiber site to see if it's available at your specific location. Sparklight also offers fiber options in Boise.

Which is the cheapest internet provider in Boise? The cheapest plan in town is Sparklight's base plan, which is $25 a month for 100Mbps. Coming in next is Rise Broadband, with a $45-per-month base plan for $45.