Best Internet Providers in Corpus Christi, Texas

What is the best internet provider in Corpus Christi?

AT&T Fiber is the best internet service provider overall for most households in Corpus Christi because of symmetrical speeds, straightforward plans and up to 5,000Mbps downloads in some parts of town. That being said, service isn’t available for that provider everywhere in Corpus Christi, so Astound or Spectrum are also solid picks, depending on what’s available in your area.

We've also found the top options if you're hunting for the lowest prices or fastest speeds. The cheapest internet in Corpus Christi is Astound's 300Mbps introductory offer for $25 a month, with that pricing good for a year. The fastest internet speed in Corpus Christi is AT&T Fiber's 5,000Mbps plan.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Corpus Christi across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in Corpus Christi. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Corpus Christi in 2023

AT&T Fiber Best internet provider in Corpus Christi, TX Read full review Blazing fast speeds and straightforward plans put AT&T Fiber into the top spot among the best ISPs in Corpus Christi. This recommendation is specifically for AT&T's fiber offering, not its older and more widespread DSL network. Product details Price range $55 - $250 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Key Info Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Availability Though AT&T Fiber is available to much of the city, there are some places where coverage is patchwork, particularly around downtown, the South Side neighborhood and to the west of Central City. Some parts of town max out at 1,000Mbps rather than 5,000Mbps. Plans and pricing Plans range from $55 a month for 300Mbps to $250 for 5,000Mbps. If you want fast fiber speeds but don’t want to strain your budget, check out the 1,000Mbps speed tier for $80 monthly. Speeds are symmetrical, so uploads are as fast as downloads. Fees and service details AT&T Fiber plans are straightforward. There are no data caps or contracts, and equipment is included. Keep an eye out for reward card offers. Show more details

Astound Broadband Cheapest internet in Corpus Christi, TX Read full review Astound offers some of the lowest introductory pricing in Corpus Christi. The 300Mbps plan costs just $25 a month for the first year without a contract. The catch is that the price will go up, but you can try negotiating with your ISP or jump to another provider at that time. Product details Price range $20 - $80 per month Speed range 100 - 1,200Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, low promo prices, no contracts Pros and Cons Pros Low first-year pricing

No data caps

No contracts Cons Availability limited to metro areas

Sharp price increase after the promotional period

Confusing equipment fees Availability Astound covers most of the heart of Corpus Christi but has patchwork or nonexistent coverage in and north of the Central City neighborhood. Plans and pricing Astound’s plans for new customers in Corpus Christi are 300Mbps for $25 a month, 600Mbps for $40 or up to 1,500Mbps for $60. Depending on your chosen plan, pricing is locked in for one or two years. Look for a free installation deal. Fees and service details No contracts are required, and Astound includes a free modem. The no-contract deal is good since prices will go up after the first year or two of service. It can be quite a jump. Astound’s rate card for Texas (PDF link) shows the standard rate for 300Mbps service is $90 a month. The 1,500Mbps plan regular rate is $112. Show more details

Spectrum Broadest coverage in Corpus Christi, TX Read full review Spectrum's low introductory prices and wide availability earn it a shoutout among the best ISPs in Corpus Christi. The downside is that prices increase after the initial deal runs out. Product details Price range $30- $70 per month Speed range 100 - 1,000Mbps Connection Cable Key Info Unlimited data, simple pricing, no contracts, modem included, free access to nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Availability Spectrum reaches over 90% of homes in the city, according to FCC National Broadband Map data. That’s the widest coverage of any wired provider in Corpus Christi. Plans and pricing Spectrum’s two main plans are 500Mbps for $50 a month or 1,000Mbps for $70 a month. The ISP sometimes offers a 300Mbps plan, but you may need to call to see if it’s available at your address. Fees and service details The plans are mercifully simple, with no data caps or contracts and a free modem included. The main catch is that your price can go up down the line. For example, the 1,000Mbps $70 price is good for two years. After that, it may kick up to $125 a month. Show more details

T-Mobile Home Internet Best 5G home internet in Corpus Christi, TX Read full review Wired internet isn't your only option in Corpus Christi. Both T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet have some availability in the city. T-Mobile's simple plan structure gives it a nudge over Verizon. Still, Verizon's 5G home internet is a worthy alternative, especially if you're a phone customer who can bundle for extra savings. While Verizon offers speeds up to 1,000Mbps in some places, you're more likely to top out at 300Mbps in Corpus Christi. Here's what you need to know about 5G home internet. Product details Price range $50 per month Speed range 72 - 245Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Key Info Unlimited data, equipment included, no contracts, no additional fees Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Availability T-Mobile’s 5G Ultra Capacity network has broad coverage across Corpus Christi and reaches into surrounding communities, including Robstown and parts of Port Aransas. Open slots may be limited, however. If the service isn’t available at your address, get on the waitlist or check in with Verizon 5G Home Internet. Plans and pricing T-Mobile has one plan for $50 a month with typical download speeds of 72-245Mbps. You can get home internet for as low as $30 a month when you bundle with a Go5G Next, Go5G Plus or Magenta Max voice line. Fees and service details There are no data caps or contracts, and equipment is provided. You’ll likely run into a $35 fee when setting up your service, but T-Mobile has been offering gift cards that more than cover that. Show more details

Corpus Christi internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Astound Cable $25-$60 300-1,500Mbps None None None 7 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 Up to 100Mbps None 1.5TB for plans under 100Mbps None 7.4 Spectrum Cable $50-$70 500-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plans) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Show more (2 items) Shop Providers

Other available internet providers in Corpus Christi

AT&T Internet : Not to be confused with AT&T Fiber, AT&T Internet is the ISP’s outdated DSL network. What’s good about DSL is that it covers more ground than the fiber offering, so it may be an option for residents who can’t get a faster ISP. The plan costs $55 a month for up to 100Mbps service, but your actual speeds may be considerably lower. There are no contract or equipment fees, but a 1.5TB data cap applies.

: Not to be confused with AT&T Fiber, AT&T Internet is the ISP’s outdated DSL network. What’s good about DSL is that it covers more ground than the fiber offering, so it may be an option for residents who can’t get a faster ISP. The plan costs $55 a month for up to 100Mbps service, but your actual speeds may be considerably lower. There are no contract or equipment fees, but a 1.5TB data cap applies. Gtek Communications : South Texas ISP Gtek Communications offers fixed wireless internet across the broader Corpus Christi area. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other types of home internet. You’ll need a good line of sight to a tower to get the best connection. Plans range from $45 for up to 12Mbps to $125 for up to 50Mbps. There’s no data cap. You’re unlikely to go this route if you have good service from a wired ISP, but it can be a lifeline for rural residents with few options.

: South Texas ISP Gtek Communications offers fixed wireless internet across the broader Corpus Christi area. Here’s how fixed wireless compares to other types of home internet. You’ll need a good line of sight to a tower to get the best connection. Plans range from $45 for up to 12Mbps to $125 for up to 50Mbps. There’s no data cap. You’re unlikely to go this route if you have good service from a wired ISP, but it can be a lifeline for rural residents with few options. Satellite internet : Starlink, HughesNet and Viasat are all vying to provide internet to rural households that have few, if any, alternatives for getting online. Satellite internet service can be slow and expensive. Starlink makes a case for itself with the potential for higher top speeds alongside no contract requirements, but the $599 upfront equipment cost may make you think twice. Think of satellite as a fallback if no satisfactory wired, fixed wireless or 5G ISPs cover your home.

: Starlink, HughesNet and Viasat are all vying to provide internet to rural households that have few, if any, alternatives for getting online. Satellite internet service can be slow and expensive. Starlink makes a case for itself with the potential for higher top speeds alongside no contract requirements, but the $599 upfront equipment cost may make you think twice. Think of satellite as a fallback if no satisfactory wired, fixed wireless or 5G ISPs cover your home. Verizon 5G Home Internet: Verizon’s home internet service is an especially good deal for phone customers who bundle with a phone plan for home internet savings. Verizon home internet customers in some parts of the country can get 1,000Mbps downloads, but you’re more likely to top out at 300Mbps in Corpus Christi. There are two plans to choose from. The 5G Home Plus plan runs $70 monthly for typical speeds of 85 to 250 with a max of 300Mbps. The 5G Home plan is $50 a month for up to 100Mbps downloads, but speeds typically fall within 50-85Mbps. Bundle with an eligible plan to bring those prices down to $45 or $35. Availability can vary with location, but you can get on a waitlist if a slot isn’t open for your address.

Cheap internet options in Corpus Christi

Internet prices swing wildly in Corpus Christi, ranging from $25 a month with Astound to $250 with AT&T Fiber’s fastest plan. Astound has the cheapest plan in town, but the price will increase after the first year. Astound’s other plans are also very affordable. The 1,500Mbps plan for $60 monthly (good for two years) is worth a look. If you want value and fast upload speeds, check into a mid-level AT&T Fiber plan like the 1,000Mbps tier for $80 a month. If you’re in a low-income household, look into eligibility for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program for free or cheap home internet.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Corpus Christi

The best internet deals and the top promotions in Corpus Christi depend on what discounts are available during that time period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Corpus Christi internet providers such as Astound and Spectrum may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet, tend to run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promotions, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

How fast is Corpus Christi broadband?

Recent Ookla speed test data shows Corpus Christi with a median fixed-internet download speed of approximately 270Mbps. That’s pretty decent. AT&T is the city’s fastest provider, but Astound and Spectrum aren’t far behind. Speed test results can vary with ISP, internet technology, network congestion and Wi-Fi equipment. Here are some tips for speeding up your internet connections.

Fastest internet plans in Corpus Christi Plan Starting price Max download speeds (Mbps) Max upload speeds (Mbps) Connection type AT&T Internet 5000 $250 5,000 5,000 Fiber AT&T Internet 2000 $150 2,000 2,000 Fiber Astound $60 1,500 50 Cable AT&T Internet 1000 $80 1,000 1,000 Fiber Spectrum $70 1,000 35 Cable Show more (1 item) Shop Providers

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming all at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Corpus Christi

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it's impractical to personally test every internet service provider in a given city. So what's our approach? For starters, we tap into a proprietary database of pricing, availability and speed information that draws from our own historical ISP data, partner data and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we’re considering every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. To evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP's service, we look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?

Do customers get decent value for what they're paying?

Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, you can visit our How we test ISPs page.

What’s the final word on internet providers in Corpus Christi?

Corpus Christi has a solid broadband scene. Between AT&T Fiber, Astound and Spectrum, most homes can access gig-level speeds and above. Which provider you go with will depend on which ISPs reach your address. Spectrum covers almost the whole town. If upload speeds are important to you, check with AT&T Fiber. If affordability is key, look at Astound’s introductory deals. T-Mobile and Verizon offer a 5G alternative to the wired ISPs. Pricing can be affordable for those services, especially if you also have a mobile account.

Internet providers in Corpus Christi FAQs

Who is the cheapest internet provider in Corpus Christi? Astound’s introductory deals for new customers are some of the best prices around for home internet. The 300Mbps plan is $25 a month for a year. Expect the price to jump after that, so you’ll need to negotiate a better rate or consider switching providers.

Which internet provider in Corpus Christi offers the fastest plan? The fastest residential internet provider in Corpus Christi is AT&T Fiber, which offers symmetrical speeds of up to 5,000Mbps in some parts of town.

Is fiber internet available in Corpus Christi? AT&T Fiber covers a large part of Corpus Christi. Some areas top out at 1,000Mbps, while others can get 5,000Mbps symmetrical fiber service.