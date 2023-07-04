Xfinity - Best overall among internet providers in Detroit Prices from $20 - $300 per month

Speeds from 75 - 6,000Mbps

Speeds from 75 - 6,000Mbps

Data caps on some plans

AT&T Fiber - Best fiber service among internet providers in Detroit Prices from $55 - $180 per month

Speeds from 300 - 5,000Mbps

Speeds from 300 - 5,000Mbps

Unlimited data

Verizon 5G Home Internet - Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Detroit Prices from $50 - $70 per month

Speeds from 85 - 1,000Mbps

Detroit will forever be etched into American history as an automobile hub. But it also lays claims to fame in music (hello, Motown), sports (go, Lions) and even food (cheesy, rectangular pizza). The city’s legacy may be assured, but it’s still finding its footing when it comes to the latest and best broadband options. Detroit currently sits in 99th place on Speedtest.net’s ranking of city speeds for the 100 most populous US cities.

Detroit might not have the speediest internet in the country, but Xfinity, our choice for the best ISP in the Motor City, brings its gigabit speeds to just about every corner of town. People who live in the right places may also get fast fiber from AT&T Fiber or Snip Internet (for certain apartments). Get your motor running, and let’s explore the best internet providers in Detroit.

Best internet providers in the Motor City

There is only one major player among ISPs in Detroit: Xfinity. No one else can top its combination of coverage and speeds across all parts of the city. It faces competition in some areas from AT&T Fiber, which offers fast upload speeds to go with fast downloads. Some residents may want to test an alternative from a fixed wireless provider like Verizon 5G Home Internet.

Xfinity Best overall among internet providers in Detroit

Product details Price range $20 - $300 per month Speed range 75 - 6,000Mbps Connection Cable Highlights Data caps on some plans, lots of plan options, solid customer satisfaction numbers Xfinity takes top honors in our recommended ISP list because it's available just about everywhere in Detroit. A variety of plans and price points means you're likely to find a deal that fits well into your budget, at least until the price hike arrives down the line.

Availability: Other ISPs tend to have spottier coverage or a focus on the surrounding communities around Detroit, leaving some dry spots around the city's heart. That's not a problem with Xfinity, which covers over 93% of the area.

Plans and pricing: While Xfinity has been rolling out a 2,000Mbps plan in some areas of the country, look for speeds up to 1,200Mbps in Detroit. Pricing typically starts at $30 per month (for the first 12 months) for the 75Mbps plan, but you may find better deals by comparing with faster plans. For example, you might spot a special offer for the 200Mbps Connect More plan for $25 a month for the first 24 months. Watch out for future price jumps and be prepared to negotiate for a better deal.

Fees and service details: Xfinity plans require a lot of scrutiny. Some require contracts, and some don't. Some include equipment, while some will ask you to rent a modem or supply your own. Most plans are saddled with a 1.2TB data cap, but you can pay extra to get around that. The xFi Complete add-on option starts at $10 a month (for some plans) and gets you the company's xFi Gateway gear and unlimited data. That's an upgrade power users will want to consider. Read out Xfinity home internet review.

AT&T Fiber Best fiber service among internet providers in Detroit

Product details Price range $55 - $180 per month Speed range 300 - 5,000Mbps Connection Fiber Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, equipment included AT&T Fiber gets a nod as a rare fiber internet option for some parts of Detroit. With plans up to 5,000Mbps, it kicks some serious butt in the speed department but suffers from a lack of availability in many areas of town. If you're in a downtown Detroit apartment, check if Snip Internet services your building instead.

Availability: You may luck out and find some small pockets of AT&T Fiber around the central part of Detroit. For example, I found some coverage just off Grand River Avenue. However, residents in communities around Detroit -- including Dearborn Heights and Grosse Pointe Farms -- will have a better chance at getting those sweet fiber speeds.

Plans and pricing: Plans start at $55 a month for speeds up to 300Mbps. That’s one of the cheapest entry points for fiber internet you’ll find. On the other end of the scale, there’s a 5,000Mbps top speed for $180 monthly. Most people will want something in the middle, like 1,000Mbps, for $80 a month.

Fees and service details: AT&T Fiber promises no price hikes after the first year, so you can rest easy for at least that long. There are no data caps and no contracts. Equipment is included. The simplicity of the plans gives AT&T Fiber a leg up over Xfinity. Read our AT&T Fiber 300 overview.

Verizon 5G Home Internet Best fixed wireless among internet providers in Detroit

Product details Price range $50 - $70 per month (50% off for eligible 5G mobile customers) Speed range 85 - 1,000Mbps Connection Fixed wireless Highlights Unlimited data, no contracts, free equipment, 50% discount for qualifying Verizon mobile customers Both Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet have open slots available in Detroit, but you'll need to run your address to see if you qualify. Verizon just edged out T-Mobile on our best list thanks to speeds up to 300Mbps in the Motor City. Here's what you need to know about 5G home internet.

Availability: Verizon’s latest 5G Ultra Wideband network solidly covers Detroit and the communities around it, so chances are good you’ll get a decent signal at your residence.

Plans and pricing: Be sure to sign up for autopay if you try out Verizon home internet. That puts the basic 5G Home plan at $50 a month. The 5G Home Plus plan runs $70 monthly and comes with the Verizon Cloud Unlimited backup service. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to take 50% off your home internet bill. While Verizon offers speeds up to 1,000Mbps in some parts of the country, look for typical Detroit speeds to be in the 85 to 300Mbps range.

Fees and service details: There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees with Verizon 5G Home Internet. When you sign up online, the company may offer a gift card to sweeten the deal. Read our Verizon 5G Home Internet Review.

Internet providers in Detroit overview Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$180 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 AT&T Internet DSL $55 768Kbps-100Mbps None 1.5TB (no data cap for 100Mbps plan) None 7.4 Snip Internet Fiber $70 1,000Mbps None None None N/A Spectrum Cable $50-$90 300-940Mbps Free modem; $5 router None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 85-300Mbps None None None 7.2 WOW Cable $20-$95 100-1,200Mbps Varies Varies None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $30-$100 75-1,200Mbps Varies 1.2 TB Varies 7 Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

All available Detroit residential internet providers

ISP availability across the Detroit metro area is very situational. While Xfinity has the broadest coverage in Detroit proper, you’ll find Spectrum or WOW cable services in some communities around the city. Snip Internet is a good fiber option for certain apartment buildings in Detroit. On the fixed wireless side, T-Mobile Home Internet is an alternative to Verizon 5G Home Internet, and it’s an especially good deal for T-Mobile phone customers.

AT&T Internet : AT&T Internet is different from AT&T Fiber. This old-school DSL service isn’t known for good speeds. Depending on location, you may be able to pull down 100Mbps, or you may get internet that’s at a painful crawl. The cost is $55 per month with no contract, but it’s not your best option unless no other ISPs service your home.

: AT&T Internet is different from AT&T Fiber. This old-school DSL service isn’t known for good speeds. Depending on location, you may be able to pull down 100Mbps, or you may get internet that’s at a painful crawl. The cost is $55 per month with no contract, but it’s not your best option unless no other ISPs service your home. Snip Internet : Snip provides fiber to apartment buildings around Detroit, concentrating in the downtown area. Snip positions itself as a fast, hip alternative to other ISPs. There are no contracts, no data caps and no installation fees, and equipment is included. The $70-a-month plan gets you speeds up to 1,000Mbps. If you live in an apartment serviced by Snip, you’ll find lots to like about the no-fuss plan and reasonable pricing.

: Snip provides fiber to apartment buildings around Detroit, concentrating in the downtown area. Snip positions itself as a fast, hip alternative to other ISPs. There are no contracts, no data caps and no installation fees, and equipment is included. The $70-a-month plan gets you speeds up to 1,000Mbps. If you live in an apartment serviced by Snip, you’ll find lots to like about the no-fuss plan and reasonable pricing. Spectrum : Charter’s Spectrum cable service can be found in northwestern parts of the metro area, including Livonia and Farmington Hills. Call Spectrum for details on all the plans available for your address. A popular option is a 500Mbps plan for $50 monthly with no data cap or contract. A modem is included. If that’s not fast enough, look for the $70-a-month 1,000Mbps plan. Be aware that prices will jump after the first two years.

: Charter’s Spectrum cable service can be found in northwestern parts of the metro area, including Livonia and Farmington Hills. Call Spectrum for details on all the plans available for your address. A popular option is a 500Mbps plan for $50 monthly with no data cap or contract. A modem is included. If that’s not fast enough, look for the $70-a-month 1,000Mbps plan. Be aware that prices will jump after the first two years. WOW : “WOW” stands for WideOpenWest, a cable provider serving six states. Coverage is focused on the wider metro area around Detroit, particularly to the north and west. In some areas, plans range from 100Mbps up to 1,200Mbps, but you may find a sweet spot with a promotional deal like the Internet 1 Gig plan for $50 a month for the first two years. There’s an option to add Wi-Fi for $10 a month. Look for a promotional gift card offer. You may luck out and find a deal where WOW covers your modem rental, but you can provide your own modem for most plans. Data caps vary from 1.5TB or 3TB on most plans, though the Internet 1.2 Gig plan is unlimited.

: “WOW” stands for WideOpenWest, a cable provider serving six states. Coverage is focused on the wider metro area around Detroit, particularly to the north and west. In some areas, plans range from 100Mbps up to 1,200Mbps, but you may find a sweet spot with a promotional deal like the Internet 1 Gig plan for $50 a month for the first two years. There’s an option to add Wi-Fi for $10 a month. Look for a promotional gift card offer. You may luck out and find a deal where WOW covers your modem rental, but you can provide your own modem for most plans. Data caps vary from 1.5TB or 3TB on most plans, though the Internet 1.2 Gig plan is unlimited. T-Mobile Home Internet : Verizon competitor T-Mobile Home Internet is the other option for fixed wireless in Detroit. There’s one plan with typical speeds from 72-245Mbps for $50 a month. Add an eligible phone plan, and your home internet will be just $30 monthly. Slots may be limited, so you must run your address to see if the service is available at your home.

: Verizon competitor T-Mobile Home Internet is the other option for fixed wireless in Detroit. There’s one plan with typical speeds from 72-245Mbps for $50 a month. Add an eligible phone plan, and your home internet will be just $30 monthly. Slots may be limited, so you must run your address to see if the service is available at your home. Satellite internet: Rural residents often look to satellite internet from Starlink, Viasat or HughesNet as a lifeline. City dwellers in Detroit, however, will find cable, fiber or fixed wireless makes more sense. One exception is Starlink’s travel plan. It’s not cheap, but it can keep avid RVers and digital nomads connected and working on the go.

Mark Gibson/Getty Images

Detroit internet details at a glance

No matter where you live in Detroit, there's a good chance Xfinity services your address. In some parts of the metro area, you may also have AT&T Fiber, WOW, Spectrum or Snip to choose from. T-Mobile and Verizon may have open slots if you’d like to test out fixed wireless as an alternative. If it’s down to Xfinity or AT&T’s outdated DSL service, then Xfinity is your friend. Once you know who services your home, you can compare prices and speeds to find the best plan for your needs.

Broadband availability N/A people have access to broadband internet of any type No provider data available Most available internet technology

Pricing details on Detroit home internet service

The average starting price for home internet in the Detroit area works out to just under $48 a month. Promotional deals from Xfinity or WOW can dip below that, or you can score a deal by bundling an eligible phone plan with home internet from Verizon or T-Mobile. The intro price level for fiber is $55 for 300Mbps from AT&T Fiber.

Cheap internet options in the Detroit metro area

The cheapest internet plan you can get will depend on which ISPs connect to your home. If that’s Xfinity (and it likely is), you can get online with a $30-a-month, 75Mbps plan. But that might not be your best deal in the long term since the promo price is only good for a year. Look for special offers at Xfinity’s faster speed levels and do the math. WOW is plenty competitive with its $20, 12-month promo at the 100Mbps level, so give that a look if WOW runs to your address.

Regarding bang for the buck, AT&T’s 300Mbps fiber plan for $55 gives you reasonable download speeds and equally fast upload speeds. Snip Internet is a good deal for eligible apartment dwellers at $70 for 1,000Mbps.

Low-income households may qualify for free or cheap internet through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. Eligible residents can get at least $30 off the monthly bill, aiming to put the internet within reach for everyone.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Detroit? Provider Starting price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Contract WOW $20 100Mbps $14 modem (optional) None Xfinity Connect $30 75Mbps $15 (optional) None Verizon 5G Home Internet $50 (50% off with eligible mobile plan) 300Mbps None None Spectrum $50 300Mbps Free modem; $5 router None T-Mobile Home Internet $50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan) 182Mbps None None AT&T Fiber $55 300Mbps None None AT&T Home Internet $55 100Mbps None None Snip Internet $70 1,000Mbps None None Show more (4 items) Shop Providers

Here are the internet speeds you can find in Detroit

Ookla’s Speedtest data shows Detroit with a median fixed internet download speed of about 106Mbps, which we already know isn’t the fastest around. But there’s still speed to be found if you’re in the right location. AT&T Fiber delivers multigigabit plans, while other ISPs have options for service at or around the 1,000Mbps level.