Get your motor running and head out on the information superhighway. Here are the best internet service providers in the Motor City.
Detroit will forever be etched into American history as an automobile hub. But it also lays claims to fame in music (hello, Motown), sports (go, Lions) and even food (cheesy, rectangular pizza). The city’s legacy may be assured, but it’s still finding its footing when it comes to the latest and best broadband options. Detroit currently sits in 99th place on Speedtest.net’s ranking of city speeds for the 100 most populous US cities.
Detroit might not have the speediest internet in the country, but Xfinity, our choice for the best ISP in the Motor City, brings its gigabit speeds to just about every corner of town. People who live in the right places may also get fast fiber from AT&T Fiber or Snip Internet (for certain apartments). Get your motor running, and let’s explore the best internet providers in Detroit.
There is only one major player among ISPs in Detroit: Xfinity. No one else can top its combination of coverage and speeds across all parts of the city. It faces competition in some areas from AT&T Fiber, which offers fast upload speeds to go with fast downloads. Some residents may want to test an alternative from a fixed wireless provider like Verizon 5G Home Internet.
Xfinity takes top honors in our recommended ISP list because it's available just about everywhere in Detroit. A variety of plans and price points means you're likely to find a deal that fits well into your budget, at least until the price hike arrives down the line.
Availability: Other ISPs tend to have spottier coverage or a focus on the surrounding communities around Detroit, leaving some dry spots around the city's heart. That's not a problem with Xfinity, which covers over 93% of the area.
Plans and pricing: While Xfinity has been rolling out a 2,000Mbps plan in some areas of the country, look for speeds up to 1,200Mbps in Detroit. Pricing typically starts at $30 per month (for the first 12 months) for the 75Mbps plan, but you may find better deals by comparing with faster plans. For example, you might spot a special offer for the 200Mbps Connect More plan for $25 a month for the first 24 months. Watch out for future price jumps and be prepared to negotiate for a better deal.
Fees and service details: Xfinity plans require a lot of scrutiny. Some require contracts, and some don't. Some include equipment, while some will ask you to rent a modem or supply your own. Most plans are saddled with a 1.2TB data cap, but you can pay extra to get around that. The xFi Complete add-on option starts at $10 a month (for some plans) and gets you the company's xFi Gateway gear and unlimited data. That's an upgrade power users will want to consider.
AT&T Fiber gets a nod as a rare fiber internet option for some parts of Detroit. With plans up to 5,000Mbps, it kicks some serious butt in the speed department but suffers from a lack of availability in many areas of town. If you’re in a downtown Detroit apartment, check if Snip Internet services your building instead.
Availability: You may luck out and find some small pockets of AT&T Fiber around the central part of Detroit. For example, I found some coverage just off Grand River Avenue. However, residents in communities around Detroit -- including Dearborn Heights and Grosse Pointe Farms -- will have a better chance at getting those sweet fiber speeds.
Plans and pricing: Plans start at $55 a month for speeds up to 300Mbps. That’s one of the cheapest entry points for fiber internet you’ll find. On the other end of the scale, there’s a 5,000Mbps top speed for $180 monthly. Most people will want something in the middle, like 1,000Mbps, for $80 a month.
Fees and service details: AT&T Fiber promises no price hikes after the first year, so you can rest easy for at least that long. There are no data caps and no contracts. Equipment is included. The simplicity of the plans gives AT&T Fiber a leg up over Xfinity.
Both Verizon 5G Home Internet and T-Mobile Home Internet have open slots available in Detroit, but you’ll need to run your address to see if you qualify. Verizon just edged out T-Mobile on our best list thanks to speeds up to 300Mbps in the Motor City. Here’s what you need to know about 5G home internet.
Availability: Verizon’s latest 5G Ultra Wideband network solidly covers Detroit and the communities around it, so chances are good you’ll get a decent signal at your residence.
Plans and pricing: Be sure to sign up for autopay if you try out Verizon home internet. That puts the basic 5G Home plan at $50 a month. The 5G Home Plus plan runs $70 monthly and comes with the Verizon Cloud Unlimited backup service. Bundle with an eligible phone plan to take 50% off your home internet bill. While Verizon offers speeds up to 1,000Mbps in some parts of the country, look for typical Detroit speeds to be in the 85 to 300Mbps range.
Fees and service details: There are no data caps, contracts or equipment fees with Verizon 5G Home Internet. When you sign up online, the company may offer a gift card to sweeten the deal.
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|AT&T Fiber
|Fiber
|$55-$180
|300-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|AT&T Internet
|DSL
|$55
|768Kbps-100Mbps
|None
|1.5TB (no data cap for 100Mbps plan)
|None
|7.4
|Snip Internet
|Fiber
|$70
|1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|N/A
|Spectrum
|Cable
|$50-$90
|300-940Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router
|None
|None
|7.2
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70
|85-300Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|WOW
|Cable
|$20-$95
|100-1,200Mbps
|Varies
|Varies
|None
|7.2
|Xfinity
|Cable
|$30-$100
|75-1,200Mbps
|Varies
|1.2 TB
|Varies
|7
ISP availability across the Detroit metro area is very situational. While Xfinity has the broadest coverage in Detroit proper, you’ll find Spectrum or WOW cable services in some communities around the city. Snip Internet is a good fiber option for certain apartment buildings in Detroit. On the fixed wireless side, T-Mobile Home Internet is an alternative to Verizon 5G Home Internet, and it’s an especially good deal for T-Mobile phone customers.
No matter where you live in Detroit, there's a good chance Xfinity services your address. In some parts of the metro area, you may also have AT&T Fiber, WOW, Spectrum or Snip to choose from. T-Mobile and Verizon may have open slots if you’d like to test out fixed wireless as an alternative. If it’s down to Xfinity or AT&T’s outdated DSL service, then Xfinity is your friend. Once you know who services your home, you can compare prices and speeds to find the best plan for your needs.
Broadband availability
Most available internet technology
The average starting price for home internet in the Detroit area works out to just under $48 a month. Promotional deals from Xfinity or WOW can dip below that, or you can score a deal by bundling an eligible phone plan with home internet from Verizon or T-Mobile. The intro price level for fiber is $55 for 300Mbps from AT&T Fiber.
The cheapest internet plan you can get will depend on which ISPs connect to your home. If that’s Xfinity (and it likely is), you can get online with a $30-a-month, 75Mbps plan. But that might not be your best deal in the long term since the promo price is only good for a year. Look for special offers at Xfinity’s faster speed levels and do the math. WOW is plenty competitive with its $20, 12-month promo at the 100Mbps level, so give that a look if WOW runs to your address.
Regarding bang for the buck, AT&T’s 300Mbps fiber plan for $55 gives you reasonable download speeds and equally fast upload speeds. Snip Internet is a good deal for eligible apartment dwellers at $70 for 1,000Mbps.
Low-income households may qualify for free or cheap internet through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. Eligible residents can get at least $30 off the monthly bill, aiming to put the internet within reach for everyone.
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|Contract
|WOW
|$20
|100Mbps
|$14 modem (optional)
|None
|Xfinity Connect
|$30
|75Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|None
|Verizon 5G Home Internet
|$50 (50% off with eligible mobile plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|None
|Spectrum
|$50
|300Mbps
|Free modem; $5 router
|None
|T-Mobile Home Internet
|$50 ($30 with eligible mobile plan)
|182Mbps
|None
|None
|AT&T Fiber
|$55
|300Mbps
|None
|None
|AT&T Home Internet
|$55
|100Mbps
|None
|None
|Snip Internet
|$70
|1,000Mbps
|None
|None
Ookla’s Speedtest data shows Detroit with a median fixed internet download speed of about 106Mbps, which we already know isn’t the fastest around. But there’s still speed to be found if you’re in the right location. AT&T Fiber delivers multigigabit plans, while other ISPs have options for service at or around the 1,000Mbps level.
Download speeds
Upload speeds