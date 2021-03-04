You can ask Alexa how you're sleeping, through Amazon Halo integration

Amazon

Amazon's voice assistant Alexa can now tell you how you've been sleeping and eating, along with more personalized, health-related feedback, all thanks to a new integration with Halo -- the tech giant's fitness tracker launched last year.

According to Amazon's website, once users connect their Halo app to Alexa in its settings, they'll be able to ask the voice assistant questions like, "Alexa, what's my sleep score?" and "Alexa, what's my resting heart rate?"

Halo launched last year to mixed critical reception, in large part due to settings that monitor your tone of voice and that estimate your body fat percentage using pictures taken on your phone. This latest integration represents another step forward for the fitness tracker, bringing Alexa into the mix.

While Halo is listed as "currently unavailable" on Amazon's website, the fitness trackers are in stock at .

