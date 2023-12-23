Silent Night: Expert Tips for Sleeping Well During the Holidays

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America reports that over 40 million Americans have chronic, long-term sleep disorders, and it's all related to stress. There are many reasons for this: relationship issues, trouble at work, financial problems. Another big one? The holidays.

Despite our best intentions, the holiday season often becomes a time of stress, anxiety and even seasonal depression. There is shopping to do, guests to entertain and holiday travel that can all add to your stress level and affect your sleep -- which, in turn, can have an impact on your overall health. However, there are plenty of things you can do to chase away the holiday blues and sleep better this season.

Before you lay your head down to sleep, consider these tips.

The importance of prioritizing sleep

When you sleep better, you feel better. Studies have shown that mental health conditions, such as depression, can be attributed to poor sleep. Those with sleeping disorders like insomnia or obstructive sleep apnea are more prone to depression than those without.

skaman306/Getty Images

"Getting consistent sleep and reducing stress around sleep is essential for your health," says Annie Miller, a behavioral sleep medicine therapist for DC Metro Sleep and Psychotherapy. "Sleep supports immune function, regulates hormones, aids in memory consolidation, promotes cognitive function and contributes to emotional regulation and stress management. Quality sleep is essential for the body's repair and restoration processes."

Your body sees a myriad of positive effects when you sleep well: Your heart system gets stronger, your memory improves and your immune system is able to better fight sickness. It can also affect your metabolism, helping to stave off weight gain.

Tips for getting quality sleep during the holiday season

Just a few changes to your daily routine can make all the difference in fighting holiday stress and improving your sleep health.

Establish a relaxing bedtime routine

Avoid electronic devices as much as possible, whether it's your phone, computer or TV. Electronic screens can suppress melatonin production, leaving you wide awake when you should be winding down for rest.

Instead, try a self-care bedtime routine like taking a warm bath with dim lighting, using a diffuser with essential oils or applying lavender lotion. Meditation and yoga can go a long way in promoting restfulness and relaxation before bed, while a cup of herbal tea can help alleviate stress and make you feel tired.

Practice mindfulness

Practicing mindfulness is another way to relax before bed. Deep breathing exercises can relax the body and put the mind at ease, helping you to slowly wind down. A daily sleep journal can help you study your sleep habits so you know where you need to improve. If you try a few sleep hacks before bed, your journal will help you document those changes so you know whether you should keep using it or not.

Some light stretching is another natural sleep remedy that can help you relax so you can get some shut-eye.

Bulgac/Getty Images

Prioritize good sleep hygiene

Make your bedroom a place you want to be. There are lots of things you can do to make your bedroom cozy, such as adding soft blankets, a diffuser and warm lighting. Don't forget the blackout curtains to keep your room dark while you rest, and set the thermostat to 68 degrees for your best rest.

Creating a sleep schedule can be immensely helpful in establishing healthy sleep patterns. By creating a consistent schedule for sleep and wake-up times, you begin to train the body in proper rest times.

"Maintaining a consistent wake time, even on weekends or holidays, helps regulate your body's internal clock, optimizing your sleep-wake cycle," explains Miller. "This can also help build sleep drive, making it easier to fall and stay asleep."

Make good food choices before bed

It's also important to eat the right amount of food before bed. You don't want to go to bed hungry, but you don't want to go to bed so full that you are uncomfortable and can't sleep. Try to eat your last meal two to three hours before bed to give your body time to digest your meal. If you snack, skip the fatty, spicy options and choose something on the lighter side so you can sleep better.

Limit alcohol close to bedtime

Alcohol may make you sleepy and help you fall asleep, hence the nightcap. However, alcohol can interfere with your body's sleep cycle, keeping you awake late at night and preventing you from feeling rested the next day.

"Drinking too much alcohol can reduce deep sleep and lower sleep quality," says Dr. Meredith Broderick, a sleep neurologist at Overlake Hospital Medical Center. "This can cause us to wake up continuously throughout the night, also known as sleep fragmentation."

"Caffeine can have the same effects and may also make us more arousable," she adds.

When it comes to alcohol and caffeine, moderation is key. Limit intake before bedtime or eliminate it completely. Herbal tea can be a great substitute to help you wind down and get ready for sleep.

Set realistic expectations

The holidays can be a time of extreme stress -- there are parties to attend, meals to plan and gifts to buy.

With all the stress of the season, it can have a massive impact on your sleep. Try to set healthy boundaries around those holiday obligations so there is plenty of time to rest properly.

"Social interactions, music and holiday traditions are good for your wellbeing -- try to enjoy the festivities and trust yourself to get back on track after the holidays," says Broderick. "If you know it's going to be a late night, plan to keep the following day low-key. Power naps will be your best friend if you had a night with insufficient sleep."

Try using a journal to jot down your thoughts and worries so you can release them from your mind before you go to sleep. With your worries on paper, your mind is free to relax. A gratitude journal is another way to instill more positivity before bed.

Get sunlight during the day

Getting outside can have an enormous impact on your day -- and your night, too. The body's circadian rhythm is based on light exposure. It tells the body when to stay awake and when to sleep. When you get a lot of sun during the day, it helps regulate your wake-sleep cycle so you sleep better at night. You will also likely find that you have more energy during the day.

Go for a short walk on your lunch break or after work. If you can't get outside, open your curtains and blinds to fill the room with natural light.

oatawa/Getty Images

Keep your bedroom clutter-free

The holidays are notoriously a messy time of year with all the packages, presents and wrapping paper. It can easily take over your bedroom if you let it, but try to keep your bedroom neat and clutter-free. One study shows that those who live in clutter are more likely to have a sleep disorder. It can also affect your mental health -- having a messy bedroom can increase stress levels, which can affect how well you sleep.

To best protect your sleep, set up a holiday wrapping station outside the bedroom, and take the time to declutter your room to make it a comfortable place for rest.

Stay active

Another way to improve your sleep is to exercise during the day. It uses the extra energy you have and burns off the stress, leaving you ready for sleep. In one study, those who exercised during the day fell asleep in half the time and slept an average of 41 minutes more per night. It's why exercise is also a popular treatment for insomnia while also improving brain health, strengthening your bones and lowering the risk of disease.

"Regular exercise helps increase our sleep drive and the need for the deep restorative sleep we crave," says Broderick. "Exercising and morning light can help us reduce the negative effects of a poor night of sleep."

However, be sure to exercise earlier in the day as intense activity too close to bedtime can actually hinder sleep.

Get a new mattress

Part of making your bedroom cozy is getting the right mattress. A bad mattress could sabotage your sleep, making it impossible to fall and stay asleep. It can also affect your health, with one study showing that a new mattress reduced back pain by 57% and shoulder pain by 60%. More than half of the participants experienced improved sleep quality.

The best mattresses give enough room for you to sprawl out while offering a supportive and comfortable foundation for your sleep. There are customized mattresses so you can find just the right feel, whether it's a mattress for back pain or a mattress for side sleepers.

