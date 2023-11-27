7 Easy Ways to Make Your Bedroom Extra Cozy This Winter

The crunch of ice underfoot, the plumes of smoke from chimneys and the puffs of breath in the cold air can all only mean one thing -- winter is here. With the dropping temperatures outside, it only makes sense that we want to burrow into the comfortable warmth of our homes. But first, you have to make home a place you want to be.

That's where we can help. Before you grab your favorite onesie, consider these easy tips, along with these best products, to make your bedroom extra cozy this winter.

Transitioning your bedroom for colder weather

As it grows colder outside, it comes time to adjust our bedroom to accommodate the cooler weather. There are some easy ways to warm up your bedroom without cranking the heating bill and costing a fortune. It all comes down to a cozy winter bed.

Start with your bedding to bring added warmth to a cozy bed. Switch your bedding over to heavier blankets and materials, moving from a coverlet to a comforter or a duvet cover with a hearty insert. Change from lighter sheets to heavier ones, perhaps incorporating warmer materials like flannel if you tend to run cold at night. There's no doubt that high-quality bedding goes a long way. You can even adjust the way your ceiling fan runs to make sure the warmer air from your vents is pushed toward your bed.

These little changes can go a long way to help ensure a good night's sleep.

7 ways to make your bedroom extra cozy

In addition to your bedding, here are some extra tips to make your cozy winter bedroom your favorite place this winter.

Add soft blankets

Layers can be a great way to add warmth and make your bedroom cozy. Add blankets or quilts in soothing colors and soft materials to make it extra cozy. No matter what temperature it may be, winterizing your bedding with extra layers can help you always find the right amount of warmth when you bundle up, no matter what temperature it is outside. For inspiration, check out these cozy gifts for sleeping.

Try a new area rug

Even with the heat on, the floors in your home can still get cold and make you freeze. Adding a few fluffy rugs to your bedroom can make all the difference. It can also make getting out of bed so much easier in the morning when you have a soft place to greet your feet.

Experiment with a diffuser

An essential oil diffuser can completely transform a space, making it feel homey and cozy despite freezing temperatures outside. There are many other benefits, too, with these oils helping you to sleep better, feel better and even work better. Consider scents like lavender, lemon and cinnamon, or get creative and craft your own custom blend of oils for a scent all your own.

Upgrade your pillows

Extra pillows can help ensure your comfort, whether you're watching TV, working on your computer or simply sleeping. They can also bring added life to your cozy bedroom when you pick out plush, decorative options that look great and feel extra cozy, too.

Block out light

Bedroom curtains can keep heat in and light out, whether it is the shine of a lamp post outside or the reflection of newly fallen snow. Curtains not only help improve sleep, but they also bring a warm, secure aesthetic to your room, giving you added privacy.

Change up your lamps

Lamps can give added warmth to a room, especially when you opt for softer light that is easy on the eyes. Look for ambient lighting that makes your bedroom feel more inviting, whether it is a table lamp, floor lamp or a strand of twinkling string lights.

Bring in some plants

Flowers and plants have also been shown to help you sleep better and improve your mood. Consider picks like gardenia, lavender, jasmine, aloe or passion flowers for gentle scents that are easy on the nose.

Don't let the winter blues get you down. With just a few changes, you can turn your room into a warm, inviting and cozy place you are sure to love this winter.