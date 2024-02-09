Need More Sleep? 4 Signals From Your Body That You Shouldn't Ignore

Sleep is one of the best things you can do for your health, and yet most of us aren't getting enough of it. Besides making you feel exhausted and desperate for your morning coffee, not getting enough sleep can have serious effects on your body and mind.

You might be asking, how much sleep do I need? How do I know if I'm not getting enough? How can I sleep more? This guide will uncover the secrets of sleep.

How much sleep do adults need?

Is six hours of sleep enough for an adult? The short answer is no. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at least seven hours of sleep each night. A full eight hours is considered the ideal sleep duration you should get each night.

Figure out the number of sleep hours you need to get to be at your best, and make it a priority to hit that number.

Here are the recommended hours of sleep by age:

Newborns: 14-17 hours

Infant (4-12 months): 12 to16 hours with naps

Toddler (1-2 years): 11 to 14 hours with naps

Preschool (3-5 years): 10 to 13 hours with naps

Kid (6-12 years): 9 to 12 hours with naps

Teen (13-18 years): 8 to 10 hours with naps

Adults (18 to 64): 7 to 9 hours

65 and up: 7 to 8 hours

Am I getting enough hours of sleep?

Most of us don't know exactly when we fall asleep each night, so it can be tricky to figure out if you're actually hitting eight hours. The most surefire way to know if you are getting enough shut-eye is to track your sleep.

There are three main ways to do it, and you can start tonight.

Signs you aren't getting enough sleep

Besides feeling tired, sleep deprivation can have a major impact on your life. Here are some of the ill effects of not getting enough consistent rest.

Sleepiness during the day

It's 11 a.m. or maybe 2 p.m. and you're dragging. You can't help from nodding off periodically throughout the day. That's not supposed to happen after a good night's sleep.

Forgetfulness and poor concentration

You can't recall facts and figures you should easily remember. Or perhaps you've had one too many forgetful episodes recently.

For instance, you often find yourself misplacing your keys, or walking out the door without your wallet or phone. Studies indicate a link between cognitive ability and total sleep time.

Irritability and anxiety

Are people rubbing you the wrong way lately? Have you noticed that you've been more nervous or worried than usual? Our levels of irritability and anxiety can shoot up when we are starved for restful sleep.

Weight gain

The cumulative effects of poor sleep can also lead to weight gain, for starters. Studies strongly suggest that chronic inadequate sleep results in lowered glucose tolerance.

Other adverse effects include increased risk of obesity, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

