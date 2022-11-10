Sleep is an integral part of our everyday lives and general health, but millions of Americans struggle to get proper sleep. The recommended amount of sleep for an adult is at least seven hours. Otherwise, short-term risks of poor sleep include slow decision making, poor mood, grogginess and fatigue. Long-term risks of constant sleep deprivation are more serious and include higher chances of a stroke, diabetes, depression, heart failure and high blood pressure.

Sleep supplements offer a helping hand in falling asleep and getting quality rest, but some prescribed sleep aids can cause drowsiness, while some claim melatonin makes them groggy. Enter Gamma-aminobutyric acid, a dietary supplement that can be used as an aid for sleep. Although there's limited research, the small studies performed yield positive results that show GABA may be worth a try if you're unable to fall asleep.

Here's what we know about GABA, its strengths, weaknesses and research that shows it's a viable sleep aid to promote better sleep latency.

For more help getting quality rest, try these seven natural sleep aids for insomnia.

What is GABA?

GABA is a neurotransmitter naturally found in the brain and even in some foods like tomatoes and soybeans. It's an inhibitory neurotransmitter that blocks chemical signals in the central nervous system and reduces brain activity. GABA can help promote calmness in the body and helps regulate nerve cell hyperactivity when feeling fearful, anxious or stressed.

It's sold without a prescription as a dietary supplement, but GABA's effects may also benefit those who struggle to fall asleep.

How GABA helps with sleep

Taken alone or with other natural sleep aids, GABA supplements help address anxiety, stress and an overactive brain, three main offenders that make it difficult to fall asleep. Its calming effect puts the mind in a relaxed state, so you're in the right headspace to drift off to sleep.

Low GABA levels have actually been linked to sleep deprivation, as one study found participants with insomnia had 30% lower levels of GABA in their systems. Another small-scale study involving middle-aged adults published in the National Library of Medicine found that taking 300 mg of GABA before bed for at least a week can reduce sleep latency (the amount of time it takes to fall asleep).

There's no solid research showing GABA helps sleep efficiency (quality of sleep and slow wave sleep), but the study's results showed it may promote sleepiness as it affects early sleep stages. Another benefit is that it won't leave you feeling drowsy the following morning like other over-the-counter medications such as ZzzQuil or prescription sleep medications.

GABA for anxiety and stress

While research is still limited, more data supporting GABA as a stress and anxiety reliever continues to emerge. Although, relieving anxiety and stress before bed isn't to be taken lightly, as it can significantly impact sleep latency and overall sleep quality.

One study from 2012 showed that after 30 minutes of taking GABA, it helped ease stress in participants.

Low levels of GABA can result in anxiety and depression and is prevalent in individuals with mental health conditions.



There's a high dose of GABA in the supplement Chlorella as the neurotransmitter has shown to lower blood pressure.



Possible GABA side effects

According to the Sleep Foundation, there are no serious side effects when taking GABA in small doses from sleep or dietary supplements. However, some consumers have reported feeling abdominal pain or headaches. High levels of GABA in the brain is linked to daytime drowsiness, and a small number of people report drowsiness after taking GABA.

As you should with any new supplement, consult your doctor before taking GABA. Especially when taken in combination with other medications or prescriptions.

People at a higher risk for a negative reaction to GABA include:

Pregnant women

Individuals under 18 years old



People who take prescriptions for high blood pressure



People who take anti-seizure medications



Tips for taking GABA

1. GABA can be taken as a supplement or powder in your food.

2. Take GABA 30 to 60 minutes before bed for best results (as shown by studies).

3. Follow the dosage instructions and track the amount and how often you take GABA.

4. Use a sleep journal to document your sleep quality so you can identify patterns, possible side effects and the efficiency of GABA.

5. GABA is naturally found in fermented foods like kimchi, sourdough, sake and mulberry beer.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

Mattress Buying Guides Type People Preference Mattress Reviews