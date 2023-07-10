Best Sleep Trackers of 2023

Sleep trackers give you important insight that you can use to get better sleep. We tested the best sleep trackers on the market and these five made the list.
We all know that sleep is vital for a healthy body and mind. That said, we don't necessarily know what happens while we're knocked out at night, besides strange dreams or that you may or may not be a snorer. Sleep trackers offer valuable insights into this mysterious phase of our day-to-day lives, allowing you to better understand your sleeping patterns and work to improve the quality of your sleep.
Sleep trackers come in all shapes and sizes, from wearables to devices you keep on your bedside table. Below, explore the different benefits of sleep tracking, how it works and a few good sleep trackers we recommend.
It depends on your sleep tracker, but they primarily use accelerometers to detect movement, heart rate and oxygen saturation levels. Technology has come a long way and nonwearables use no-contact and low-energy radar that track movement and other environmental factors such as temperature and light to detect possible sleep disturbances.
Whoop is the ultimate sleep tracker. With its advanced AI-powered technology and comprehensive data analysis, Whoop provides great insights about your sleep quality. This wearable monitors key sleep metrics like sleep stages, heart-rate variability, respiratory rate, hours of sleep and restorative sleep that help you gain a better understanding of your sleep patterns.
The Fitbit is a fitness tracker that measures physical and sleep activity. It measures heart rate, blood oxygen levels and time spent in different sleep stages and delivers a calculated sleep score that rates your general sleep quality. During the day, use your Fitbit to track your steps, workouts, calories burned and more.
While it's more expensive than other wearables on the market, the Oura ring is a high-tech, lightweight device you wear on one of your fingers and which tracks your sleep. It's more comfortable than a wrist wearable and delivers accurate readings on your heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, sleep stages and overall sleep score. It also offers insights into other aspects of health, like physical activity and stress.
The Halo Rise is a sleep tracker that doubles as a Smart Home device. It's designed with motion sensors that detect movement and breathing patterns during your sleep to deliver accurate insights into your sleep duration, sleep quality and sleep phases. Unlike wearables, It can also measure possible sleep disturbances in your environment like humidity, light and temperature.
The second-generation Google Nest Hub is an impressive, all-in-one sleep-tracking smart home device. It provides valuable data on your sleep including time spent in different sleep cycles and sleep disturbances, measures heart and respiratory rate, and even changes in light or temperature. The Google Nest Hub can even be used as a sunrise alarm clock to gradually and gently wake you up with light, rather than sounding an alarm.
With the Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed c2 your sleeping surface is your sleep tracker. Small sensors placed throughout the mattress track movement, heart rate, temperature and breathing. You can't feel them, but these sensors are constantly gathering data to accurately read different sleep performance data points.
The best sleep trackers were chosen based on the following criteria.
The main criteria considered when looking at sleep trackers are the sleep data points they're measuring. Sleep trackers should offer valuable insights into different aspects of sleep including sleep quality, sleep duration and sleeping patterns. We also took their additional features into account, like their ability to measure blood-oxygen levels, physical activity or other valuable health data.
Another crucial factor when choosing a sleep tracker is its accuracy. There is no device on the market as accurate as a polysomnography test because they don't have the ability to measure brain activity and wave patterns, the true indicators of your sleeping stages and whether you're asleep or awake. However, wearables with heart-rate and blood-oxygen level sensors prove to be the most reliable. For nonwearables, we looked for sleep trackers that measured breathing patterns or external factors such as temperature and light.
From wallet-friendly to premium, there are sleep trackers to fit a range of different budgets. We showcase sleep trackers that offer good results for your money. There are more expensive sleep-tracking fitness wearables and high-tech smart beds you can invest in, but we chose to focus on the ones that offer accurate sleep tracking at a fair price.
While sleep tracking isn't a sure-fire remedy for curing poor sleep, it can offer insights into your sleep stages, possible disturbances that are keeping you awake and lifestyle habits so you're more informed on your own sleeping patterns and what you may be able to change to improve sleep quality. You can also share your results with a doctor who can work with you to improve sleep hygiene and overall quality.
Wearable sleep trackers use heart rate, blood oxygen and motion sensors to measure key indicators of your sleeping stages and patterns. Nonwearables rely on motion sensors and low-energy radar to track movement, breathing and environmental changes like temperature and light.