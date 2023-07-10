Best Sleep Trackers of 2023

We all know that sleep is vital for a healthy body and mind. That said, we don't necessarily know what happens while we're knocked out at night, besides strange dreams or that you may or may not be a snorer. Sleep trackers offer valuable insights into this mysterious phase of our day-to-day lives, allowing you to better understand your sleeping patterns and work to improve the quality of your sleep.

Sleep trackers come in all shapes and sizes, from wearables to devices you keep on your bedside table. Below, explore the different benefits of sleep tracking, how it works and a few good sleep trackers we recommend.

How does sleep tracking work?

It depends on your sleep tracker, but they primarily use accelerometers to detect movement, heart rate and oxygen saturation levels. Technology has come a long way and nonwearables use no-contact and low-energy radar that track movement and other environmental factors such as temperature and light to detect possible sleep disturbances.

What do sleep trackers measure?

Sleep phases : Sleep trackers can measure the time you spend in deep sleep, light sleep and REM. Some even sound an alarm at the optimal waking time according to your sleep phases.

: Sleep trackers can measure the time you spend in deep sleep, light sleep and REM. Some even sound an alarm at the optimal waking time according to your sleep phases. Sleep quality : Sleep trackers measure movement and can tell when you're sleeping soundly or tossing and turning.



: Sleep trackers measure movement and can tell when you're sleeping soundly or tossing and turning. Amount of sleep : Your sleep tracker can pinpoint your sleep and wake time by tracking your activity (or lack thereof), and by doing so calculate your total time spent asleep.



: Your sleep tracker can pinpoint your sleep and wake time by tracking your activity (or lack thereof), and by doing so calculate your total time spent asleep. Sleep disturbances: Some sleep trackers, like those found in mattresses and bedside devices, measure temperature, sound and other external factors that might interfere with sleep quality.



Best sleep trackers

Whoop Whoop Best overall sleep tracker $30 at Whoop Whoop is the ultimate sleep tracker. With its advanced AI-powered technology and comprehensive data analysis, Whoop provides great insights about your sleep quality. This wearable monitors key sleep metrics like sleep stages, heart-rate variability, respiratory rate, hours of sleep and restorative sleep that help you gain a better understanding of your sleep patterns. Read more $30 at Whoop

Oura Oura Ring Gen3 Best wearable sleep tracker $299 at Oura While it's more expensive than other wearables on the market, the Oura ring is a high-tech, lightweight device you wear on one of your fingers and which tracks your sleep. It's more comfortable than a wrist wearable and delivers accurate readings on your heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, sleep stages and overall sleep score. It also offers insights into other aspects of health, like physical activity and stress. $299 at Oura

Amazon/CNET Halo Rise Best non-contact sleep tracker $110 at Amazon The Halo Rise is a sleep tracker that doubles as a Smart Home device. It's designed with motion sensors that detect movement and breathing patterns during your sleep to deliver accurate insights into your sleep duration, sleep quality and sleep phases. Unlike wearables, It can also measure possible sleep disturbances in your environment like humidity, light and temperature. $110 at Amazon

How we chose sleep trackers

The best sleep trackers were chosen based on the following criteria.

Features

The main criteria considered when looking at sleep trackers are the sleep data points they're measuring. Sleep trackers should offer valuable insights into different aspects of sleep including sleep quality, sleep duration and sleeping patterns. We also took their additional features into account, like their ability to measure blood-oxygen levels, physical activity or other valuable health data.

Accuracy

Another crucial factor when choosing a sleep tracker is its accuracy. There is no device on the market as accurate as a polysomnography test because they don't have the ability to measure brain activity and wave patterns, the true indicators of your sleeping stages and whether you're asleep or awake. However, wearables with heart-rate and blood-oxygen level sensors prove to be the most reliable. For nonwearables, we looked for sleep trackers that measured breathing patterns or external factors such as temperature and light.

Price

From wallet-friendly to premium, there are sleep trackers to fit a range of different budgets. We showcase sleep trackers that offer good results for your money. There are more expensive sleep-tracking fitness wearables and high-tech smart beds you can invest in, but we chose to focus on the ones that offer accurate sleep tracking at a fair price.

Best sleep trackers FAQ

What should I look for when tracking sleep? Time spent in deep sleep and REM

Sleep duration



Heart rate



Blood-oxygen levels



Breathing patterns



Temperature and light disturbances (if applicable)

What is the importance of sleep tracking? While sleep tracking isn't a sure-fire remedy for curing poor sleep, it can offer insights into your sleep stages, possible disturbances that are keeping you awake and lifestyle habits so you're more informed on your own sleeping patterns and what you may be able to change to improve sleep quality. You can also share your results with a doctor who can work with you to improve sleep hygiene and overall quality.