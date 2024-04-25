The Best Pregnancy Pillows of 2024

Being pregnant comes with many sleep hurdles like insomnia, heartburn, an active fetus and even joint and ligament pain. Having been pregnant for most of last year, I learned that a pregnancy pillow can be helpful during this stage of life. After testing various pregnancy pillows for the majority of my second and third trimester, I can see why pregnant people turn to these for relief at bedtime or when lying on the couch. Although I'm dealing with sleep issues of a different kind now thanks to my infant's sleep regressions, I still rely on my pregnancy pillow for a good night's sleep. Having tested these pillows thoroughly, I narrowed down some of my favorites.

During testing, I took into account that everyone's needs and preferences are different, but overall comfort is key. These pillows will hopefully help you get through those tough nights of sleep when insomnia hits in those early morning hours. Don't be surprised if you find yourself continuing to use these pillows during the postpartum stage like I did for extra comfort.

What's the best overall pregnancy pillow?



Since the best pregnancy pillow will vary by individual, I chose the one that I found to be the most versatile and comfortable for everyday use as my top pick: the Frida Mom Adjustable Keep-Cool Pregnancy Pillow. I liked how easy it is to maneuver throughout the night depending on your sleep position without struggling with the weight or size of the pillow. That's something that you can't do as easily with a full-sized pregnancy pillow that is usually larger and heavier. However, the pillow that works best for you may change as your pregnancy progresses. For example, in the very beginning as I adjusted to my belly growing, I preferred a wedge pillow that supported both my back and stomach. Even if the Frida Mom Adjustable Keep-Cool Pregnancy Pillow isn't your top choice, there are plenty of other selections that might fit your pregnancy needs.

Best pregnancy pillows of 2024

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/CNET Frida Mom Adjustable Keep-Cool Pregnancy Pillow Best overall pregnancy pillow $54 at Amazon Of all the pregnancy pillows I tested, I found myself reaching for the Frida Mom Adjustable Keep-Cool Pregnancy Pillow the most. This lightweight cylinder-shaped pillow is filled with microbeads to allow for proper airflow and keep you cool. It's also fully adjustable and can be molded into a U, C, L or I-shape. Because it's moldable, it also gets less in the way if you share a bed compared to a traditional full-body pregnancy pillow. I will admit, this isn't the firmest pillow on the list, so if you're not into a softer option, this may not be the right fit for you. If you're heavily pregnant and want ultimate support all around, you'll also find this pillow lacking. In that case, you may be better off with a full-body pillow. I found this pillow was the best fit for me and my needs throughout the majority of my pregnancy, but it may be more suitable during the second trimester as your belly grows and needs some support when you sleep on your side. This pillow isn't too big and I could easily maneuver it as I switched sleeping positions throughout the night. You can also wrap your legs around it if you need extra hip support, which is common during pregnancy. I also appreciated how the pillow didn't overheat and remained comfortably cool throughout the night. I even caught my husband napping with it one time, so if you're generally a side sleeper you can enjoy this pillow. Another plus is that the cover is machine washable, so you don't have to worry about ruining the shape of the pillow. This pillow is part of our Editor's Choice 2024 roundup. Pros: Easily adjustable

Cooling

Takes up little space Cons: Doesn't offer full-body support

May be too soft for some people Rating Firmness: Soft (1 to 2)

Soft (1 to 2) Support: Medium soft (3 to 4) $54 at Amazon

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/CNET Belly Bandit S.O.S. Side Sleeper Pregnancy Wedge Pillow Best adjustable pregnancy pillow $90 at Belly Bandit If you're looking for a side sleeper pillow that offers some back and belly support that you can adjust throughout your pregnancy, you'll love the Belly Bandit S.O.S. Side Sleeper Pregnancy Wedge Pillow. The side sleeper pillow is best for those looking for a pillow that specifically supports their belly and back when they sleep on their side. It consists of a round, flat pillow wedge to support the belly and a triangle wedge for the lower back. There's a Velcro belt across the middle of the two pillows, which you can adjust according to the space your body needs. This was one of my favorite features on this pillow since you can use it throughout all the trimesters as your belly grows. It's also travel-friendly thanks to its compact size. This is a smaller pillow compared to some of the others, so if you're looking for something that offers more head or hip support, you're better off with a full-body pillow. I'd recommend the Belly Bandit S.O.S. Side Sleeper Pregnancy Wedge Pillow for most people during the second trimester as your belly grows, but some might not find it supportive enough during the third trimester when most people experience extra discomfort that comes with the final weeks of pregnancy. One aspect I found a little uncomfortable was having to adjust the pillow throughout the night every time I shifted sleeping positions. If I started off sleeping on my right side and changed to the left, I'd have to make sure I grabbed both pillows right side up otherwise the Velcro strap would flip one side upside down. But it takes up little space in your bed, so if you share the space with a partner, it won't be intrusive to them. It also won't cause you to overheat the way some of the full-body pillows do. Pros: Adjustable belt

Compact

Offers belly and back support Cons: Limited support

Expensive Rating Firmness: Medium (5 to 6)

Medium (5 to 6) Support: Medium soft (3 to 4) $90 at Belly Bandit

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/CNET Momcozy Huggable Our Maternity Body Pillow Best cooling pregnancy pillow $65 at Momcozy Speaking of full-body pillows, they can feel a bit over the top if you've never slept with one before. The Momcozy Maternity Body Pillow was one of the better ones I tested because it has a cooling pillowcase cover and it's breathable so you don't overheat. This was important to me, since being heavily pregnant in the middle of summer meant I was constantly trying to stay cool. It is massive and has some weight to it -- initially I thought was too big considering I'm petite. However, it really helped during the third trimester when I needed more support and cushioning around me. I already sleep with the air conditioner on full blast, but between the AC and this cooling body pillow, I didn't feel overheated throughout the night. The cover is also machine-washable so you can remove it easily during laundry day. This pillow is plush enough that you don't need a regular pillow for your head -- unless you like your head more elevated while you sleep. The other good thing about this pillow is that the memory foam holds its shape no matter your sleeping position. I slept on both of my sides and laid on my back, and it never felt like it was sinking or losing plushness. I should point out that I have a queen-sized bed and it took up enough space on my side of the bed that it didn't interfere with my husband's sleep. But if you have a full-sized bed, it may leave little to no room if you share it with a partner. Pros: Cooling

Plush all around

Good for full-body support Cons: May not fit all bed sizes

Heavy Rating Firmness: Medium soft (7 to 8)

Medium soft (7 to 8) Support: Medium (5 to 6) $65 at Momcozy

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/CNET Newton Baby Pregnancy Pillow Best organic pregnancy pillow $40 at Newtonbaby If you find most body pillows to be too heavily cushioned, then you'll want to check out the Newton Baby Pregnancy Pillow. Not only is it less cushioned than a traditional full-body pregnancy pillow, but it's made up of organic cotton and has memory foam to provide you with support throughout your body. The arm on this U-shaped pillow is detachable and adjustable so you can customize it based on your needs. This pillow wasn't the most cooling, but I did find it comfortable during the second trimester despite it not being as cushioned as Momcozy maternity body pillow. Even though it was obtuse like most full-body pregnancy pillows, the lack of fluff seemed to make it fit better in my bed without taking up too much space. One aspect I didn't love was the cotton cover, which is removable and machine washable. The design didn't seem well-protected and I could see it getting easily ruined if something sharp snagged on it. I also wasn't a fan of the head part of the pillow since it fell flat and didn't fluff up, so if you want extra head support, you'll need to use your own additional pillow. Additionally, it's all white so I worried about staining it as well. If none of these things are a dealbreaker for you then you'll like the Newton Baby Pregnancy Pillow as a full-sized body pillow for a good night's sleep Pros: Made of cotton

Weight is light for a full-body pillow

Not heavily cushioned like other body pillows Cons: Head part could use more cushioning

Can be flat for people who prefer a pillow with more fluff

Cover may be prone to getting stained or snagging onto something sharp Rating Firmness: Soft (1 to 2)

Soft (1 to 2) Support: Soft (1 to 2) $40 at Newtonbaby

Giselle Castro-Sloboda/CNET Hiccapop Pregnancy Pillow Wedge Best pregnancy pillow wedge $25 at Hiccapop The Hiccapop Pregnancy Pillow Wedge was my go-to pillow during the second trimester when my belly was starting to grow and I needed a little support as I slept. It takes up minimal space so if you share a bed, your partner won't feel cramped. It's small enough that it can be used for traveling and comes with its own travel bag, which is always a plus. It has a soft CertiPur-US memory foam on one side, and is breathable and remains cool thanks to its airflow technology. The pillow cover is also machine washable. And if you ever ruin your pillow, Hiccapop has a generous lifetime guarantee policy where it will send you a replacement free of charge. You just have to make sure it's a pillow you've bought through the company's direct site or Amazon page. I personally preferred using this wedge pillow while relaxing on the couch because I could lay on my side as I watched TV and use it as extra support on the belly area. It's also versatile enough that you can use it for back or knee support if you need it while sitting or lying down. However, if you're looking for more of a traditional pregnancy pillow that offers support all at once for your hips, back and belly, I'd recommend one of the full-body pregnancy pillows on this list. Pros: Portable and compact

Can be used for belly or back support

Travel-friendly

Can be used in bed or on the couch Cons: Doesn't offer all around support the way a full-body pillow does Rating Firmness: Medium soft (3 to 4)

Medium soft (3 to 4) Support: Medium soft (3 to 4) $25 at Hiccapop

Other pregnancy pillows we tested

Boppy Total Body Pillow: I found the shape of this pregnancy pillow to be awkward because parts of it are shorter than others so it wasn't as comfortable or supportive as the other pillows tested. I also found myself overheating when I slept with this pillow even though the cover is supposed to be breathable.

How we picked the best pregnancy pillows



When testing the best pregnancy pillows, we looked at a few factors that pregnant people would appreciate comfort-wise as each trimester requires different needs.

Firmness: The ideal firmness of a pillow may vary depending on preference and the person's needs -- for example, if they need more head, belly or back support.

Support: Support is important as the belly grows and it may also be needed for other parts of the body like the hips, knees and back, which are also affected during pregnancy.

Design: We looked at how practical the design of the pregnancy pillows were for the specific support pregnant people need and for everyday use.

Factors to consider when shopping for a pregnancy pillow



Budget: Consider your budget for a pregnancy pillow, because they can be pricey. This may also vary depending on if you're buying a full-body pillow or a wedge pillow.

Pregnancy needs: Your unique pregnancy needs are the most important factor that should determine the type of pillow that works for you. Decide if you want belly, back, hip or full-body support.

Temperature: If you already sleep hot, you can expect to feel warmer during pregnancy, so you may want to consider a pillow with cooling properties.

Size: If you share a bed with a partner, determine how big of a pillow you can fit on the bed without taking up the whole space.

Best pregnancy pillows compared Pillow Price Size Firmness Materials Machine Washable Frida Mom Adjustable Keep-Cool Pregnancy Pillow, U,C,L, and I Shaped Full Body Maternity Pillow $69 54x9x9 inches Medium Soft Filling: Polystyrene foam beads, 46% nylon, 46% polyester, 7% spandex Yes Belly Bandit S.O.S. Side Sleeper Pregnancy Wedge Pillow $90 ‎0.39x0.39x0.39 inches Medium Soft Polyurethane foam Yes Momcozy Huggable- Our Maternity Body Pillow (Cooling) $65 ‎57x27.6x9 inches Medium Soft ‎Polyester and nylon Yes Newton Baby Pregnancy Pillow $40 55x31x10 inches Soft Organic cotton surface, memory foam and fiber cluster blend Yes Hiccapop Pregnancy Pillow Wedge $25 13.25x15x4.5 inches Medium Soft CertiPur-US PU foam & memory foam Yes

Pregnancy pillow FAQs



What makes a pregnancy pillow different from a regular pillow? Pregnancy pillows are more plush and allow you to contour the shape and hug your body better to support your belly, hips, knees or back.

What are the different types of pregnancy pillows that exist? There are U-shaped, C-shaped, L-shaped, wedge and inflatable pillows.