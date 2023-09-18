X
Best Duvet Covers for 2023

Bring life back into your old bedding. See our top picks for the best duvet covers.

Caroline Igo
Caroline Igo (she/her/hers) is a wellness editor and holds Sleep Science Coach and Stress Management certificates from the Spencer Institute. She received her bachelor's degree in creative writing from Miami University and continues to further her craft in her free time. Before joining CNET, Caroline wrote for past CNN anchor, Daryn Kagan.
Caroline Igo
2023-09-18
Need to cover up a hole in an old comforter? Or need to hide a stain? Don't throw out your out-of-style or old comforters and don't waste your money on a new one. Instead, invest in a duvet cover -- the removable, machine-washable and customized option to comforters. If you're considering a new duvet cover for an old insert or comforter, we've rounded up the most comfortable and durable options. 

Comforter vs. duvet: What's the difference?

A comforter is a large type of bedding similar to a blanket or quilt. It is often the top layer of a bed and is one piece; the inside of a comforter cannot be removed without completely deconstructing it. A duvet insert is also a large type of bedding that rests atop the bed. The insert is then put inside of a duvet cover -- an often colorful and soft case. 

Duvet covers are similar to pillowcases in that they encapsulate the blanket, comforter or duvet insert on a bed and can be easily removed. They're often ideal if you sleep with your pets (like I do) or you want to wash your bedding often. Duvet covers are a lot easier to wash than large comforters. 

The following list of the best duvet covers took into account price, materials, customer reviews, available colors and durability. All prices are shown for queen sizes.

L.L. Bean duvet cover
L.L. Bean

Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Comforter Cover

Best overall duvet cover

$89 at L.L. Bean

L.L. Bean's best-selling Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Cover is our pick for the best duvet cover. Despite the name, it is technically a duvet cover and can be used with any duvet insert. The cover is a comfortable weight, as a Queen is about four pounds without an insert. Reviews state that the duvet cover is perfect for winter months, but with warmer seasons, the insert can be swapped with something lighter. The textiles contain no harmful substances and are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified.

Target Duvet Cover
Target

Casaluna Heavyweight Linen Blend Duvet Cover

Best linen duvet cover

$109 at Target

This machine-washable, linen blend duvet cover is one of the more affordable covers on this list. Its heavyweight design is great for winters, but it is not recommended for hot sleepers. Reviewers of this product compliment its luxury look and feel.

Nestl Duvet Cover
Amazon

Nestl Duvet Cover

Best affordable duvet cover

$27 at Amazon

Made of soft microfibers, the Nestl duvet cover set is a great bang for your buck. In addition to the solid color duvet, the set comes with two pillow shams. It is also machine-washable and lightweight, making it great for hot sleepers. In colder months, a heavy duvet insert can be added for extra warmth. Four corner ties and hidden buttons keep the insert in place.

Cozy Earth Duvet Cover in White
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover

Best luxury duvet cover

$319 at Cozy Earth

This duvet cover is made of 100% premium viscose from bamboo fabric. I love how the material of this cover feels like silk on my skin. It's lightweight, and because bamboo is naturally cooling, it is recommended for hot sleepers. I also like how luxurious it looks on my bed and even has that trendy oversized look.

Brooklinen classic duvet cover
Brooklinen

Brooklinen Classic Duvet Cover

Most comfortable duvet cover

$139 at Brooklinen

Brooklinen is known for its luxury sheets, but it also offers pillows and pillowcases, quilts and shams, blankets, mattress toppers and comforters and duvets. Its Classic duvet Cover is made entirely of soft cotton and uses ties and larger duvet buttons to keep an insert in place. The "long " and "short" sides are labeled. Although this duvet is the most expensive on this list, Brooklinen usually has sales.

BEDSURE duvet cover
Amazon

Bedsure Duvet Cover

Best duvet cover with a zipper

$27 at Amazon

Bedsure's duvet cover is made with polyester microfiber, making it soft and breathable. The cover is light, weighing just a little over three pounds without an insert. If you're looking for a heavy or warm duvet cover, this thin cover won't work for you. The insert is held in place by corner ties, side ties and a large zipper at the bottom -- an uncommon but helpful feature in duvet covers.

Sijo duvet cover
Sijo

Sijo Eucalyptus Duvet Cover

Best duvet cover for hot sleepers

$135 at Sijo

The Sijo Eucalyptus Duvet Cover is not only great for hot sleepers, but it is also the best eco-friendly option. Made entirely of sustainable eucalyptus fibers, the material is cooling and moisture-wicking. The breathable eucalyptus fibers are also naturally antibacterial, antimicrobial and hypoallergenic. Four ties and a row of buttons hold the insert in place.

Best duvet covers FAQs

What is the best type of duvet cover to buy?

Duvet covers are usually made of cotton, linen, silk, wool, polyester or a blend of multiple materials. The best type of duvet cover to buy is one that is accommodating to the type of sleeper you are and what you are looking for in bedding. For example, a wool or heavy duvet cover would be best if you live in a colder climate, don't sleep hot or are looking for something to keep you warm in the winter. 

What is the most breathable fabric for a duvet cover?

If you're a hot sleeper, you should opt for a duvet cover made of breathable fabric. The most lightweight materials include cotton, polyester, linen and eucalyptus fiber.

Which duvet insert material is best?

The best duvet insert material depends on the type of sleeper you are (for example, hot and neutral sleepers will need different covers) and whether you live in a warm or cold climate. If you're a hot sleeper or live in a place with warmer climates, consider inserts that are made of cotton, polyester, linen, eucalyptus fibers or any other lightweight material. If you sleep neutral, live in a cooler climate or need a warm duvet for the winter months, goose or duck down feathers, wool or down alternatives are good options.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

