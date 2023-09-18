Best Duvet Covers for 2023

Need to cover up a hole in an old comforter? Or need to hide a stain? Don't throw out your out-of-style or old comforters and don't waste your money on a new one. Instead, invest in a duvet cover -- the removable, machine-washable and customized option to comforters. If you're considering a new duvet cover for an old insert or comforter, we've rounded up the most comfortable and durable options.

Comforter vs. duvet: What's the difference?

A comforter is a large type of bedding similar to a blanket or quilt. It is often the top layer of a bed and is one piece; the inside of a comforter cannot be removed without completely deconstructing it. A duvet insert is also a large type of bedding that rests atop the bed. The insert is then put inside of a duvet cover -- an often colorful and soft case.

Duvet covers are similar to pillowcases in that they encapsulate the blanket, comforter or duvet insert on a bed and can be easily removed. They're often ideal if you sleep with your pets (like I do) or you want to wash your bedding often. Duvet covers are a lot easier to wash than large comforters.

The following list of the best duvet covers took into account price, materials, customer reviews, available colors and durability. All prices are shown for queen sizes.

Amazon Nestl Duvet Cover Best affordable duvet cover $27 at Amazon Made of soft microfibers, the Nestl duvet cover set is a great bang for your buck. In addition to the solid color duvet, the set comes with two pillow shams. It is also machine-washable and lightweight, making it great for hot sleepers. In colder months, a heavy duvet insert can be added for extra warmth. Four corner ties and hidden buttons keep the insert in place. Read more $27 at Amazon

Amazon Bedsure Duvet Cover Best duvet cover with a zipper $27 at Amazon Bedsure's duvet cover is made with polyester microfiber, making it soft and breathable. The cover is light, weighing just a little over three pounds without an insert. If you're looking for a heavy or warm duvet cover, this thin cover won't work for you. The insert is held in place by corner ties, side ties and a large zipper at the bottom -- an uncommon but helpful feature in duvet covers. Read more $27 at Amazon

Best duvet covers FAQs



What is the best type of duvet cover to buy? Duvet covers are usually made of cotton, linen, silk, wool, polyester or a blend of multiple materials. The best type of duvet cover to buy is one that is accommodating to the type of sleeper you are and what you are looking for in bedding. For example, a wool or heavy duvet cover would be best if you live in a colder climate, don't sleep hot or are looking for something to keep you warm in the winter.

What is the most breathable fabric for a duvet cover? If you're a hot sleeper, you should opt for a duvet cover made of breathable fabric. The most lightweight materials include cotton, polyester, linen and eucalyptus fiber.