Game-Changing Products to Help You Stop Snoring

Snoring at night is not a rare affliction among sleepers. According to the University of Utah, an estimated 40% of adult men and 24% of adult women snore frequently. On the bright side, this means the market is full of anti-snoring products, whether you're snoring because of sleep apnea, sleep disorder problems, sinus issues or your sleeping position.

Most of these products won't cut it as a permanent treatment for moderate to severe sleep apnea -- continuous positive airway pressure, or CPAP, machines are still the gold standard for sleep apnea treatment. But if you can't tolerate a CPAP, your doctor may be able to recommend alternative snoring treatments. If you think you have sleep apnea, or you've actually been diagnosed with it, you should work with your doctor on finding the best anti-snoring device and treatment option for you.

If you're just a mild snorer, though, who doesn't have any serious underlying health problems, one of the following products might help reduce your snoring (as well as those complaints from your sleep-deprived bed partner). And most of these options are budget-friendly.

Breathe Right Breathe Right Nasal Strips Best anti-snoring nasal strips $10 at Amazon Breathe Right Nasal Strips are intended to relieve nasal congestion at night, but it just so happens that the mechanism also reduces snoring. When you place a strip over the bridge of your nose, it helps keep your nasal passage open, allowing air to flow in and out more smoothly. They won't help you correct a deviated septum or anything like that, but it's a simple solution that can improve your breathing in the right circumstances. According to reviews on Amazon, these strips have helped reduce the noise level and frequency of snoring throughout the night. $10 at Amazon

Snorepin Snorepin Anti Snoring Aid Best anti-snoring nose clip $15 at Amazon This tiny nasal dilator is an anti-snoring gadget that looks like two baskets connected by a hook. Each one of the "baskets" goes inside a nostril, kept in place by the hook around the cartilage that separates the nasal airway openings of your nostrils. The Snorepin is supposed to dilate your nostrils and make it easier to breathe while you're sleeping, thus reducing any snoring. Some buyers on Amazon have had trouble with the fit of the Snorepin, but many say that it's worth the $25 to try if your snoring problem is bad. $15 at Amazon

Zzoma Zzoma Positional Therapy Best anti-snoring sleep position trainer $290 at Zzoma If you're one of those habitual snorers who only snores when you sleep on your back (or snore worse when you sleep on your back), the Zzoma Positional Therapy device could solve your snoring problems. This positional device goes around your waist to prevent you from rolling onto your back while you sleep. By keeping you on your side, it can help to minimize snoring. It's prescription-only for now, but if you've been diagnosed with sleep apnea and can't adjust to a CPAP machine to solve your snoring issue, ask your doctor about the Zzoma device. $290 at Zzoma

Smart Nora Smart Nora Pillow Insert Best electronic anti-snoring device $359 at Smart Nora Smart Nora is a pillow insert that you slide into your pillowcase beneath your pillow. The snoring device listens as you sleep and when it detects snoring sounds, the insert inflates to gently nudge you into a new sleeping position. Because Smart Nora works by detecting snoring sounds, it may not work for you if you're a very faint snorer. It may also work best for people who sleep on their back, but the website claims it can work for side-sleepers, too. $359 at Smart Nora